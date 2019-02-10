Successfully reported this slideshow.
A. 1 KONSEP DASAR MASYARAKAT 1.1. Sejarah Kesehatan Masyarakat a. Pertumbuhan dunia kedokteran sejak mula hingga kini (ada...
B. PERKEMBANGAN DUNIA PUBLIK HEALTH Barton semula membagi era ini dalam tingkat perkembangan yaitu : Tingkat I : Pada ting...
PERIODE PERTAMA DALAM DINIA PH  Usaha-usaha kesehatan rakyat semula terutama usaha-usaha kuratif (pengobatan)  Upaya-upa...
PERIODE KEDUA DALAM DUNIA PH  Pengobatan mulai diperluas dengan lain-lain aktivitas di BKIA maupun RS  Perekmbangan PH l...
PERIODE KETIGA DALAM DUNIA PH  Era ini kegiatan sudah dihimpun di koordinir dan saling diintegrasikan melalui suatu wadah...
PERIODE KEEMPAT DUNIA PH  Adanya kemajuan bidang sosial melalui pembangunan pada masing-masing negara  Adanya komunikasi...
DIVINISI KESEHATAN MASYARAKAT VINSLOW (WHO) Ilmu Kesehatan masyarkat adalah ilmu dan seni yang :  Bertujuan : 1). Mencega...
Epidemiologi (2)

konsep komunitas

Published in: Health & Medicine
Epidemiologi (2)

  1. 1. A. 1 KONSEP DASAR MASYARAKAT 1.1. Sejarah Kesehatan Masyarakat a. Pertumbuhan dunia kedokteran sejak mula hingga kini (ada 4 era) : 1. Emperical Health Era atau disebut era kesehatan empiris yang berlangsung sebelum thn 1850 2. Basic Science Era atau era rintisan terhadap dunia kedokteran sesungguhnya sebagai awal penjelmaan dunia kedokteran yang berlangsung antara 1850 – 1900 3. Clinical Science Era atau era kedokteran terorganisir melalui suatu lembaga RS, BP 1900 - 1950 4. Public Health Era Mulai thn 1950 – sekarang 1. Empirical Health Era  Usaha pelayanan semata-mata terhadap gejala penyakit saja  Dilakukan melalui dukun-dukun barat secara turun temurun  Tujuan hanya untuk menghilangkan gejala-gejala “ penyakit saja belum ada kemampuan untuk melihat penyebab penyakit 2. Basic Science Era  Era ini disebut juga sebagai era symptomatic treatment (era non causativ treament)  Dimulai dengan rangsangan – rangsangan melalui penyelidikan-penyelidikan laboratorium Contoh : - Gregor Jhon Mendel (1822 – 1884) Perintis Ilmu Genetika - Luis Pasteur (1865) tidak ada kehidupan baru yang dapat timbul dari barang mati - Robert Kohh (1843 – 1910) Micobacterium Tuberkulosum
  2. 2. B. PERKEMBANGAN DUNIA PUBLIK HEALTH Barton semula membagi era ini dalam tingkat perkembangan yaitu : Tingkat I : Pada tingkatan ini pelaksanaan kesehatan masyarakat mula-mula masih dilakukan melalui cara – cara pengobatan di klinik-klinik Tingkat II : Pelaksanaan kesehatan masyarajkat sudah diperluas pengobatan dipoliklinik-poliklinik, BKIA-BKIA, RS mulai mencakup “ Preventive Treatment” Tingkat III : Telah dikembangkan berbagai Basic Health Services secara bersama- sama, menyeluruh integratet “ Health Services” Tingkat IV : Pada tingkat ini penanganan public health sudah berorientasi secara lintas sektoral dan multi disipline, demikian perkembangannya di Indonesia
  3. 3. PERIODE PERTAMA DALAM DINIA PH  Usaha-usaha kesehatan rakyat semula terutama usaha-usaha kuratif (pengobatan)  Upaya-upaya ini banyak terlihat dinegara-negara yang sedang berkembang, keadaan sosial ekonomi dan kebersihan yang belum mendapat perhatian timbul berbagai penyakit  Kemajuan teknologi industrialisasi timbul masalah perubahan sosial dan timbul masalah baru dalam bidang kesehatan rakyat  Di Indonesia jaman pemberantasan penyakit patek tersebar didesa-desa pengobatan di poliklinik-poliklinik  Demikian pemberantasan penyakit kusta  Sistem penanggulangan meupun efisiensi pengobatan masih sederhana dan dilakukan melalui poliklinik upaya ini disebut sebagai “ preventive treatment by klinies”
  4. 4. PERIODE KEDUA DALAM DUNIA PH  Pengobatan mulai diperluas dengan lain-lain aktivitas di BKIA maupun RS  Perekmbangan PH lebih banyak di pelajari di negara-negara yang belum maju karena merupakan tempat-tempat dengan masalah PH yang sebenarnya  Negara barat (yang sudah maju) merasa berdosa terhadap negara-negara bekas jajahannya sehingga mempunyai kewajiban moral membantu perbaikan bidang kesehatannya  Merupakan kewajiban bagi sesama mereka mempunyai perasaan yang lebih mendalam untuk kegiatan sosial  Mengorganisir berbagai perkumpulan swasta, menghimpun dana dan melakukan misi soial - Zending (Protestan) - Misi-misi Khatolik - Bidang kesehatan dan pendidikan Stage Non Integration Preventive Treatment
  5. 5. PERIODE KETIGA DALAM DUNIA PH  Era ini kegiatan sudah dihimpun di koordinir dan saling diintegrasikan melalui suatu wadah (pusat-pusat kesehatan masyarakat)  Kegiatan pemberantasan – pemberantasan penyakit (malaria, patek kusta atau pendidikan kesehatan masyarakat dll dikendalikan dalam satu atap) Puskesmas lingkungan kecamatan dibawah satu komando taktis dari kepala dinas kesehatan daerah  Indoensia sebagai negara berkembang paling berhasil : - Seluruh kegiatan usaha-usaha kesehatan dikoordinir secara beencana dan bertahap - Mulai dari pusat – TK.Provinsi maupun kabupaten dan kecamatan- kecamatan sebagai lokal “ Health Unit” - Kegiatan dikecamatn merupakn refleksi dari program yang telah ditampilkan di pusat
  6. 6. PERIODE KEEMPAT DUNIA PH  Adanya kemajuan bidang sosial melalui pembangunan pada masing-masing negara  Adanya komunikasi antara semua negara yang disponsori oleh WHO  Penyebaran teknologi kesehatan mampu menarik perhetian semua negara untuk berkompetensi memajukan membangun kesehatan dinegaranya Ciri – ciri khas yang mendasari periode keempat antara lain : a. Pengelolaan kebijaksanaan dan program-program kesehatan telah mempergunakan sistem administrasi moderen b. Dalam pemb.PH modern semua pihak menerima kenyataan terhadap peranan mutlak setiap negara – negara, individu, kelompok sebagai elemen potensial dengan peranan dan tanggung jawab pemerintah c. Kemampuan masyarakat yg dimiliki masyarakat sangat tinggi dalam mengorganisir dirinya baik melalui kelembagaan maupun perorangan untuk ikut aktif mewujudkan usaha kesehatan swadaya d. Orientasi berpikir dalam menghadapi masalh dan kesehatan berpijak secara “ sistem” dan pemecahan secara multi disipliner terutama ilmu sosial dan perilaku e. Penanganan dilapangan mempergunakan pendekatan lintas sektoral dirangkaiakan melalui pendekatan secara team demi efektifitas maupun efisiensi f. Pemecahan masalah-masalah kesehatan secara lokal melalui kemampuan melokakaryakan masalahnya melibatkan seluruh warga setempat ikut merasa berkepentingan dengan masalah tersebut
  7. 7. DIVINISI KESEHATAN MASYARAKAT VINSLOW (WHO) Ilmu Kesehatan masyarkat adalah ilmu dan seni yang :  Bertujuan : 1). Mencegah timbulnya penyakit 2). Memperpanjang masa hidup 3). Mempertinggi nilai kesehatan  Dengan jalan, menimbulkan, menyatukan, menyalurkan, mengkoordinir usaha-usaha didalam masyarakat kearah terlaksananya usaha-usaha : - Memperbaiki kesehatan lingkungan - Mencegah dan memberantas penyakit-penyakit infeksi yang merajalela dalam masyarakat - Mendidik masyarakat dalam prinsip-prinsip kesehatan perorangan - Mengkoordinir tenaga-tenaga kesehatan agar mereka dapat melakukan pengobatan dan perawatan dengan sebaik-baiknya - Memperkembangkan usaha-usaha masyarakat agar dapat mencapai tingkattan hidup yang setinggi-tingginya sehingga dapat memperbaiki dan memelihara kesehatanya

