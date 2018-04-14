Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEDIA EVALUATION
1) IN WHAT WAYS DOES YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT USE, DEVELOP OR CHALLENGE FORMS AND CONVENTIONS OF REAL MEDIA PRODUCTS
INITIAL STAGES • When first starting this project I looked at both film and music videos as I was still undecided on what ...
MUSIC VIDEO INFLUENCES • All of me – John Legend This music video was influential for me due to the various shots that are...
MUSIC VIDEO INFLUENCES • Rihanna – Unfaithful • This song had a huge influence on my project as it helped me come to many ...
DIGIPACK INFULENCES I took huge amounts of influence from Bon Iver’s album For Emma forever ago album. I loved the concept...
DIGIPAK INFLUENCES • I decided to continue with the nature theme with my back cover as I wanted to stay consistent through...
DIGIPACK INFLUENCES • I also did some simple things to make sure I kept my album back cover not only professional but also...
DIGIPACK INFLUENCES • When creating my CD I wanted to be unique. I initially started with this Bob Dylan CD as I was looki...
DIGIPACK INFLUENCES • I decided that my inner sleeve should stay simple and my influence for this was the fact that the re...
MAGAZINE ADVERT INFLUENCES • For my magazine influence I looked at the Lana Del Rey’s born to die advertisement. I aimed t...
REPRESENTATION OF PEOPLE • My music video follows a teenage boy that is cheated on by his girlfriend. I felt the message o...
2. HOW EFFECTIVE IS THE COMBINATION OF YOUR MAIN PRODUCT AND ANCILLARY TEXT
TARGETING AN AUDIENCE • One thing that is prominent between my main product and ancillary texts is the nature theme. The d...
APPLYING THEORY • Throughout my media product I have used theory, such as the uses and gratification theory as the audienc...
SUCCESSES • I believe that there where some success in my main product and ancillary product. I am happy with the way the ...
WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED FROM YOUR AUDIENCE FEEDBACK
AUDIENCE FEEDBACK QUESTIONNAIRES • So I could get accurate feedback from my audience I decided to do a questionnaire. • I ...
MUSIC VIDEO FEEDBACK • When I showed my peers my video they helped me a lot as they helped me realise that there where ele...
MUSIC VIDEO FEEDBACK • When I showed my music video to my peers there was mostly positive feedback. Narrative relates to ...
ANCILLARY FEEDBACK • When trying to get feedback on my ancillary product I decided to message people showing them my produ...
HOW DID YOU USE MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES IN THE CONSTRUCTION AND RESEARCH PLANNING AND EVALUATION STAGES
TECHNOLOGIES USED IN RESEARCH AND PLANNING • During the process of making my main and ancillary products my two technologi...
TECHNOLOGIES USED FOR CONSTRUCTION • The main technology that was used was Movie Plus X6 this was my editing software. I f...
TECHNOLOGIES USED FOR EVALUATION • For my evaluation I used Microsoft PowerPoint. I used this software as I am very famili...
PROGRESSION FROM AS TO A2 • From completing this project I was able to see that I have had a massive progress from AS to A...
PROGRESSION FROM AS TO A2  AS A2 
Media evaluation

  3. 3. INITIAL STAGES • When first starting this project I looked at both film and music videos as I was still undecided on what I wanted to do. However I did come to a decision to do a music video. Once coming to this decision of doing a music video I decided to analyse looking for the key conventions of various genres. As seen on my blog https://www.blogger.com/blogger.g?blogID=5743201788447243491#editor/target= post;postID=6015326501769929278;onPublishedMenu=allposts;onClosedMenu=all posts;postNum=80;src=postname • My original song of choice was Believer by Imagine Dragons however I was not able to use the song due to me not receiving permission. This later led me to come to the decision to use Can’t Pretend by Tom Odell a indie pop song which then led me to look and various indie music and pop music.
  4. 4. MUSIC VIDEO INFLUENCES • All of me – John Legend This music video was influential for me due to the various shots that are used throughout the video. The use of the different shots inspired me to pay more attention to detail when picking the shots for my music video due to how the can be articulately used to portray emotion to the audience which was a main aim of mine. As I tried to show the emotion that the main character of my music video was going through, with the use of close ups for example. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=450p7 goxZqg
  5. 5. MUSIC VIDEO INFLUENCES • Rihanna – Unfaithful • This song had a huge influence on my project as it helped me come to many decisions, one of them being focusing on the narrative, which that is a key element of my music video as it is used to portray a story very similar to what happens in this video. I also looked at the various angles and shots for example the various close ups on Rihanna showing her emotion which is very important for my music video also • https://ellrat2amediablog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/10/r esearch-into-similar-products_31.html
  6. 6. DIGIPACK INFULENCES I took huge amounts of influence from Bon Iver’s album For Emma forever ago album. I loved the concept of having the albums artwork being about nature. Due to me not being able to take original photography of the original artist, I felt this was what resonated with me the most as the idea of nature connects with the idea of being open and free, which I personally felt that is what Tom Odell’s music presents to a listener. I liked how simple Bon Iver’s album was so this was definitely something I wanted to replicate as I liked how raw it was, as it was astatically pleasing to the eye which would definitely be considered if this was actually sold so therefore it was important that it looked good to me. I chose to stay true to the original album name of Tom Odell’s album A long way down as due to me making changes to the style of album artwork I wanted to stay true in other ways and this happened to be one of them.
  7. 7. DIGIPAK INFLUENCES • I decided to continue with the nature theme with my back cover as I wanted to stay consistent throughout my digipak. I had huge influence again from Bon Iver’s album as you can clearly see from the fact of me using a tree which you can see in both album artworks. I didn’t want to keep it the same however I wanted it to make sense and I wanted all the elements of the digipack to correlate. Due to the album artwork being pleasing to the eye it will intrigue the audience without giving anything away. I also stayed true to the original track listing of Tom Odell. As that was the only thing I wanted to give away to the audience
  8. 8. DIGIPACK INFLUENCES • I also did some simple things to make sure I kept my album back cover not only professional but also to keep it true to the original. I set out to try and make suree that my album was similar to the original in many ways but I wanted to try and make it as real as possible and these where the ways I could achieve that • I kept the writing credits the same • Also made to include Sony music logo
  9. 9. DIGIPACK INFLUENCES • When creating my CD I wanted to be unique. I initially started with this Bob Dylan CD as I was looking into Columbia records. Of which I found this album, I liked the albums font usage and the positioning of the Columbia Records. I did not copy it exactly but as you can see in mine I had it bending around the CD. I decided that I did not want to do a copy of the original disk artwork and therefore wanted to be original and change to work with the rest of my digipack.
  10. 10. DIGIPACK INFLUENCES • I decided that my inner sleeve should stay simple and my influence for this was the fact that the rest of my album artwork was simple. It stuck to the snow theme that I had done in the rest of my digipack.
  11. 11. MAGAZINE ADVERT INFLUENCES • For my magazine influence I looked at the Lana Del Rey’s born to die advertisement. I aimed to keep the layout of my magazine advert similar to Lana’s. I didn’t want to place my main character on my advert as I did not like it. So I instead decided to focus on the relationship narrative which features in my main product, through having two hands almost touching. I kept my advert simple but I aimed to make it as professional as possible, whilst including for example the web address of Tom Odell like what is on the Del Rey advert • https://ellrat2amediablog.blogspot.co.uk/2018/01/rese arch-into-similar-products_15.html
  12. 12. REPRESENTATION OF PEOPLE • My music video follows a teenage boy that is cheated on by his girlfriend. I felt the message of cheating would be best suited to teenagers showing that it can happen and a young age as well as an older age there fore giving the game a larger target audience. Where we can all relate to the sadness and depression of being cheated on. I represented my main character as sad and angry after as I felt these are the most popular emotions that people experience once being cheated on. At certain parts of the music video you see the happy times representing the happy times in the relationship and the audience will sympathise with the main character a lot more knowing the journey he went on. I feel like I subverted the stereotype of a man in this video as they are stereotypically presented as strong, however my main character is presented as vulnerable and sad.
  13. 13. 2. HOW EFFECTIVE IS THE COMBINATION OF YOUR MAIN PRODUCT AND ANCILLARY TEXT
  14. 14. TARGETING AN AUDIENCE • One thing that is prominent between my main product and ancillary texts is the nature theme. The different elements of nature used on my ancillary product makes it recognisable for the audience, as they cam see it comes from the same artists. There are distinct differences like the snow theme for the album whereas there isn’t for the poster but that was due to me wanting to focus the poster more towards the narrative of the music video. I feature one prominent scene where there was the place where the image from all my ancillary products where taken so therefore making it a reoccurring theme
  15. 15. APPLYING THEORY • Throughout my media product I have used theory, such as the uses and gratification theory as the audience can have a view on the characters in my video and either take an active approach to it or passive. There are inevitably in control of the media. From my video they will understand the issues relating to the stereotypes surrounding of men and also show the fact that men struggle as well and men should be thought of instead of complying to the stereotype that is surrounded around men that they are tough and can deal with anything.
  16. 16. SUCCESSES • I believe that there where some success in my main product and ancillary product. I am happy with the way the main product came out as I feel it fits my artists style, along with my song choice which has aloud me to present a story containing stereotypes but also I was able to subvert stereotypes and through that I was able to show a message which contained conventions of a indie pop song. I can say that I am happy with the products and I believe they have been successful.
  17. 17. WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED FROM YOUR AUDIENCE FEEDBACK
  18. 18. AUDIENCE FEEDBACK QUESTIONNAIRES • So I could get accurate feedback from my audience I decided to do a questionnaire. • I believe the questions I picked where relevant and provided me the ability to get the best possible feedback on my main/ancillary product. I made sure to find out what age/gender the people are so I was able to narrow down on what my target audience is. I asked whether people felt there was emotion portrayed in my music video of which was extremely important due to my video being based on an emotional topic. • I am very happy for the responses that I have received and I believe that they have helped me understand that my video is appealing to my audience. I am also encouraged about my video as a whole.
  19. 19. MUSIC VIDEO FEEDBACK • When I showed my peers my video they helped me a lot as they helped me realise that there where elements of the music video that was very appealing. One of my main sections that people liked was at the end where everything rewinds, people thought this was a great twist and was a favourite part for most. I spoke to people around the 17/18 age and my feedback helped me realise that I had achieved something which was helpful.
  20. 20. MUSIC VIDEO FEEDBACK • When I showed my music video to my peers there was mostly positive feedback. Narrative relates to the lyrics of the song The camerawork Effectively presenting the emotion of the song through the acting. Improvements suggested by peers. Edits could be sharper (based off first draft)  One scene when punching the tree could have been different https://youtu.be/bQw3REMdAxM - Final product
  21. 21. ANCILLARY FEEDBACK • When trying to get feedback on my ancillary product I decided to message people showing them my product and seeing what they thought of it. Where when completing this I only got given minor improvements that could have been made. • This feedback that I gave me helped reassure me of the appeal of my ancillary product furthermore, it helped me in the sense of my of being simplistic has paid off and it was appealing to my target audience as they liked the theme, fonts and the layout. With one person saying they couldn’t find any criticisms. I aimed to be different to the artists CD and poster and I achieved that effectively despite some small issues I have looking back on it, I am happy with the outcome of my work Response to my CD Response to my poster advert
  22. 22. HOW DID YOU USE MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES IN THE CONSTRUCTION AND RESEARCH PLANNING AND EVALUATION STAGES
  23. 23. TECHNOLOGIES USED IN RESEARCH AND PLANNING • During the process of making my main and ancillary products my two technologies that had a huge impact on my products which where Youtube and Blogger. • Blogger helped as it was useful in me being able to stay up to date with the process. However I was also able to easily go back and see all the research into similar products that I did which helped me reference whilst completing my ancillary and main product. Blogger aloud me to post all the audience feedback of which I could go and check when making improvements • Youtube was also a huge help as it provided huge amounts of inspiration but also influence on my main product at AS I never needed to use Youtube, however at A2 it was something of which I needed and heavily relied on it.
  24. 24. TECHNOLOGIES USED FOR CONSTRUCTION • The main technology that was used was Movie Plus X6 this was my editing software. I felt this software was easy to use and helped in constructing my music video because of this. It enabled me to edit my footage precisely so I was able to achieve certain effects of which I felt my music video would not have been successful if it wasn’t for this. • PagePlus was also another software which was critical in constructing my ancillary product. I used this to make all of my ancillary products as it was the most simple to use rather then Photoshops. PagePlus enabled me to add filters to my poster image and I was able to construct a professional product which I was happy with.
  25. 25. TECHNOLOGIES USED FOR EVALUATION • For my evaluation I used Microsoft PowerPoint. I used this software as I am very familiar with this software as I have used it on many occasions including for my AS evaluation. It has a simple layout which is easy to use but it also allows me to incorporate many different effects of which I could use if I wanted to. It also aloud me to use different layouts of which aloud me to fit in my images as well as my text which meant that it was still readable which is important. • I also used SlideShare which is a conversion website which aloud me to convert my evaluation so I can upload it to my blog through the imbedded link.
  26. 26. PROGRESSION FROM AS TO A2 • From completing this project I was able to see that I have had a massive progress from AS to A2. I felt much more comfortable on software such as PagePlus. At AS I used PagePlus to create my music magazine Sound I felt very strongly about the magazine at the time, however looking back on it I realised that my skills where basic. Of which I didn’t pay much attention to detail which looking back on it was a mistake. At A2 I made sure to improve my skills by doing simple things such as improving the layout of my work. Furthermore I was able to effectively edit my music video which was a new skill. I also was able to edit my images which I never did at AS. My A2 product has made sure I take more time and have lots of detail into my research into my target audience also taken more time into learning the conventions of a music video, magazine advert and digipack which I wasn’t aware of at AS.
