Elliot Maza - Possesses Strong Business Development Skills.pdf

Description

Elliot Maza is also a part-time President at Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. in New York, NY, and Englewood Cliffs, NJ, where he executed a ‘reverse-merger’ transaction instead of an IPO. Elliot Maza is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) at New Jersey and New York. Find out more about him at his official site http://elliotmaza.com/