Hyper-Masculinity: Sheep in wolf's clothing

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This presentation will explore gender issues, Little Red Riding Hood, Little Red Cap, and other interpretations of the tale to show how young boys are problematically taught to be hyper-masculine and wolf-like.
These themes and fairy tales are explored symbolically and metaphorically through a drawing. The drawing represents the resulting pressure young boys may face trying to meet narrow societal expectations about masculinity.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment