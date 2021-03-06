Make sense of the complex world of health care with ✔Mosby’s Medical Dictionary⭐ 10<sup>th</sup> Edition❤! This one-stop reference includes detailed entries that help you communicate more effectively with colleagues in various disciplines. With over 56⭐000 definitions⭐ 2⭐450 photographs and line drawings⭐ and supporting reference appendixes and atlases⭐ it is an indispensable reference for students and professionals alike.✔❤✔Over 56⭐000 entries ❤offer detailed definitions⭐ as well as the latest information on pathophysiology⭐ treatment and interventions⭐ and nursing care.✔More than 2⭐450 color photographs and line drawings ❤demonstrate and explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.✔Strict⭐ common-sense alphabetical organization ❤makes it easy to find key terms and definitions. ✔❤✔NEW! Approximately 5⭐000 new and revised definitions❤ reflect the latest developments in health care⭐ drugs⭐ and nursing terminology.✔NEW!❤ ✔Updated illustrations❤ visually clarify key definitions that reflect current health care practice and equipment.