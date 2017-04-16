UNIT 1 SPEAKING Introduce yourself and others. Make requests, learning countries an nationalities.
UNIT 1 WELCOME TO CLASS
GREETING AND FREWELLS
When we see someone we know, we usually exchange greetings. MORE FORMAL Good morning/ afternoon/ evening Hello MORE INFORM...
COUNTRIES AND NATIONALITIES COUNTRIES Peru Mexico Brazil Italy USA Russia Japan China France Spain Korean Egypt Australia ...
TO BE CITYFROM COUNTRY - NATIONALITIES TO BE TO BE FROM COUNTRY NATIONALI TY She is from Shanghai. I am from Brazil. They ...
Hello, What's your name, please? My name is Alonso. • Where are you from? No, I'm not, I'm student. Nice too meet you. I '...
2. Complete the conversation 1. Hello, Are Mr. And Mrs Burns. Hello. to meet And you. 2. Alonso this my friend Mafalda. Hi...
See you soon. I was nice too meet you. See you tomorrow. See you later. Take care. Have nice day. Have a nice weekend.
CONCLUSIONES • Lograr buenas expectativas respecto al aprendizaje de cada estudiante. • Trabajando en equipo se aprende mu...
BIBLIOGRAFIA http://dictionary.cambridge.org/es/gramatica/gramatica-britanica/functions/greetings- and-farewells-hello-goo...
