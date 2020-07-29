Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de la contabilidad Evolución de la contabilidad en la historia
Introducion • Desde un principio de los tiempos la humanidad, ha recurrido en un inicio a diversos instrumentos muy elemen...
LOS AVANCES DE ACUERDO A LA HISTORIA DE LA CONTABILIDAD • Para remontarnos a los orígenes de la contabilidad es necesario ...
Guía EDAD CONTEMPO RÁNEAEDAD MODERNA EDAD MEDIA EDAD ANTIGUA
• EDAD ANTIGUA • En antecedente más remoto de esta actividad, es una tablilla de barro que actualmente se conserva el muse...
•EDAD MODERNA • Sin lugar a duda, el más grande autor de su época, fue Fray Lucas de Pacciolo, nacido en el burgo de San S...
CONCLUSION DE LA "HISTORIA DE LA CONTABILIDAD" Desde que las primeras civilizaciones tuvieron la necesidad de transmitir i...
TENIENDO COMO AL PRIMER CONTADOR DE LA HISTORIA Fernando Diez Barroso es considerado el primer Contador de Comercio egresa...
Gracias Daniela Elizabeth rivera Silvera
