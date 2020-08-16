Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Elizabeth Echeverr�a M1C4G23-080
Las TIC en la casa
La comunicaci�n es la base de la sociedad y con las TIC esta comunicaci�n llega a hacer muy eficiente gracias al internet ...
Las TIC en el ambito educativo
la tecnolog�a puede facilitar el acceso universal a la educaci�n, reducir las diferencias en el aprendizaje, apoyar el des...
Las TIC en el ambito laboral
Dichas TIC tienen diversas aplicaciones, muchas de ellas nos ayudan ya sea en las ventas, en el inventario, en contactarno...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M01 s3ai6

28 views

Published on

tarea sobre el uso de las TIC

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

M01 s3ai6

  1. 1. Elizabeth Echeverr�a M1C4G23-080
  2. 2. Las TIC en la casa
  3. 3. La comunicaci�n es la base de la sociedad y con las TIC esta comunicaci�n llega a hacer muy eficiente gracias al internet El telefono La television el 83% de las familias tiene y hoy es muy necesariotenemos que poco m�s de la mitad de los hogares con un aparato digital cuenta con televisi�n cerrada
  4. 4. Las TIC en el ambito educativo
  5. 5. la tecnolog�a puede facilitar el acceso universal a la educaci�n, reducir las diferencias en el aprendizaje, apoyar el desarrollo de los docentes, mejorar la calidad y la pertinencia del aprendizaje, reforzar la integraci�n y perfeccionar la gesti�n y administraci�n de la educaci�n
  6. 6. Las TIC en el ambito laboral
  7. 7. Dichas TIC tienen diversas aplicaciones, muchas de ellas nos ayudan ya sea en las ventas, en el inventario, en contactarnos con los clientes y socios, etc. Las tecnolog�as han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea m�s productivo: agilizando las comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando an�lisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. Ventajas Eliminaci�n o disminuci�n de tareas repetitivas. Exactitud en la administraci�n de la informaci�n. Comunicaci�n global. Desventajas � Falta de privacidad de la informaci�n. � Posibilidad real y creciente de fraudes a trav�s de medios electr�nicos. � Eliminaci�n de puestos de trabajo.

×