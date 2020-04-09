Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Naming Social Media & Web Design Elizabeth Buttiglieri Future + Human + Thinking Thinkture
Research Logotypes User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
Final Logotype User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
Product or Service Description FB Page Research User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
Product or Service Description FB Page Research User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
Mission Statement User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri At Thinkture, we strive to understand and overcome th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assignment 3 Social Media & Web Design

21 views

Published on

logotype and mission statement

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assignment 3 Social Media & Web Design

  1. 1. Naming Social Media & Web Design Elizabeth Buttiglieri Future + Human + Thinking Thinkture
  2. 2. Research Logotypes User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
  3. 3. Final Logotype User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
  4. 4. Product or Service Description FB Page Research User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
  5. 5. Product or Service Description FB Page Research User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri
  6. 6. Mission Statement User/Customer Experience Map Elizabeth Buttiglieri At Thinkture, we strive to understand and overcome the various mental conditions that impair future-thinking. The services we provide are intended to be used for self-help and/or in correspondence with mental health professionals. This is a prototype concept created for educational purposes and is not a real product or service.

×