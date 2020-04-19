Ch 23: Infectious Diseases Affecting the Urogenital Tract

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anatomy and Physiology Two General Parts: 1. Urinary Tract 2. Genital Tracts
4 Normal Biota of the Genitourinary Tract Exact microbial composition varies among men and women Female urethra: •Short—ab...
5 Normal Biota of the Male Genital Tract Normal biota of the urethra: Many of the same residents as the external portions ...
6 Normal Biota of the Female Genital Tract Uterus and organs above were once thought to be sterile Vaginal canal colonized...
Urogenital Infections Urogential Infections • Cystitis (‘bladder infection’) • Leptospirosis • Bacterial Vaginosis (unknow...
Urogenital Infections Bacterial Cystitis (Bladder infection)
Bacterial Vaginosis Urogenital Infections
Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (yeast infections) Urogenital Infections - Fungal
Urogenital Infections Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) • Bacterial: Gonorrhea Chlamydia Syphilis Chancroid • Viral: ...
Sexually Transmitted Infections
Bacterial STIs – Gonorrhea
Bacterial STIs - Chlamydial Infections
Bacterial STIs- Syphilis
Bacterial STIs- Chancroid • One or more painful genital sores called soft chancres • Begin as small pimple at site of bact...
Viral STIs - Papillomavirus Infections (HPV)
Viral STIs - Papillomavirus Infections
Protozoal STIs - Trichomoniasis
24 Infectious Diseases Affecting the Genitourinary Tract: Female Jump to long description
25 Infectious Diseases Affecting the Genitourinary Tract: Male Jump to long description
  1. 1. Anatomy and Physiology Two General Parts: 1. Urinary Tract 2. Genital Tracts
  3. 3. 4 Normal Biota of the Genitourinary Tract Exact microbial composition varies among men and women Female urethra: •Short—about 3.5 cm long •Can act as a pipeline for microbes from the anus Males: •Circumcision changes the composition of the known normal biota of the penis •Biota in the uncircumcised penis can stimulate the inflammatory response and can increase susceptibility to infection
  4. 4. 5 Normal Biota of the Male Genital Tract Normal biota of the urethra: Many of the same residents as the external portions of the penis Lactobacillus and Streptococcus Microbiota shifts when sexual activity begins Microbes associated with STIs can take up residence in the genital tract Men engaging in vaginal, anal, or oral intercourse can harbor bacteria that produce vaginosis in females
  5. 5. 6 Normal Biota of the Female Genital Tract Uterus and organs above were once thought to be sterile Vaginal canal colonized by a diverse array of microorganisms: Lactobacillus lower the pH of the vagina Microbial makeup can shift dramatically during the menstrual cycle and pregnancy Biota of postmenopausal women remains stable over time Candida albicans is present at low levels in the healthy female reproductive tract
  6. 6. Copyright © 2018 McGraw-Hill Education. All rights reserved. No reproduction or distribution without the prior written consent of McGraw-Hill Education. 1 Genitourinary Tract Defenses and Normal Biota Defenses Normal Biota Urinary Tract (Both Genders) Flushing action of urine; specific attachment sites not recognized by most nonnormal biota; shedding of urinary tract epithelial cells, secretory IgA, lysozyme, and lactoferrin in urine Nonhemolytic Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, Lactobacillus, Prevotella, Veillonella, Gardnerella Female Genital Tract (Childhood and Postmenopausal) Mucus secretions, secretory IgA Same as for urinary tract Female Genital Tract (Childbearing Years) Acidic pH, mucus secretions, secretory IgA Variable, but often Lactobacillus predominates; also Prevotella, Sneathia, Streptococcus, and Candida albicans Male Genital Tract Same as for urinary tract Urethra: same as for urinary tract; outer surface of penis: Pseudomonas and Staphylococcus; sulcus of uncircumcised penis: anaerobic gram-negatives
  7. 7. Urogenital Infections Urogential Infections • Cystitis (‘bladder infection’) • Leptospirosis • Bacterial Vaginosis (unknown cause) • Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (‘yeast infection’)
  8. 8. Urogenital Infections Bacterial Cystitis (Bladder infection)
  9. 9. Bacterial Vaginosis Urogenital Infections
  10. 10. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (yeast infections) Urogenital Infections - Fungal
  11. 11. Urogenital Infections Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) • Bacterial: Gonorrhea Chlamydia Syphilis Chancroid • Viral: Genital Herpes (HSV) Papillomavirus infections (HPV) • Protozoal: Trichomoniasis
  12. 12. Sexually Transmitted Infections
  13. 13. Sexually Transmitted Infections
  14. 14. Bacterial STIs – Gonorrhea
  15. 15. Bacterial STIs - Chlamydial Infections
  16. 16. Bacterial STIs- Syphilis
  17. 17. Bacterial STIs- Chancroid • One or more painful genital sores called soft chancres • Begin as small pimple at site of bacterial entry • Ulcerate, quickly get bigger • Lymph nodes enlarge, become tender; sometimes pus-filled and may rupture • Haemophilus ducreyi: fastidious, pleomorphic, Gram-negative coccobacillus • Genital sores increases risk of contracting HIV • Treatment with antibiotics, although some strains resistant • Effectiveness significantly reduced if patient has AIDS
  18. 18. Viral STIs - Papillomavirus Infections (HPV)
  19. 19. Viral STIs - Papillomavirus Infections
  20. 20. Protozoal STIs - Trichomoniasis
  21. 21. 24 Infectious Diseases Affecting the Genitourinary Tract: Female Jump to long description
  22. 22. 25 Infectious Diseases Affecting the Genitourinary Tract: Male Jump to long description

