Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño Curso: Ética y Deo...
Contenido . Mapa mixto……… lám. 3,4,5 . Análisis del tema….. Lám. 6 . Referencias…. Lám. 7
Ética y Deontología profesional Ética Disciplina filosófica que estudia el bien y el mal y sus relaciones con la moral y e...
Virtud Una virtud es una disposición de la persona para obrar de acuerdo al bien, la verdad, la justicia y la belleza.​ An...
Grados de culpa Culpa gravísima Leve Levísima Distinción entre moral y derecho El derecho es bilateral y se ocupa fundamen...
Análisis del tema La ética y la moral son valores de suma importancia para todos los profesionales en el momento de cumpli...
Referencias . Aristóteles (1993). Ética a Nicómaco. [siglo V a. C.]. Universidad de Valencia. . Aznar, Hugo (1999). Ética ...
Aug. 25, 2021
10% mapa mixto

Aug. 25, 2021
mapa mixto sobre normas éticas en el ejercicio profesional

10% mapa mixto

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño Curso: Ética y Deontología profesional Profesor: Patricia Márquez Normas éticas en el ejercicio profesional Integrantes: Eli Alaña C.I: 26335791
  2. 2. Contenido . Mapa mixto……… lám. 3,4,5 . Análisis del tema….. Lám. 6 . Referencias…. Lám. 7
  3. 3. Ética y Deontología profesional Ética Disciplina filosófica que estudia el bien y el mal y sus relaciones con la moral y el comportamiento humano Deontologismo y Deontología La deontología es la ciencia que estudia los fundamentos del deber, es decir, de las normas morales. El deontologismo es una doctrina de la ética que señala que la moral es una cuestión de deberes y obligaciones. Profesión Designa el oficio, empleo u ocupación que se ejerce a cambio de una retribución. Profesional liberal Es aquella actividad personal en la que impera el aporte intelectual, el conocimiento y la técnica. Aquí no existe subordinación Valor Es una propiedad de todos los objetos incluidos los objetos físicos como también de los objetos abstractos, por ejemplo, actividad, acciones, que representa su nivel de importancia. Vicio Un vicio es toda práctica, conducta o hábito que se considera una falta, un defecto, una enfermedad o un mal hábito.
  4. 4. Virtud Una virtud es una disposición de la persona para obrar de acuerdo al bien, la verdad, la justicia y la belleza.​ Antijurídico Se le define como aquel desvalor que posee un hecho típico que es contrario a las normas del Derecho en general Dolo Es la realización de una acción que suponga un daño o perjuicio a otro, debiendo realizarse dicha acción de manera voluntaria Culpa Responsabilidad o causa de un suceso o de una acción negativa o perjudicial, que se atribuye a una persona o a una cosa. Clases de culpa Negligencia Imprudencia Impericia Buena fe Es un principio general del derecho, consistente en el estado mental de honradez Mala fe Es la convicción que tiene una persona de haber adquirido posesión o ventaja sobre una cosa o un derecho de manera ilícita o fraudulenta
  5. 5. Grados de culpa Culpa gravísima Leve Levísima Distinción entre moral y derecho El derecho es bilateral y se ocupa fundamentalmente de las conductas externas de cada individuo La moral es unilateral y se interesa también por las intenciones del individuo (interior) Interioridad vs Exterioridad
  6. 6. Análisis del tema La ética y la moral son valores de suma importancia para todos los profesionales en el momento de cumplir con su profesión, ya que son estos valores los que contribuyen a las buenas acciones y a través de estas generamos confianza y buena fe en todas las personas, además de estar consientes y tener satisfacción propia. Se deben eliminar todo tipo de vicios que puedan perjudicar nuestro desempeño laboral como el alcohol o cualquier otro tipo de actividad de esta índole. Se debe de tener virtud y obrar de acuerdo al bien, la verdad y la honradez en todo momento, esto genera un ambiente de trabajo sincero y prospero que beneficie a todos los involucrados y no aprovecharse de nadie. Por otro lado cuando realizamos alguna mala acción de manera voluntaria (domo) o de manera involuntaria podemos experimentar culpa y sentir responsabilidad por ello. Existen 3 clases de culpa: imprudencia, impericia y negligencia. Además de por supuesto diferentes grados de culpa como son la culpa levísima, la culpa leve y la culpa grave de acuerdo a las consecuencias que la acción haya podido causar o causado. Existen diferentes formas de actuar según cada tipo de persona, esta persona puede actuar de buena fe, siendo esta una forma honesta en pro de no dañar a otra persona y también esta la mala fe siendo esta una forma de actuar de manera clandestina o fraudulenta perjudicando a la otra persona, lo cual no es nada ético. Existen distinciones obviamente entre la moral y el derecho siendo este ultimo mas enfocado en reglas externas y de la sociedad hasta cierto punto, lo cual podríamos llamar lo ilícito o los delitos y lo establecido en las leyes. Por otra parte la moral es mas interna y depende de cada persona y no necesariamente actuar de mala fe en una situación involucra un acto delictivo y sancionado por la ley. Asimismo actuar de buena fe y con buena ética será siempre mas beneficio para el progreso de los profesionales y mas allá en la vida en general.
  7. 7. Referencias . Aristóteles (1993). Ética a Nicómaco. [siglo V a. C.]. Universidad de Valencia. . Aznar, Hugo (1999). Ética y periodismo. Códigos, estatutos y otros documentos de autorregulación . Eco, Umberto, y Carlo María Martini (1997). ¿En qué creen los que no creen?: un diálogo sobre la ética en el fin del milenio. Temas de Hoy. . Maliandi, Ricardo (2004). Ética: conceptos y problemas. . Cejudo Córdoba, Rafael (diciembre de 2010). «Deontología y consecuencialismo: un enfoque informacional». Crítica: Revista Hispanoamericana de Filosofía 42 (126): 6-8. . Villa Caballero, María Sofía (2015). «Los principios éticos y las obligaciones civiles». Instituto de Investigaciones Jurídicas UNAM.

mapa mixto sobre normas éticas en el ejercicio profesional

