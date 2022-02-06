Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13

How to Prepare for a Funeral in Singapore

Feb. 06, 2022
1 like 133 views

1

Share

Download to read offline

Services

Preparing for a funeral is a sensitive subject no doubt, but it is something that we can’t avoid in our life. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to help you with preparing a dignified funeral when your loved one passes on.

Original Source:
https://elitefuneral.sg/how-to-prepare-a-funeral/

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed: The Definitive Book on Value Investing Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
The January/February 2022 Audiozine Issue: Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free

How to Prepare for a Funeral in Singapore

  1. 1. How to prepare How to prepare for a funeral in for a funeral in Singapore Singapore
  2. 2. Preparing for a funeral is a sensitive subject no doubt, but it Preparing for a funeral is a sensitive subject no doubt, but it is something that we can’t avoid in our life. is something that we can’t avoid in our life. This is a quick step-by-step guide to help you with preparing This is a quick step-by-step guide to help you with preparing a dignified funeral when your loved one passes on. a dignified funeral when your loved one passes on.
  3. 3. STEP 1: CERTIFYING THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF YOUR LOVED ONE Within 24 hours of the death, you must register the death of your loved one and obtain the Certificate of Cause of Death (CCOD). This certificate can be issued by a doctor if they know the cause of death (natural death). This applies to death in the hospital or at home. In the cases where the cause of death cannot be identified (unnatural death), the doctor will refer the matter to the police and the body will be sent to the Mortuary@HSA for a coroner to determine the cause of death.
  4. 4. STEP 1: CERTIFYING THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF YOUR LOVED ONE A professional coroner will review the cause of death and inform you if an autopsy is required. You will also be informed of when to claim the body of the deceased. When going to the Mortuary@HSA, please bring along your NRIC/passport, the deceased NRIC/passport/birth certificate, and all the medicines and medical documents of the deceased.
  5. 5. STEP 1: CERTIFYING THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF YOUR LOVED ONE COSTS INVOLVED TO OBTAIN THE CERTIFICATE OF CAUSE OF DEATH (CCOD) The Certificate of Cause of Death (CCOD) will be issued at no charge if your loved one passed away in the hospital. However, if the deceased passed away while receiving palliative care at home, a doctor is required to certify the death. The cost for this doctor house call usually ranges around S$200 to S$350, depending on the provider.
  6. 6. STEP 1: CERTIFYING THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF YOUR LOVED ONE No autopsy is necessary for natural deaths such as death from a known disease, acute heart failure, or an accident. In the case of an unnatural death though, an autopsy may be ordered to help determine the cause of the death. The cost of such autopsies will be absorbed and you can get a copy of the autopsy report at a fee of S$160.50. For families who prefer to order a private autopsy, the procedure will cost around S$6,000 plus daily storage fee of S$165.85 from the third day onwards.
  7. 7. STEP 2: REGISTERING THE DEATH FOR THE DECEASED At the hospital, if death occurred there At the Police Headquarters or any Neighbourhood Police Centre for all other deaths At the Registry of Births and Deaths at the Immigration & Checkpoint Authority’s (ICA) Citizen Services Centre (8.00 am – 4.30 pm on Monday to Friday, and 8.00 am – 12.30 pm on Saturday). Registration and collection of the death certificate will be processed within the same day. You do not need to register the death separately if the body is sent to Mortuary@HSA because the death will be registered there and the Death Certificate will be issued there too. Otherwise, once you’ve obtained the Certificate of Cause of Death (CCOD), please bring along with the informant’s and deceased’s NRIC/passport/birth certificate to register the death:
  8. 8. STEP 3: PLACING AN OBITUARY IN THE LOCAL NEWSPAPERS (OPTIONAL) You may place an obituary (a notice of death) in memory of the deceased in the local newspapers such as The Straits Times, Today, Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News, Berita Harian, and Tamil Murasu. You’ll need to bring your NRIC and the Original Death Certificate of the deceased. Payment for the obituary can be made via credit card, NETS, or cash (during office hours only). Details to include in the obituary: – Photo of deceased – Name of deceased and alias, if any – Date of death (time is optional) – Names of family members. If any family member is deceased, name should be within brackets with a word deceased or late, e.g. (Lim Ah Chai, deceased) or (Late Lim Ah Chai) – Location, date, and time of the funeral and prayers – Details of service and prayers, including date, time, and location – Burial or cremation details with the name of the cemetery or crematorium and time. Include any message that you wish your visitors to take note of.
  9. 9. STEP 4: ENGAGING A PROFESSIONAL AND RELIABLE FUNERAL DIRECTOR Once you’ve obtained the Certificate of Cause of Death (CCOD), you may engage a professional funeral director who will collect on your behalf the body from your home, hospital, or mortuary, send it for embalming (to delay the decomposition of the body), and deliver it to the location of the funeral wake. Your funeral director will also organize and carry out all the necessary logistics for the funeral wake, including getting the necessary permits to hold the funeral wake, setting up the funeral wake or funeral parlour, arranging the prayers according to the deceased’s religion, preparing the hearse for the procession, and more. Most funeral service providers will offer affordable funeral packages that cover everything that a proper funeral requires to send off the deceased in a dignified way.
  10. 10. STEP 5: ARRANGING THE FUNERAL WAKE AT HOME, AT A HDB VOID DECK, OR AT A FUNERAL PARLOUR Permit to hold the wake at the void deck from the Town Council Permit to use part of the road outside a landed property from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Permit to extend the funeral wake for more than 7 days from the National Environment Agency (NEA) Depending on the deceased or the family’s personal preference, the funeral wake can be conducted at home, at a HDB void deck, or at a funeral parlour with more facilities. A funeral wake serves the purpose of allowing family members, friends, and acquaintances to pay their respects to the deceased. This is also where they can offer company and comfort for the grieving family. Depending on where the funeral wake will be held, the following permissions are required: Your funeral director will be able to assist you with getting the necessary approvals.
  11. 11. STEP 6: PREPARING FOR BURIAL (OR CREMATION AND ASH MANAGEMENT) OF YOUR LOVED ONE Depending on the wishes and religion of the departed, the body of the deceased may be buried or cremated. With your NRIC and the Original Death Certificate that contains the permit to bury or cremate, you may book a date and time for burial or cremation online or through the phone with the relevant office. For the relevant contacts and fees of burial or cremation booking, please refer to this reference page by the National Environment Agency (NEA): https://www.nea.gov.sg/our-services/after-death/post- death-matters/burial-cremation-and-ash-storage
  12. 12. STEP 7: STORAGE OF ASHES OR SCATTERING THE ASHES OF THE DECEASED AT SEA OR INLAND Every family will have their own preference in terms of the management of the deceased’s ashes. The 2 common options are: 1. Storing the ashes at home or in a columbarium. One can choose a private columbarium such as Nirvana Memorial Garden, or a government- managed columbarium (Choa Chu Kang Columbarium or Mandai Columbarium) in Singapore. When booking a niche (the space to store the ashes), please have your NRIC and the original Death Certificate of your loved one ready. You may contact the private columbarium or book the niche online at a government-managed columbarium.
  13. 13. STEP 7: STORAGE OF ASHES OR SCATTERING THE ASHES OF THE DECEASED AT SEA OR INLAND 2. Scattering the ashes at sea at the approved site 1.5 nautical miles (or 2.8km) south of Pulau Semakau from 7am to 7pm. Please contact the Port Marine Safety Control Centre at +65 6325 2488 for more info and assistance on scattering the ashes at sea. If you prefer inland ash scattering, you may do so at the Garden of Peace @ CCK (Inland Ash Scattering Garden) with thoughtful landscaping and greenery for dignified and respectful ash scattering at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex which is open from 9am to 5pm daily. You can submit your ash scattering application online at NEA’s ePortal (fees applicable) and you will have 2 hours to complete the ash scattering and the necessary rites.

×