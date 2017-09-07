UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO PRINCIPIOS D...
Legalidad Se refiere a un sistema de subordinación a un poder superior, es decir a la sociedad representada. Utilidad: rea...
Progresivi- dad Distribución proporcional de las obligaciones tributarias según los ingresos de los ciudadanos. Utilidad: ...
Justicia Tributaria Supone la construcción de un sistema tributario justo, inspirado en la igualdad y progresividad. Utili...
Principios del Derecho Tributario M. Conceptual Benjamin saia uft

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO PRINCIPIOS DEL DERECHO TRIBUTARIO (Mapa Conceptual) Participante: Benjamín Mendoza Prof: Abg. Emily Ramírez Asignatura: D. Tributario Sección: SAIA A BARQUISIMETO, SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017
  2. 2. Legalidad Se refiere a un sistema de subordinación a un poder superior, es decir a la sociedad representada. Utilidad: reafirma la supremacía de la ley; el hecho de que no haya tributo sin ley implica que los ciudadanos tengan protección jurídica Utilidad: garantiza que no se exima a nadie de contribuir por razones diferentes a la carencia de capacidad contributiva. Impone una obligación jurídica general a todos los ciudadanos para concurrir con las cargas públicas. Generalidad Igualdad Busca asegurar el mismo tratamiento para quienes están en análogas situaciones. Utilidad: busca la justicia de la tributación en orden a las exigencias de igualdad y equidad.
  3. 3. Progresivi- dad Distribución proporcional de las obligaciones tributarias según los ingresos de los ciudadanos. Utilidad: establece que a mayor riqueza mayor impuesto; la alicuota invariable es proporcional al monto de la riqueza. Utilidad: protege el derecho de propiedad, garantía fundamental de un Estado democrático. Cuando el tributo excede a las capacidades económicas se produce la confiscación. No Confiscato- riedad No Retroacti- vidad No pueden alterarse los elementos del período en curso. La nueva ley no puede incidir en los efectos generados. Utilidad: impide la intención de abarcar por la ley tributaria situaciones pasadas a su sanción.
  4. 4. Justicia Tributaria Supone la construcción de un sistema tributario justo, inspirado en la igualdad y progresividad. Utilidad: representa la garantía más sólida de un Estado democrático organizado. Utilidad: consagra el derecho de carácter pecuniario del tributo. No podrán establecerse obligaciones pagaderas en servicios personales. Prohibición de Impuesto Exigencia de un Término Se debe asignar un periodo de tiempo para poder aplicar lo concerniente a la ley. Utilidad: los impuestos no pueden ser arbitrarios; la recaudación debe realizarse en periodos oportunos.

