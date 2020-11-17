REGLAMENTOS ÁREA SALUD ECUGENIUS - MODALIDAD: PRESENCIAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REGLAMENTO INTERNO – AREA SÁLUD MODALIDAD: PRESENCIAL CAPÍTULO I: OBJETO El presente Código tiene como objeto proyectar la...
i) Uso de celular o dispositivos electrónicos en horas de clase sin autorización del docente ya que es el único que puede ...
Faltas graves  Amenazar (en diferentes formas) a un compañero  Asistir a lugares de dudosa reputación estando uniformado...
 Consumir dentro o fuera de la institución sustancias psicotrópicas expuestas a fiscalización (drogas)  Maltratar a un c...
 Uso de teléfonos celulares en horarios de prácticas en entidades hospitalarias.  Mal uso del uniforme en horarios de pr...
 Separación definitiva de la institución educativa.  La reubicación y repetición del módulo que se encuentre cursando en...
Si el estudiante no rinde examen por asuntos de pagos pendientes, puede presentarse en la fecha del supletorio a rendir su...
RECUERDE:  El alumno no deberá entregar dinero o valores por conceptos de mensualidades y recursos académicos a personal ...
  1. 1. REGLAMENTO INTERNO – AREA SÁLUD MODALIDAD: PRESENCIAL CAPÍTULO I: OBJETO El presente Código tiene como objeto proyectar la identidad institucional expresada en principios y valores éticos que guíen la conducta, acciones y toma de decisiones cotidianas de los estamentos institucionales. CAPÍTULO II: DE LOS PRINCIPIOS ÉTICOS Art.3.- Los estamentos de Ecugenius observarán estrictamente los siguientes principios institucionales: 1. La excelencia académica, para garantizar una educación de calidad con pertinencia social, y propender al prestigio institucional. 2. El respeto a la identidad, dignidad, libertad y privacidad de las personas. 3. La protección de los recursos institucionales y el cuidado de los bienes muebles e inmuebles, activos, software e información. 4. El cuidado del medio ambiente. I. COMPORTAMIENTO Dentro de las consideraciones de una campaña de desprestigio el estudiante tiene conocimiento de que no debe emitir comentarios negativos hacia tutores, administrativos y coordinación académica pertenecientes a Ecugenius S.A. A continuación se nombran los siguientes actos que los estudiantes y docentes deben evitar: a) Actos de hostigamiento y discriminación por raza, credo, género, edad, capacidades diferentes, orientación sexual, nacionalidad, o cualquier otra razón política, ideológica, social y filosófica. b) Acoso verbal, físico, visual, o sexual. c) Asistir a clases bajo los efectos de bebidas alcohólicas, de sustancias estupefacientes o psicotrópicas, ni fumar dentro de las oficinas y aulas de la entidad. d) Acto de violencia dentro de la entidad. e) Sin contar con la autorización de la máxima autoridad de ECUGENIUS, algún miembro de la institución efectúe declaraciones públicas en nombre de la Institución y que en ninguna circunstancia se deberá denigrar a la Institución. f) Práctica de todo tipo de juegos de azar dentro de los predios de la Institución. g) Mantener relaciones sexuales o afectivas con los estudiantes. h) Inasistencia por 3 días injustificados.
  2. 2. i) Uso de celular o dispositivos electrónicos en horas de clase sin autorización del docente ya que es el único que puede autorizar para utilización de plataforma digital institucional. II. DEL UNIFORME Durante la pandemia por Covid 19 se realizaron disposiciones en cuanto al uniforme: Uso obligatorio de los siguientes elementos pertenecientes al equipo de protección personal para el ingreso a clases presenciales en las instalaciones pertenecientes a la institución Ecugenius S.A  Mascarilla tipo quirúrgica o KN95 de forma obligatoria  Uso de alcohol gel o alcohol  Uso de lentes, visor o gafas de forma obligatoria  Si al estudiante aún no se le ha entregado el uniforme las primeras semanas de clases debe acudir con camiseta blanca sin escotes y jeans sin agujeros.  Cabello recogido con malla para las Srtas.  Uñas cortas, si utiliza esmalte en colores bajos o mates.  Cabello con corte adecuado, no cabellos largos.  Terminantemente prohibido el uso de más de un par de aretes en Srtas.  Prohibido el uso de piercings en alumnos o alumnas.  No utilizar el uniforme de las instituciones para subir, que incluyan mofa o palabras soeces en ninguna red social.  No utilizar el uniforme de la institución para acudir a fiestas sociales.  No se admiten pantalones: rotos - bermuda - shorts - skort – pescador, minifaldas  No libar utilizando el uniforme de la institución. III. FALTAS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES Faltas Leves  Abuso de confianza con instructores, docentes o administrativos.  Adoptar posturas civiles incorrectas  Mal uso del uniforme ( incompleto)  Desplazarse mal uniformado en el exterior de la institución.  Llegar a la institución con retraso de más de 15 min sin autorización o justificación  Replicar una disposición de coordinación académica o docente  Salir del aula sin autorización  Tomarse atribuciones que no le corresponden  Tener equipos electrónicos dentro del colegio (radio, mp3, mp4, etc.) sin la autorización respectiva.
  3. 3. Faltas graves  Amenazar (en diferentes formas) a un compañero  Asistir a lugares de dudosa reputación estando uniformado.  Abandonar la Institución sin autorización.  Uso no adecuado del uniforme (mal uniformado)  Practicar juegos de azar en horas de clase.  Proferir palabras soeces  Dormir en el aula en horas de clases  Faltar el respeto a un superior sea coordinación académicas , personal administrativo, instructores o docentes  Intercambiar muestras afectivas dentro del plantel (besos, caricias o abrazos) en horas de clase.  Permanecer en el exterior realizando actividades impropias estando uniformados  Abuso de autoridad  Usar accesorios y adornos no permitidos, pañoletas, reatas, piercings, manillas.  Participar activa o pasivamente en acciones de discriminación en contra de miembros de la comunidad educativa  Participar activa o pasivamente en acciones que vulneren el derecho a la intimidad personal de cualquiera de los miembros de la comunidad educativa.  Realizar, dentro de la institución educativa, acciones proselitistas relacionadas con movimientos o partidos políticos de la vida pública local o nacional.  Participar activa o pasivamente en acciones que atentaren contra la dignidad de miembros de la comunidad educativa  Participar activa o pasivamente en acciones que atentaren contra la integridad física o psicológica de los miembros de la comunidad educativa  Participar activa o pasivamente en acciones de acoso escolar, es decir, cualquier maltrato psicológico, verbal o físico producido en contra de compañeros de manera reiterada  No denunciar ante las autoridades cualquier acto de violación de los derechos de sus compañeros u otros miembros de la comunidad educativa, así como cualquier acto de corrupción que estuviere en su conocimiento. Faltas muy graves  Causar daño y/o lesiones a un compañero de manera intencional  Evadirse de la institución  Faltar a la institución injustificadamente por más de dos días  Hacer dibujos para faltar respeto a un superior ya sea personal administrativo, instructor o docente  Incitar la insubordinación  Libar licor en la institución o fuera de la institución con uniforme.
  4. 4.  Consumir dentro o fuera de la institución sustancias psicotrópicas expuestas a fiscalización (drogas)  Maltratar a un compañero en cualquier circunstancia  Traer excusas o certificados falsos por inasistencia  Fumar dentro de la institución  Asistir a eventos sociales haciendo uso del uniforme sin autorización  Hacer uso inapropiado de las redes sociales (Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, IG etc.) relacionando a Ecugenius S.A.  Proferir calumnias  Colocar figuras pornográficas en la institución  Deteriorar intencionalmente el patrimonio de Ecugenius S.A  Realizar exhibiciones indecentes  Introducir a la institución drogas de cualquier tipo  Dar nombres falsos.  Tomar nombre de un superior para evitarse ser sancionado  Copiar durante un examen  Realizar ventas o solicitar contribuciones económicas, a excepción de aquellas con fines benéficos, expresamente permitidas por las autoridades del establecimiento.  Plagiar tareas o trabajos y presentarlos como de su autoría  Dañar, ser cómplice o esconder intencionalmente libros, cuadernos, uniformes, folios y útiles de los compañeros, directivos docentes, e instructores  Portar armas corto punzantes (navajas, tijeras, bisturí, punta de lanza, abrecartas, cuchillas) o cualquier elemento para causar daño o amedrentamiento a sus docentes o compañeros  Portar o distribuir material pornográfico en medios escritos o digitales.  Inventar chismes, calumnias, injuriar a sus docentes o compañeros  Lesionar intencionalmente a un docente, directivo docente e instructores o cualquier miembro de la comunidad, dentro o fuera de las instalaciones del colegio. Grabar o tomar fotografías de las clases, compañeros, docentes o diferentes espacios de la institución sin autorización previa.  Comprometer el nombre de Ecugenius S.A con su mal comportamiento social dentro de la institución con o sin uniforme  Tener una actitud irrespetuosa, displicente y/o desafiante ante los llamados de atención del docente, profesor instructor o representante del curso o cualquier otro miembro de la comunidad educativa  Exhibir o difundir a través de las redes sociales partes íntimas de su cuerpo o de otro a compañeros, docentes o cualquier miembro de la comunidad educativa  Convocar, liderar, apoyar, participar o conformar con fines delictivos que incurran en actos de vandalismo dentro y fuera de la institución  Robar o hurtar elementos dentro o fuera de la institución.  Faltar sin justificación en horarios de prácticas en entidades hospitalarias, recordando que máximo se puede faltar en 2 ocasiones, caso contrario deberá repetir las prácticas, siendo el estudiante el que busque el sitio.
  5. 5.  Uso de teléfonos celulares en horarios de prácticas en entidades hospitalarias.  Mal uso del uniforme en horarios de prácticas.  Ser expulsado de las prácticas en entidad hospitalaria por mal comportamiento; El estudiante deberá repetir las prácticas, siendo el mismo el que busque el sitio, será calificado con una nota máxima de 7ptos. II. IV ACCIONES EDUCATIVAS DISCIPLINARIAS Las faltas leves y las faltas graves deben ser conocidas y resueltas dentro de la institución educativa mediante el mecanismo previsto en su Código de Convivencia, otorgándoles al estudiante y a su representante legal si es menor de edad el derecho a la defensa. El proceso disciplinario de las faltas muy graves debe ser sustanciado al interior de la institución educativa y las acciones educativas disciplinarias deben ser aplicadas por la Junta Distrital de Resolución de Conflictos, la cual debe emitir la resolución en un plazo no mayor a quince (15) días desde la recepción del expediente. Según el tipo de falta cometida, se aplicarán las siguientes acciones educativas disciplinarias: Para faltas leves Se aplicará como acción educativa disciplinaria cualquiera de las siguientes sanciones  Presión disciplinaria en la formación o en la hora de clase.  Amonestación verbal, que irá acompañada de una advertencia de las consecuencias que tendría el volver a cometer las respectivas faltas. Para faltas graves. Además de las acciones establecidas en las faltas leves, para este tipo de faltas, se aplicará:  La suspensión temporal de asistencia a la institución educativa, por un máximo de quince (15) días suscrita por la máxima autoridad del establecimiento educativo. Para faltas muy graves Para las faltas muy graves, además de aplicar las acciones establecidas en los puntos anteriores, se aplicará: Consejo de disciplina dirigido por la máxima autoridad del establecimiento sustentando el proceso disciplinario y remitir el expediente a la Junta Distrital de Resolución de Conflictos para la aplicación, según la gravedad de la acción, de una de las siguientes acciones:  Suspensión temporal de asistencia a la institución educativa por un máximo de treinta (30) días, con acciones educativas dirigidas. Esta medida conlleva la participación directa de los representantes legales en el seguimiento del desempeño del estudiante suspendido.
  6. 6.  Separación definitiva de la institución educativa.  La reubicación y repetición del módulo que se encuentre cursando en otro curso no implica perder el curso.  En el caso de faltas muy graves por deshonestidad académica, se debe proceder directamente a la separación definitiva de la institución educativa CAPÍTULO III: ASISTENCIA Para la aprobación del curso el alumno debe obtener un porcentaje igual o mayor al 70 % de asistencia en cada módulo como uno de los requisitos para la aprobación del mismo.  Se justificarán únicamente faltas por los siguientes motivos:  Muerte de familiar de primer grado: padres, hermanos, hijos, conyugue  Accidentes de tránsito  Enfermedad sustentada con certificado médico  Faltas por motivos de trabajo con sustento de certificado emitido por empresa donde labora el estudiante.  El estudiante puede faltar hasta en 3 ocasiones por módulo en horario de lunes a viernes y en 2 ocasiones en horarios de fines de semana, justificando al docente con documentos habilitantes como sustento real, caso contrario se procederá a reubicación directa a otro curso para repetir módulo que se encontraba cursando.  Si el estudiante pierde el módulo por faltas injustificadas (más de 3) debe cancelar el valor total del módulo que perdió. CAPÍTULO IV: NOTAS Y EVALUACIONES Para poder habilitar el examen modular el alumno tiene que completar una nota igual o mayor a 7 ptos en actividades en clase (talleres, lecciones, exposiciones etc.) y asistencia. Para aprobar el examen modular debe obtener una nota liquida igual o mayor a 7 sin puntos añadidos de actividades. Para la aprobación de cada módulo el alumno debe obtener un puntaje igual o mayor a 7 (siete) como nota final del mismo (actividades+ asistencia + examen modular) SI el alumno reprueba el examen modular tiene una opción de supletorio. Recuerde que si Ud. como estudiante falta al examen del módulo y no presenta una justificación valedera y real a coordinación académica será dirigido directamente al examen supletorio.
  7. 7. Si el estudiante no rinde examen por asuntos de pagos pendientes, puede presentarse en la fecha del supletorio a rendir su examen como primera vez, es decir no cuenta como supletorio teniendo aun la opción del mismo en caso de que repruebe. El estudiante que aun adeuda y que no puede acceder en la fecha de supletorio para rendir examen, tiene un tiempo no mayor a 1 semana para solucionar inconvenientes de pagos pendientes para poder así rendir su examen y evitar la reubicación, caso contrario se procede a realizar lo último mencionado. CAPÍTULO V: REUBICACIONES DE MÓDULO Las reubicaciones de módulo se proceden hacer en diferentes contextos según se individualiza el caso del estudiante. Reubicación por Nota Si el alumno reprueba el examen SUPLETORIO del módulo es decir obtiene una calificación menor a 7ptos, será reubicado a otro curso para repetir modulo previa cancelación del mismo. Reubicación por faltas injustificadas. Si el alumno falta en más de 3 ocasiones INJUSTIFICADAS consecutivamente en el módulo, será reubicado a otro curso para repetir modulo previa cancelación del mismo. Recuerde que las justificaciones de faltas las debe realizar con el docente a su cargo en máximo 72 HORAS con documentación habilitante completa y real (Oficio de justificación de falta + sustento de la falta) caso contrario su docente lo registrará como FALTA NO JUSTIFICADA. Reubicación por enfermedad o asuntos laborales Si el alumno falta por más de 3 ocasiones por enfermedad o asuntos laborales puede acceder a la reubicación de módulo sin costo solo en UNA OCASIÓN, presentado un sustento real y habilitante debidamente sellado y firmado en caso de certificados laborales o médicos al área de coordinación académica en horarios de lunes a viernes 09 am – 16:00pm respetando la hora de almuerzo (13:00pm- 14:00pm). Cambios de horario El alumno puede realizar DOS CAMBIOS de horario por motivos laborales, enfermedad o problemas de adaptación bajo la presentación de sustento según la situación por la que desee realizar el cambio. El tercer cambio de horario será facturado por el área de administración.
  8. 8. RECUERDE:  El alumno no deberá entregar dinero o valores por conceptos de mensualidades y recursos académicos a personal que no sea de administración perteneciente a la compañía Ecugenius S.A caso contrario la institución no se hará responsable.  Mantenerse al día en mensualidades para evitar bloqueos de plataformas, suspensión de evaluaciones o asignación de cupo de prácticas hospitalarias.  Atención Coordinación académica en horarios de lunes a viernes 09 am – 16:00pm respetando la hora de almuerzo (13:00pm- 14:00pm).

