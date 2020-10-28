Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Aparato Excretor es un conjunto de órganos encargados de la eliminación de los residuos nitrogenados del metabolismo, c...
Componentes del Aparato Urinario Aparato Urinario Órganos Secretores Vías Urinarias Uréteres Riñones Vejiga Urinaria Uretra
Los riñones regulan el volumen y la composición de la sangre. controla la presión arterial. Sintetizan glucosa . Liber...
Órganos rojizos en forma de frijol localizado arriba de la cintura entre el peritoneo y la pared posterior del abdomen . ...
Cápsula renal: capa profunda con membrana lisa , transparente y fibrosa que es la continuación de la cubierta externa del...
Partesdelinternasdelriñón 1. Corteza renal: área superficial y rojiza de textura lisa . Las porciones que se extienden ent...
Arteriasqueparticipanen el riñón Dentro del riñón la arteria renal se divide en varias arteria segmentaria que tienen rama...
LA NEFRONA Constituye la unidad funcional del riñón Se encarga de tres procesos metabólicos: Filtrar la sangre, retornar l...
PARTES DE UNANEFRONA • Esta formado por corpúsculo renal donde se filtra el plasma y el túbulo renal el cual pasa el liqui...
• El liquido filtrado pasa al tubo o tubulo renal que consta de tres partes : el tubo contorneado proximal, el asa renal (...
Hormonas Mecanismo de acción Angiotensina II Estimula la actividad de las contratransportadores Na/H en las células de túb...
Glomérulo • El glomérulo es la unidad anatómica funcional del riñón donde radica la función de aclaramiento y filtración d...
Células endoteliales. Las células endoteliales del glomérulo contienen numerosos poros que, a diferencia de otros capilare...
Vías Urinarias Intrarrenales: cálices ypelvis renales Son el conjunto de canales excretores que conducen la orina definiti...
Uréteres
Uretra La uretra es el conducto altamente sistematizado que transporta y permite la salida al exterior de la orina conteni...
VejigaUrinaria Es un órgano hueco, distensible, muscular en la pelviana situado cavidad por detrás de la sínfisis del pubi...
ENFERMEDADES DEL SISTEMAURINARIO
Enuresis Muchos niños mayores y adultos padecen un trastorno denominado enuresis, en el que el afectado no puede controlar...
Nefritis oinflamación de losriñones Uremia producidaEs la intoxicación por la acumulación sangre de en la los productos de...
Hidronefrosis Calculo Renal
Infecciones del tractoUrinarioEs la invasión, colonización y multiplicación de gérmenes en el tracto urinario. Debe estudi...
Pielonefritis
Cáncer dePróstata
Aparato urinario
Aparato urinario

  1. 1. El Aparato Excretor es un conjunto de órganos encargados de la eliminación de los residuos nitrogenados del metabolismo, conocidos por la medicina como orina; que lo conforman la urea y la creatinina. Su arquitectura se compone de estructuras que filtran los fluidos corporales (líquido celomático, hemolinfa, sangre). La unidad básica de filtración es la nefrona o nefrón.
  2. 2. Componentes del Aparato Urinario Aparato Urinario Órganos Secretores Vías Urinarias Uréteres Riñones Vejiga Urinaria Uretra
  3. 3. Los riñones regulan el volumen y la composición de la sangre. controla la presión arterial. Sintetizan glucosa . Liberan eritropoyetina Participa en la síntesis de vitamina D. desde losLos uréteres transportan la orina riñones hasta la vejiga urinaria. La vejiga urinaria almacena la orina. La uretra descarga la orina del cuerpo.
  4. 4. Órganos rojizos en forma de frijol localizado arriba de la cintura entre el peritoneo y la pared posterior del abdomen . El riñón derecho está mas abajo que el izquierdo ya que el hígado ocupa un espacio considerable arriba de ella. En un adulto mide: largo(10-12cm), ancho(5-7cm), espesor(3cm),masa(135-150)  En el borde tiene una fisura llamada hilio renal por donde sale el uréter, vasos sanguíneos, linfáticos y nervios .
  5. 5. Cápsula renal: capa profunda con membrana lisa , transparente y fibrosa que es la continuación de la cubierta externa del uréter . Sirve como barrera contra traumatismos y mantiene la forma del riñón. Cápsula adiposa: tejido graso que rodea la capsula renal .Lo protege contra traumatismos y lo sostiene firmemente en su sitio. Aponeurosis renal : Capa superficial de tejido conectivo denso e irregular que fijan el riñón a las estructuras circundantes y a la pared abdominal.
  6. 6. Partesdelinternasdelriñón 1. Corteza renal: área superficial y rojiza de textura lisa . Las porciones que se extienden entre la pirámides se denomina columnas renales. 2. Médula renal: Región profunda de color marrón . Consta de 8 a 18 pirámides cónicas con su base denominada papila renal . 3. Nefronas
  7. 7. Arteriasqueparticipanen el riñón Dentro del riñón la arteria renal se divide en varias arteria segmentaria que tienen ramas que entran al parénquima y pasa atraves de las columnas renales en medio de las pirámides donde se conocen como arterias interlobulares. Cuando las arterias interlobulares se arquean entre la medula se conocen como arterias arciformes las divisiones de las ultimas producen las arterias interlobulillares que penetran a la corteza renal emitiendo las arteriolas aferentes
  8. 8. LA NEFRONA Constituye la unidad funcional del riñón Se encarga de tres procesos metabólicos: Filtrar la sangre, retornar la sangre la sustancia útiles para que no se pierda del cuerpo y retira de la sangre las sustancias que no son necesarias para el cuerpo como resultado de esta las nefronas mantiene la homeostasis de la sangre y produce orina
  9. 9. PARTES DE UNANEFRONA • Esta formado por corpúsculo renal donde se filtra el plasma y el túbulo renal el cual pasa el liquido filtrado el glomérulo y la capsula de Bowman una bicapa epitelial en forma de copa que rodea el glomérulo. • La sangre entra al glomérulo atraves de un pequeño vaso que se denomina arteriola aferente y sale por la arteriola eferente.
  10. 10. • El liquido filtrado pasa al tubo o tubulo renal que consta de tres partes : el tubo contorneado proximal, el asa renal ( de henle y el tubo contorneado distal renales, también llamados nefronas o nefrones, las cuales se extienden tanto por la corteza como por la médula del órgano.
  11. 11. Hormonas Mecanismo de acción Angiotensina II Estimula la actividad de las contratransportadores Na/H en las células de túbulos contorneados proximal Aldosterona Incrementa la actividad y síntesis de bomba de sodio en la membrana vaso lateral y de los canales de sodio en la membrana apical de las células principales en el conducto colector Hormona antidiurética o vasopresina Estimula la inserción de proteínas de los canales acuosos, llamados acuaporina-2 , en las membranas apicales de las células principales Péptido natriurético auricular Suprime la reabsorción de sodio y agua en el tubo proximal y el conducto colector; inhibe la secreción de aldosterona y de HAD ( hormona antidiurética)
  12. 12. Glomérulo • El glomérulo es la unidad anatómica funcional del riñón donde radica la función de aclaramiento y filtración del plasma sanguíneo, este está constituido por una red de vasos capilares rodeado por una envoltura externa en forma de copa llamada cápsula de Bowman ubicada en el nefrón del riñón de todos los vertebrados • Si una sustancia puede pasar a través de las células endoteliales, la membrana glomerular basal y los podocitos, entonces es conocida como ultrafiltrado, y entra en el túbulo contorneado proximal.
  13. 13. Células endoteliales. Las células endoteliales del glomérulo contienen numerosos poros que, a diferencia de otros capilares porosos no son atravesadas por diafragmas. Los podocitos recubren el otro lado de la membrana basal y forman parte del recubrimiento del espacio de Bowman. forman una red de procesos Los podocitos apretada interdigitales (pedicelos) que filtración decontrolan la proteínas del lumen capilar en el espacio de Bowman.
  14. 14. Vías Urinarias Intrarrenales: cálices ypelvis renales Son el conjunto de canales excretores que conducen la orina definitiva desde su salida del parénquima renal hasta el exterior del riñón: los cálices menores y mayores, la pelvis renal. • Los cálices menores son unas estructuras visibles macroscópicamente, en forma de copa, situados en el seno renal. Recogen la orina procedente de los conductos papilares que desembocan en la papila renal (vértice agujereado de cada pirámide medular). En cada riñón hay tantos cálices menores como pirámides, es decir entre 8 y 18 aprox. • Los cálices mayores, en número de 2 a 3 por riñón, conducen la orina de los cálices menores a la pelvis renal. • La pelvis renal se forma por la reunión de los cálices mayores, es un reservorio con capacidad para 4-8 cm3 de orina, tiene actividad contráctil que contribuye al avance de la orina hacia el exterior. La pelvis renal tiene una porción intra renal, situada en el seno renal y una porción extra renal, a partir del hilio, que se hace progresivamente más estrecha hasta continuarse con el uréter.
  15. 15. Uréteres
  16. 16. Uretra La uretra es el conducto altamente sistematizado que transporta y permite la salida al exterior de la orina contenida en la vejiga, donde es expulsada mediante un proceso llamado micción. Difiere considerablemente en ambos sexos.
  17. 17. VejigaUrinaria Es un órgano hueco, distensible, muscular en la pelviana situado cavidad por detrás de la sínfisis del pubis. En los hombres es directamente anterior al recto, en la anterior mujer, es a la vagina e inferior al útero
  18. 18. ENFERMEDADES DEL SISTEMAURINARIO
  19. 19. Enuresis Muchos niños mayores y adultos padecen un trastorno denominado enuresis, en el que el afectado no puede controlar el esfínter urinario, y cuyo origen puede deberse en algunas ocasiones a un desequilibrio emocional.
  20. 20. Nefritis oinflamación de losriñones Uremia producidaEs la intoxicación por la acumulación sangre de en la los productos de que suelen serdesecho eliminados por el riñón. Aparece en la fase final de las enfermedades riñón y se crónicas del caracteriza por somnolencia, cefalea (dolor de insomnio,cabeza), náuseas, espasmos, convulsiones y estado de coma.
  21. 21. Hidronefrosis Calculo Renal
  22. 22. Infecciones del tractoUrinarioEs la invasión, colonización y multiplicación de gérmenes en el tracto urinario. Debe estudiarse con cuidado y diagnosticarse lo más tempranamente posible para evitar que dañe el riñón. La cistitis o infección de orina infecciónes una de las vías urinarias bajas o de la vejiga.
  23. 23. Pielonefritis
  24. 24. Cáncer dePróstata

×