Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CÁLCULO DE DOSIS Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
VÍAS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTO
CONCEPTOS BASICOS
1cc = 1 ml 1cc= 20 gotas 1cc = 60 microgotas 1 litro = 1000 ml 1gramo (g) = 1.000 miligramos (mg) 1 hora = 60 minutos 20 g...
Cálculo de Velocidad de infusión
Cálculo de Dilución
EJERCICIO 1 Un niño de 6 kg requiere Paracetamol a dosis de 10mg/kg/día. Si el jarabe viene de 120mg/5ml, cuántos mL requi...
EJERCICIO 2 Un lactante menor de 3,5 kg requiere Paracetamol a dosis de 10mg/kg/día. Si la presentación en Gotas es de 100...
EJERCICIO 3 Un niño de 18 kg requiere amoxicilina a dosis de 50mg/kg/día repartido en tres dosis. Si la suspensión de amox...
EJERCICIO 4 Se requiere administrar ácido valproico a dosis de 15mg/kg/día repartido en tres dosis a un paciente de 75kg. ...
EJERCICIO 5 Se requiere administrar 20 mg de Gentamicina por vía IM cada 8 horas. Teniendo en cuenta que la ampolla de Gen...
MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN 35
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS

2 views

Published on

ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS

  1. 1. CÁLCULO DE DOSIS Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTOS
  2. 2. VÍAS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MEDICAMENTO
  3. 3. CONCEPTOS BASICOS
  4. 4. 1cc = 1 ml 1cc= 20 gotas 1cc = 60 microgotas 1 litro = 1000 ml 1gramo (g) = 1.000 miligramos (mg) 1 hora = 60 minutos 20 gotas = 60 microgotas 1 mg = 1.000 microgramos (µg)
  5. 5. Cálculo de Velocidad de infusión
  6. 6. Cálculo de Dilución
  7. 7. EJERCICIO 1 Un niño de 6 kg requiere Paracetamol a dosis de 10mg/kg/día. Si el jarabe viene de 120mg/5ml, cuántos mL requiere el niño si tiene fiebre?
  8. 8. EJERCICIO 2 Un lactante menor de 3,5 kg requiere Paracetamol a dosis de 10mg/kg/día. Si la presentación en Gotas es de 100mg/1ml, cuántos gotas requiere el niño si tiene fiebre?
  9. 9. EJERCICIO 3 Un niño de 18 kg requiere amoxicilina a dosis de 50mg/kg/día repartido en tres dosis. Si la suspensión de amoxicilina viene de 250mg/5ml, cuántos ml requiere el niño cada 8 horas?
  10. 10. EJERCICIO 4 Se requiere administrar ácido valproico a dosis de 15mg/kg/día repartido en tres dosis a un paciente de 75kg. Si se cuenta con tabletas convencionales de 250mg, cuántas tabletas debe tomar el paciente cada 8 horas?
  11. 11. EJERCICIO 5 Se requiere administrar 20 mg de Gentamicina por vía IM cada 8 horas. Teniendo en cuenta que la ampolla de Gentamicina es de 80mg/2mL, cuantos mL representan los 20mg que debe colocarse el paciente? Aplique cálculo de dilución de medicamento…
  12. 12. MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN 35

×