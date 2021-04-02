The purpose of this book is to explain the conceptual explanation of business analysis and reveal its use in human resource management activities in organizations . By making use of job analysis information; Preparation of job descriptions and job requirements are the main outputs of these analyzes .Effective planning of human resources according to the needs of organizations is a vital issue in balancing cost and effectiveness. Therefore appropriate by the supply of qualified personnel, be employed in the needed staff for a very well prepared business analysis of information needs are.Business analyzes to be able to needed that basic knowledge and methods by specifying an application in the service sector, constitute the scope of the book. For this purpose, the Municipality of Ke✔351;an was chosen as the field of application and firstly the personnel were trained about the application, after the sample application, job descriptions and job requirements were prepared by making the actual application . Prepared job descriptions and job requirements are arranged and given to the mayor as an application tool to be used in managing the employees and increasing productivity .In today's organizations, for successful management of human resources detailed information about the job has to be completely known. It's possible that all of this necessary information for all management procedure can be understood by job analysis. Job definition and job necessities have to be prepared to use this data in all operations of the organization but especially in human resources planning. Consequently so, effects of assembling job analysis data and preparation of job description and job specifications by using these data on labor productivity are researched in this book.In the first chapter of the book, description, concept, process and techniques of job analysis, also, arrangement of job analysis data and questionnaire of job analysis is explained. Besides, it is explained in detail what can be done at preparation phase, which jobs should be analyzed, which data to get at the end of the analysis, which methods should be used for assembling data, who is in charge of analysis and in which conditions the analysts will be chosen and trained in order to manage a successful analysis.