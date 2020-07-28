Musik romantik - Seni musik kelas 12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Elisabeth Yesi Musik RomantikMusik Romantik
  2. 2. Musik romantik • Lebih menitikberatkan pada penggarapan & pemanfaatan • Karya-karya musiknya mengutamakan pada garapan emosional & diamatis • Transisi dari era musik klasik →musik modern (membuat jenis music diera romantic jd lebih sederhana & mudah) • Ditantai dgn terciptanya simfoni yg berjudul Eroica oleh LV Beethoven  Timbre(warna suara)  Ritme/ritmis  Melodi  Harmonik
  3. 3. Karakteristik utama dr musik romantik Ciri-ciri Estetika music romantik Punya kebebasan dalam : Bentuk music Ekspresi emosi Imajinasi dari masing-masing komposer 1. Seni merupakan ekspresi & persaaan dari composer/ sang seniman 2. Artistik jenius→ seniman-seniman yg mampu menentang arus & original( aturan karya asli)
  4. 4. Ciri-ciri musik romantik 1. Ritme atau ritmis Kompleks berhubungan dengan 2 atau 3 not yang digunakan 2. Banyak singkopisasi atau not yang dimainkan bersamaan 3. Perubahan tanda tempo beserta birama 4. Tiap melodi berekspresi 5. Sifat keaktualan atau sifat-sifat ideal 6. banyak menggunakan tanda ekspresi seperti senang, sedih, marah 7. Tidak ada ornamen kecuali trilling
  5. 5. Teknik-teknik dalam musik romantik 1. hiasan ornamentik Lenyap, kecuali Triling 2. Perubahan tiba-tiba dalam dinamika dan tempo ( peralihan crescendo dan decrescendo, aseledando dan ritadando) 3. Seni sastra sangat mempengaruhi komponis (banyak puisi-puisi)
  6. 6. Tokoh – tokoh
  7. 7. Felix mendelssohn bartholdy (1809-1847) • Violin Concerto in E minor op 64 • Wedding March • Symphony no 5 (reformation) • Concert piece No.2 in D minor op 114
  8. 8. • prelude op 28 • Nocturne • ballade • Etudes op 10& 25 Frédéric François Chopin (1801-1849)
  9. 9. Robert Alexander Schumann (1810-1856) • Concerto cello in A minor • Piano carnival • Fantasi C mayor • Du bist eine blumne
  10. 10. Franz Liszt (1811-1886) • 12 etude (1826) • Appartionis (1834) • Prelludium (1850) • 19 Rapsodi hungaria (1851)
  11. 11. Wilhelm Richard Wagner (1813-1883) • Slegrriedlyd III • Cavalgada das valquirias • Spring waltz
  12. 12. • Lullaby • Hungarian dance no 5 & 6 • Trio in A minor op.114 • Violin concerto in D major op.77 III alegrogiocoso Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
  13. 13. fase-fase musik romantik 1. Romantik awal 1800 – 1830 Diwarnai dengan usaha manusia melarikan diri ke dunia titik komponis menimba bahan dari dunia dongeng yang ajaib dan misterius tidak hanya untuk karya- karya operanya tetapi juga untuk musik instrumentalia (Beethoven) dan musik kamar (Schubert) 2. Romantik Tengah 1830-1850 - Gaya musik romantik berkembang ke seluruh Eropa - Komponis komponis menciptakan karyanya dengan semangat baru yang romantis • H.Berlioz (perancis) -> simfoni fantasi • Paganini (itali) -> permainan biola • liszt ( jerman) -> permainan piano • weigner (jerman) -> opera gaya baru yang mempesona 3. Romantik akhir 1850-1890 Pada masa ini muncul generasi baru, dengan estetika dan bentuk baru yang bergaya naturalisme dan nasionalisme • C.Franck • Bruckner • Brahms

