Fichas com ch

E _ C _ U _E _ HAL _ CO CHA _ P _ PE _ CH _ A _TO _C _A PA _ CH _ _HE _ UE _ UCH _ M _ P _ CH _ Completa con las letras qu...
chico leche ducha mochila tacha Pinocho ocho choca ELENA E. MEDINA http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ Autor pictogramas:...
chino chaleco coche chimenea chuta chocolate chupete techo ELENA E. MEDINA http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ Autor pict...
____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ________________________________...
Realizada con la fuente escolar BOO
Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) http://enelauladeapoyo.blog...
  1. 1. CHA CHE CHI CHO CHU cha che chi cho chu Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ ELENA E. MEDINA
  2. 2. CHA CHE CHI CHO CHU cha che chi cho chu Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ ELENA E. MEDINA
  3. 3. CHA CHE CHI CHO CHU cha che chi cho chu Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ ELENA E. MEDINA
  4. 4. E _ C _ U _E _ HAL _ CO CHA _ P _ PE _ CH _ A _TO _C _A PA _ CH _ _HE _ UE _ UCH _ M _ P _ CH _ Completa con las letras que faltan y copia las palabras correctamente. Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ ELENA E. MEDINA
  5. 5. chico leche ducha mochila tacha Pinocho ocho choca ELENA E. MEDINA http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) ch
  6. 6. chino chaleco coche chimenea chuta chocolate chupete techo ELENA E. MEDINA http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) ch
  7. 7. ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ chin chetas ri chozo chi lamo cu chara fi chero no choPi
  8. 8. Realizada con la fuente escolar BOO
  9. 9. Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: http://catedu.es/arasaac/ Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA) http://enelauladeapoyo.blogspot.com/ ELENA E. MEDINA

