Pertemuan3

Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 1 HAK CIPTA
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 2 PENCIPTA INSPIRASI KEMAMPUAN KECEKATAN CIPTAAN SENI PIKIRAN IMAJINASI KEAHLIANK...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 3 HAKCIPTA PENCIPTA PEMEGANG HC HAK EKSKLUSIF -MENGUMUMKAN -MEMPERBANYAK -MENGIJI...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 4 CIPTAAN PENCIPTA PEMEGANG HC HAK PIHAK LAIN -LESAN -HIBAAH -WASIAT -PENGALIHAN ...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 5 Hubungan pencipta dan pemegang hak cipta (Pasal 8 UHC) Hub. dinas Hub. kerja Te...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 6 HAK CIPTAHAK CIPTA HAK CIPTAHAK CIPTA HAK TERKAITHAK TERKAIT
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 7   .1. PELAKU MEMILIKI HAK EKSKLUSIF UNTUK MEM- BERIKAN IZIN ATAU MELARANG PIHAK...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 8 HAK TERKAIT: 1 angka 9   HAK YANG BERKAITAN DENGAN HAK CIPTA HAK EKSKLUSIF BAGI...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 9 PEDOMAN PENDAFTARAN CIPTAANPEDOMAN PENDAFTARAN CIPTAAN (UU HAK CIPTA NO. 7/1987...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 10 PEMEGANG HAK CIPTA BERHAK MEMBERI LISENSIPEMEGANG HAK CIPTA BERHAK MEMBERI LIS...
Friday, September 8, 2017 CPYRGHTS2/PRAS 11
