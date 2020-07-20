Revista digital elimar, emely, zaymar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRODUCCIONDEHARINA Harina libre Trastornoautista Articulo 305 y 83 de la Constituion de la Republica Bolibariana de Venezuela
CONTENIDO 3 Descripción del escenario 7 Contexto real de la situación problemática 15 Fundamentación teórica referencial 1...
El Centro de Desarrollo Infantil Nº 24. Dr. “José María Vargas”, fue fundado el 01 de Octubre de 1986,. En sus inicios el ...
Descripción del escenario Continuación…  . Limites Norte: Con la 6ta Carrera Sur. Sur: Con la 9na carrera Sur. Este: Con ...
Continuación…  Dimensiones culturales El personal quien labora en el Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N° 24 Dr. “José María ...
Descripción delescenario Continuación…  Dimensiones ambientales En relación a los elementos contaminantes, el Centro de D...
Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática Él Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N24 Dr. "José María Vargas" (CDI), presenta div...
Continuación… Otra herramienta utilizada es la Matriz FODA Y Análisis DAFO donde Roberto Espinoza (2013), expresa que “El ...
Continuación… Criterios para la priorización del problema (Matriz DPP) Acosta y Rosendo (2007), argumentan que “la matriz ...
La matriz de decisión para la priorización del problema (DPP) fue la herramienta que nos permitió conocer la problemática,...
Este proyecto esta enmarcado en el Plan de la Patria 2013-2019, donde su objetivo principal es incentivar a los investigad...
Muy pocos conocen el área de Procesos Químicos, esta se basa en la modificación de sustancias, ya sea a partir de un cambi...
Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática El objetivo general de este proyecto es el de Obtener harina de plátano (Musa x ...
Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática Esta investigación está basada en la auto sustentabilidad, el bien común y en pr...
Marco teórico referencial Milena Ludy y otros (2012), realizaron un proyecto titulado ''Fábrica de procesamiento para obte...
Marco teórico referencial Fundamentación teórica Se describirán diferentes conceptos relacionados con el proyecto, para ha...
Marco teórico referencial Proceso para la obtención de harina de plátano Análisis y control: este paso es necesario porque...
Elplátano Marco teórico referencial Son fuentes ricas en carbohidratos complejos, vitaminas y minerales, y son fácilmente ...
Las bases legales de este proyecto están sustentadas en los siguientes artículos de la constitución: Artículo 305: “El Est...
Continuación… El artículo es aplicado al proyecto, ya que con la elaboración de la harina a base plátano, se garantiza la ...
Proyecto socio integrador para obtener el titulo en Ingeniería de Procesos Químicos de la Universidad Politécnica Territorial "Jose Antonio Anzoategui"

  1. 1. PRODUCCIONDEHARINA Harina libre Trastornoautista Articulo 305 y 83 de la Constituion de la Republica Bolibariana de Venezuela Herramientas para la selección del problema Fundamentación legal Industriaalimenticia Los procesos para la elaboración de alimentos, tienen como objeto la transformación inicial del alimento crudo para la obtención de otro producto distinto y transformado Julio 2020 - Año 1 - Nº 1 De gluten Diagrama Ishikawa, Matriz DPP, Matriz FODA DE PLATANO Pag. 12
  2. 2. CONTENIDO 3 Descripción del escenario 7 Contexto real de la situación problemática 15 Fundamentación teórica referencial 19 Marco legal Julio 2020 UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL «JOSE ANTONIO Anzoátegui» Se pueden definir como el conjunto de las actividades que desarrolla una persona o una entidad para alcanzar un determinado objetivo.
  3. 3. El Centro de Desarrollo Infantil Nº 24. Dr. “José María Vargas”, fue fundado el 01 de Octubre de 1986,. En sus inicios el Equipo fue conformado por un equipo diverso de médicos como neuropediatra , fisioterapias y psicólogos especialistas en la materia especialista para los niños que allí asistían. En octubre del año 1988, se traslada a una sede anexa al Instituto Nacional de Nutrición “ PASTOR OROPEZA” en calidad de comodato, la cual fue modificada, y su ampliación fue inconclusa. Estas acciones han sido producto de la labor conjunta del Personal Directivo, Administrativo y Docentes, de padres, amigos y entes Gubernamentales y no Gubernamentales. Finalmente en el año 2010 se cristaliza el proyecto con la compra de una casa gracias a la ayuda de PDVSA San Tome, en donde se comenzarían a atender a una población de niños entre los 3 y 6 años de edad. Reseña histórica
  4. 4. Descripción del escenario Continuación…  . Limites Norte: Con la 6ta Carrera Sur. Sur: Con la 9na carrera Sur. Este: Con la 7ma calle Sur. Oeste: Con la 8va calle Sur  Dimensiones políticas Cabe destacar que en la misma no se cuenta con grupos o asociaciones que realicen actividades relacionadas con la política, de igual manera la institución no funciona como centro electoral.  Dimensiones demográficas También cuenta con una nómina variada entre personal obrero, administrativo, y docentes en distintas áreas, para un total de quince (15), al igual que atienden ciento sesenta y dos (162) niños y niñas que son considerados como parte de la población que hacen vida en la institución.
  5. 5. Continuación…  Dimensiones culturales El personal quien labora en el Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N° 24 Dr. “José María Vargas” comparten y celebran con los niños y niñas, diferentes actividades y tradiciones resaltando, de manera particular las relacionadas de manera directa con los menores como son: Día del Síndrome de Down (21 de marzo), Día de Autismo (2 de abril), Semana de la Educación Especial (17 al 21 de abril), al igual que juegos deportivos, recreativos, actos culturales y cantos.  Dimensiones económicas En relación a los recursos financieros necesarios para un eficiente desarrollo de las diferentes actividades tanto administrativas, académicas y de mantenimiento, los ingresos provienen de autogestión (aportes realizados por padres y representantes); al igual que algunas empresas privadas de la zona (reparaciones, mantenimientos, alimentos). Es importante mencionar, que en oportunidades se cuenta con el apoyo de la gobernación del Estado al igual que la Alcaldía de Municipio .
  6. 6. Descripción delescenario Continuación…  Dimensiones ambientales En relación a los elementos contaminantes, el Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N° 24 Dr. “José María Vargas” actualmente y desde hace mucho tiempo presenta una situación preocupante relacionado con la acumulación de basura deterioro de la institución debido a la ausencia de la recolección de la misma por parte de la Alcaldía de Municipio, creando focos de contaminación que afecta de manera directa a los niños y niñas  Dimensiones potenciales Cuenta con recursos importantes en el desarrollo de las diferentes actividades administrativas y académicas, entre ellas se encentra el recurso humano (personal), considerando este su potencial valioso para la organización, ya que son los planificadores, organizadores, supervisores y controladores de todas las actividades que allí se realizan
  7. 7. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática Él Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N24 Dr. "José María Vargas" (CDI), presenta diversas situaciones problemáticas, para las cuales se emplearon distintas técnicas como lo fueron: entrevistas no estructuradas y observación directa a la Directora de dicho centro. Una vez obtenida la información necesaria se determino la problemática que presenta este CDI, por medio de la construcción de un Diagrama Ishikawa, herramienta que ayudó a entender cuales fueron las causas que originaron el problema. Identificación del problema Según Fidias Arias, una entrevista no estructurada no es mas que un simple interrogatorio basado en un diálogo "cara a cara" y según Hernandez, Fernández y Bautista, la observación directa consiste en el registro sistemático, valido y confiable de comportamientos o conductas que manifiestan. Lo que permite al investigador a través de esta técnica observar y recoger datos mediante su propia investigación
  8. 8. Continuación… Otra herramienta utilizada es la Matriz FODA Y Análisis DAFO donde Roberto Espinoza (2013), expresa que “El principal objetivo de aplicar la matriz FODA en una organización, es ofrecer un claro diagnóstico para poder tomar las decisiones estratégicas oportunas y mejorar en el futuro” Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática
  9. 9. Continuación… Criterios para la priorización del problema (Matriz DPP) Acosta y Rosendo (2007), argumentan que “la matriz de priorización es aquella que nos permite priorizar los problemas en función de criterios previamente establecidos” (p. 52). A raiz de esta matriz se determino la problematica que se desarrollaria a lo largo de el proyecto, por medio de una suma de criterios con los cuales se priorizaria el problema. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática
  10. 10. La matriz de decisión para la priorización del problema (DPP) fue la herramienta que nos permitió conocer la problemática, concluyendo que sólo un problema es altamente elegible, mostrando así que el Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N24 Dr. "José María Vargas" no cuenta con una buena alimentación para los niños y niñas del espectro autista como lo son las harinas libres de gluten. Formulación del problema Por ende, el objetivo de este proyecto socio integrador es obtener un producto libre de gluten, a bajos costos y de fácil adquisición, lo cual es el referido a la sustitución de harinas que contengan alto contenido de gluten por aquellas harinas que no posean proteínas, es por eso que decidimos elaborar una harina a base de platano libre de gluten para el beneficio de estos niños y niñas. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática
  11. 11. Este proyecto esta enmarcado en el Plan de la Patria 2013-2019, donde su objetivo principal es incentivar a los investigadores para ser eficientes en los sectores productivos en el territorio nacional, aunado a esto, el proyecto que se esta desarrollando va de la mano con el objetivo numero cinco (V) que tiene como finalidad el impulso de la comunidad, es decir, mostrarles lo que tienen a su alrededor y el provecho que puede tener mediante su uso, ideando a su vez un proceso para obtener harina de plátano (Musa x paradisiaca) libre de gluten. . Vinculación del problema seleccionado con el plan de la patria Objetivo Histórico V: “Construir e impulsar el modelo económico productivo eco-socialista, basado en una relación armónica entre el hombre y la naturaleza, que garantice el uso y aprovechamiento racional, optimo y sostenible de los recursos naturales, respetando los procesos y ciclos de la naturaleza”. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática
  12. 12. Muy pocos conocen el área de Procesos Químicos, esta se basa en la modificación de sustancias, ya sea a partir de un cambio de estado, composición u otras condiciones, en pocas palabras, es transformar la materia prima en un producto útil. Esto nos lleva a tener la capacidad de desarrollar procesos a largo y corto plazo que puedan beneficiar a una comunidad. El objetivo de este proyecto es la obtención de harina, en donde la materia prima fue sometida a distintos procesos de transformación con de equipos que ayudaron a alcanzar el objetivo que deseemos. Vinculación del problema seleccionado con el área de conocimiento Planteamiento del problema El autismo es considerado una alteración neurológica que afecta la función cerebral, llamado trastorno generalizado del desarrollo (T.G.D), estos se caracterizan por alteraciones generalizadas por distintas áreas de desarrollo del individuo, principalmente dimensiones especificas, la interacción social, la comunicación, presencia de interés y actividades estereotipadas. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática
  13. 13. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática El objetivo general de este proyecto es el de Obtener harina de plátano (Musa x paradisiaca) libre de gluten en el centro de desarrollo infantil N°24 «Dr. José María Vargas» en beneficio de los niños y niñas con condiciones del espectro (Autista) ubicado en El Tigre, Estado Anzoátegui. Objetivo general y específicos • Investigar y definir la materia prima y el procedimiento para la obtención de harina libre de gluten. • Obtención de harina de plátano (musa x paradisiaca) libre de gluten. • Explicar el valor nutricional de la harina de plátano libre de gluten determinando porcentaje de ceniza, humedad, pH, densidad y vitaminas. • Representar de forma esquemática el proceso para la obtención de harina de plátano (musa x paradisiaca) libre de gluten • Elaborar un presupuesto básico de los equipos empleados en la elaboración de la harina. Los objetivos específicos se desarrollaron de la siguiente manera: • Determinar la situación problemática que presenta el centro de desarrollo infantil N°24 «Dr. José María Vargas
  14. 14. Contexto real de la situaciónproblemática Esta investigación está basada en la auto sustentabilidad, el bien común y en pro de favorecer un desarrollo y una mejor calidad de vida, en cuanto a la alimentación para estos niños con condiciones especiales, por tal motivo, es importante señalar los beneficios que tiene el tipo de elaboración de la harina planteada, ya que favorece de alguna u otra manera en el fortalecimiento del sistema inmunológico, con sus grandes aportes de vitaminas A y C, al mismo tiempo por ser libre de gluten cumple con la alimentación estricta la cual es uno de los tratamien- Justificación, alcances y limitaciones tos que garantiza una salud óptima a los pacientes con este tipo de condición. El alcance que se obtiene con el proyecto socio-integrador en el trayecto III, es el de realizar un diagrama de tuberías e instrumentación (P&ID), además de comprobar la disponibilidad de los equipos y materiales que se utilizaran en la ejecución de los procesos para producción de harina de plátano en Centro de Desarrollo N° 24 Dr. “José María Vargas” Las limitaciones vienen dadas por la naturaleza de los problemas que se viven día a día en Venezuela y a nivel mundial a raíz de la cuarentena y el distanciamiento social
  15. 15. Marco teórico referencial Milena Ludy y otros (2012), realizaron un proyecto titulado ''Fábrica de procesamiento para obtener harina de yuca'‘. Sin embargo, Flores Alba y otros (2012), llevaron a cabo un proyecto titulado '' Procesadora de plátano, yuca y maíz«. Así como también, Lourdes Gabriela (2017) realizo un proyecto que lleva por nombre, “Elaboración de harina a base de plátano verde para la formulación de pastas dirigidas a personas con intolerancia al gluten” Estos antecedentes nos ayudaron con la comprension del tema, en cuanto a la realizacion de harinas, y el impulso economico que se le puede brindar a una comunidad a partir de los recursos que estos poseen. Antecedentes
  16. 16. Marco teórico referencial Fundamentación teórica Se describirán diferentes conceptos relacionados con el proyecto, para hacer mas fácil la comprensión del tema: Autismo: Se refiere a un trastorno psicológico que se caracteriza por la intensa concentración de una persona en su propio mundo interior y la progresiva perdida de contacto con la realidad exterior. Trastorno: Un trastorno mental es un síndrome caracterizado por una alteración clínicamente significativa del estado cognitivo, regulación emocional o el comportamiento de un individuo que refleja una defunción de los procesos psicológicos biológicos o del desarrollo que subyacen en su función mental. Harina: Es el polvo fino que se obtiene del cereal molido y de otros alimentos ricos en almidón. Se puede obtener harina de distintos cereales. Harinas sin gluten: Existen muchas marcas que comercializan harinas específicas sin gluten, pero para aquellos que no quieren dejar una fortuna en el supermercado tienen muchas opciones de harinas hechas con otros cereales sin gluten, frutos secos o leguminosos que funcionan muy bien y son algo más baratas.
  17. 17. Marco teórico referencial Proceso para la obtención de harina de plátano Análisis y control: este paso es necesario porque con este se verá si el plátano cumple con las características de calidad, tamaño, color del producto y demás datos técnicos. Pelado: Se retira el residuo del plátano (concha). Cortado: se procede a cortar el plátano para facilitar el trabajo del secado. Secado: reducir el plátano, será colocado en las bandejas a nivel, para ser trasladado al horno con el fin de extraer la humedad y someterla a un secado a temperaturas menores a °C. Molienda: el plátano pasa al proceso de doble molienda, donde actúa un molino de tornillo sin fin por el cual pasan los trozos de producto seco para ser finamente dividido en partículas pequeñísimas o polvo que será la harina. Tamizado: la harina que se obtiene tiene diferentes tamaños de partículas por lo que, la totalidad del producto se debe hacer pasar por un tamiz para obtener las diferentes fracciones por separado. De esta forma se obtiene un producto más fino. Sellado enfundado: las fundas con la cantidad de producto, pasaran a la selladora al vacío, que absorberá el aire y la sellara herméticamente.
  18. 18. Marco teórico referencial Proceso para la obtención de harina de plátano Análisis y control: este paso es necesario porque con este se verá si el plátano cumple con las características de calidad, tamaño, color del producto y demás datos técnicos. Pelado: Se retira el residuo del plátano (concha). Cortado: se procede a cortar el plátano para facilitar el trabajo del secado. Secado: reducir el plátano, será colocado en las bandejas a nivel, para ser trasladado al horno con el fin de extraer la humedad y someterla a un secado a temperaturas menores a °C. Molienda: el plátano pasa al proceso de doble molienda, donde actúa un molino de tornillo sin fin por el cual pasan los trozos de producto seco para ser finamente dividido en partículas pequeñísimas o polvo que será la harina. Tamizado: la harina que se obtiene tiene diferentes tamaños de partículas por lo que, la totalidad del producto se debe hacer pasar por un tamiz para obtener las diferentes fracciones por separado. De esta forma se obtiene un producto más fino. Sellado enfundado: las fundas con la cantidad de producto, pasaran a la selladora al vacío, que absorberá el aire y la sellara herméticamente.
  19. 19. Elplátano Marco teórico referencial Son fuentes ricas en carbohidratos complejos, vitaminas y minerales, y son fácilmente digeribles. Como alimento básico, los plátanos han sido la comida principal de millones de personas durante siglos. Los plátanos aportan gran cantidad de energía al comerlos. Debido a que se digiere muy rápido aporta sus nutrientes enseguida. Suma a esto que es muy digestivo y ayuda a bajar el estrés y alcalinizar el cuerpo lo cual lo hace la fruta perfecta de niños y mayores. También está indicado como alimento en casos de úlcera ya que ayuda a aliviar sus molestias.
  20. 20. Las bases legales de este proyecto están sustentadas en los siguientes artículos de la constitución: Artículo 305: “El Estado promoverá la agricultura sustentable como base estratégica del desarrollo rural integral, a fin de garantizar la seguridad alimentaria de la población; entendida como la disponibilidad suficiente y estable de alimentos en el ámbito nacional y el acceso oportuno y permanente a éstos por parte del público consumidor. La seguridad alimentaria se alcanzará desarrollando y privilegiando la producción agropecuaria interna, entendiéndose como tal las provenientes de las actividades agrícola, pecuaria, pesquera y acuícola… La producción de alimentos es de interés nacional y fundamental para el desarrollo económico y social de la Nación. A tales fines, el Estado dictará las medidas de orden financiero, comercial, transferencia tecnológica, tenencia de la tierra, infraestructura, capacitación de mano de obra y otras que fueran necesarias para alcanzar niveles estratégicos de autoabastecimiento. Además, promoverá las acciones en el marco de la economía nacional e internacional para compensar las desventajas propias de la actividad agrícola. El Estado protegerá los asentamientos y comunidades de pescadores o pescadoras artesanales, así como sus caladeros de pesca en aguas continentales y los próximos a la línea de costa definidos en la ley”. Marco Legal
  21. 21. Continuación… El artículo es aplicado al proyecto, ya que con la elaboración de la harina a base plátano, se garantiza la seguridad alimentaria y la producción de alimentos para el desarrollo económico y social de la población en general (personal, representantes y niños y niñas) del Centro de Desarrollo Infantil N° 24, Dr. “José María Vargas”. Marco Legal Artículo 83: “La salud es un derecho social fundamental, obligación del Estado, que lo garantizará como parte del derecho a la vida. El estado promoverá y desarrollará políticas orientadas a elevar la calidad de vida, el bienestar colectivo y el acceso a los servicios. Todas las personas tienen derecho a la protección de la salud, así como el deber de participar activamente en su promoción y defensa, y el de cumplir con las medidas sanitarias y de saneamiento que establezca la ley, de conformidad con los tratados y convenios internacionales suscritos y ratificados por la Republica”. Analizando el articulo 83 de la constitución de la republica bolivariana de Venezuela Con relación a la elaboración de esta harina a base de plátano, se garantiza la salud alimentaria de los niños con condición autista, ya que estos deben tener una alimentación adecuada , para su desarrollo nutricional, evitar riesgos en su salud y el desarrollo de vida de los mismos.

