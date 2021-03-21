Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eliezer nava
El computador desde el punto de vista del usuario

El computador desde el punto de vista

  1. 1. EL COMPUTADOR DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA DEL USUARIO BR: ELIEZER NAVA CI: 29.901.514 SECCIÓN: “A” MATERIA: ARQUITECTURA DEL COMPUTADOR
  2. 2. El computador Desde un punto de vista el computador es un dispositivo electrónico que realizan muchas funciones mas complejas que contar y calcular, además de trabajar con números también efectuando funciones lógicas y además trabajando con información concreta, palabras, imágenes, sonidos etc. Así el computador gracias a su velocidad recibe todo tipo de información, y la procesa una ves veas sea ordenada y procesando una ves la emite la información dirigida para su interpretación.
  3. 3. Componentes básicos del computador Se entiende al conjunto físico de componentes que conforman a un computador y todos sus elementos internos y extremos como HARDWARE. Esto se conoce como quipo duro y entre dichos elementos se encuentran los mas importantes como la unidad de proceso. La unidad de proceso. Es en si un cerebro en el cual se compone a su vez de unidad aritmética lógica y de control esta unidad trabaja en base a un reloj maestro que esta coordinado con la ejecución de todas lasa operaciones.
  4. 4. Tarjeta principal Tarjeta principal o también llamada tarjeta madre es donde se encuentran las conexiones básicas para todos los componentes de las computadora los cuales giran en torno al microprocesador es básicamente la que permite o no el futuro crecimiento de las habilidades de cualquier computador.
  5. 5. El coprocesador matemático o numérico Un microprocesador de la instalación opcional también llamada denominada unidad de punto flotante que auxilia al microprocesador en el uso eficiente de programas de gasificación o cálculos matemáticos complejos y diseño entre tantos aunque los microprocesadores ya viene incluidos en todas las computadoras nuevas ya que el poder que exigen no pueden descartar la falta de este microprocesador.
  6. 6. Fuente de poder La fuente de poder junto con el microprocesador como todos los circuitos que forman los dispositivos se alimentan de cantidades muy pequeñas de energía necesitan de una fuente de poder que les suministre y regule la cantidad necesaria de energía.
  7. 7. Dispositivos de entrada y de salida Son todos aquellos dispositivos que permiten al microprocesador la obtención de la información e instrucciones a seguir en determinados momentos gracias a ellos nosotros podemos comunicarnos con la computadora.
  8. 8. Teclado Dispositivo Mediante el cual podemos darle al microprocesador instrucciones concretas a través de un leguaje escrito esto es muy parecido al teclado de una maquina de escribir aunque con mas teclas sobre todo se caracteriza por las teclas SHIFT y ALT.
  9. 9. EL RATON Este dispositivo permite simular el señalamiento de pequeños dibujos o localidades como si fuera hecho con el dedo índice gracias a que los programas que lo aprovechan presentan sobre la pantalla una flecha que al momento de deslizar el dispositivo sobre una superficie plana nueve la flecha en la dirección que se haga sobre la pantalla.

