https://reader.ebookexprees.com/goodday/B08TBJ91QP As golfers, we all enjoy regularly practicing down the driving range but some of the things we do can actually be harmful to our games.Written in an easy-to-understand format, this book will serve as your guide to golf for years to come. Players of all levels will learn how to improve their mental game, course strategy, practice methods, technique, and much more.By seeing the most common mistakes made by all golfers, you will get something that is often lacking in the golf world, which is coaching. Many times golfers just need to be pointed in the right direction in order to enjoy the game more and fulfill their potential.