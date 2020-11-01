Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNDAMENTOS ECONOMICOS ELIANNA ARTEAGA 27830446 CONTADURIA
¿QUE ES LA ECONOMIA? • La economía es una ciencia social que estudia los procesos de extracción,producción, intercambio,di...
HISTORIA DE LA ECONOMIA • La historia de la economia se remonta en las antiguas civilizaciones.Platon dio a entender la de...
ECONOMIA RELACIONADAS CON OTRAS CIENCIAS • La relación que existe de la Física y la Economía parte de la necesidad de cons...
IMPORTANCIA DE LA ECONOMIA • La economía se encuentra día a día en todos los ámbitos de nuestra vida cotidiana. El estudio...
LEYES ECONOMICAS • Las leyes económicas son leyes del desarrollo de la producción,distribución,intercambio y consumo.La de...
ESTAS LEYES SE CLASIFICAN EN: • Leyes universales: son leyes que rigen en todas las etapas del desarrollo de la sociedad,e...
• Leyes particulares:que rigen en varios modos de producción. Ejemplo de ellas: la ley del valor y demás leyes de la produ...
FUNDAMENTOS DE LA ECONOMIA • Permiten elaborar proyecciones de las distintas variables económicas. • Sirven de base a los ...
ACTOS Y HECHOS ECONOMICOS • Actos: Se define por la acción mediante la cual el hombre adquiere conciencia de sus necesidad...
ACTIVIDAD ECONOMICA • La Actividad Económica es el procedimiento que implica la producción e intercambio de bienes y servi...
ACTIVIDAD PRIMARIA • Las actividades primarias son aquellas que pertenecen al sector de la economía que hace uso directo d...
ACTIVIDAD SECUNDARIA • El sector secundario incluye industrias que producen algún producto usable o los sectores involucra...
ACTIVIDADTERCIARIA • El sector terciario o sector servicios está constituido por todas las actividades económicas cuyo pro...
FACTORES DE PRODUCCION • Los factores de producción son los insumos que se utilizan para producir otros bienes o servicios...
TIERRATRABAJO CAPITALYTECNOLOGIA • Tierra:son los recursos naturales que pueden usarse en el desarrollo productivo como, p...
×