The breakout character from the KleptoCats game, GemDog, learned from masterful kitties -- and now he's ready to lead! Discover the world of the KleptoDogs in this funny guide to the popular app.The KleptoDogs aren't your average pups! They leap through mystic portals to steal random objects from mysterious locations. Learn all about GemDog and his clan of unique KleptoDogs. With profiles on 50 of the silly dogs and hilarious tidbits throughout, this guide has everything you need to know about the popular KleptoDogs game.