Elia Scarparo Storia della banca e del credito cooperativo
Prospetto storico: • Anni ‘50: decolonizzazione dei Paesi a maggioranza islamica da parte delle potenze occidentali. Forma...
Prospetto storico: • Anni ‘80: Iran, Pakistan e Sudan iniziano l’islamizzazione del proprio sistema finanziario; • Anni ‘9...
Finanza e precetti religiosi: • Divieto di riba’; • Divieto di intraprendere operazioni economiche che implichino irragion...
Banca Islamica: • Banca Islamica Pura; • Filiale o succursale di una banca convenzionale; • Finestra o sportello islamico.
Forme di raccolta e impiego:
Dimensioni dell’industria e sviluppi: Riferimento a: IFSB Financial Stability Report 2015, KFHR, IMF riportato in Islamic ...
Finanza islamica e stabilità 09/11/2010, Banca d’Italia: “Finanza Islamica e sistemi finanziari convenzionali. Tendenze di...
• Occasional paper della Banca d'Italia: "Finanza islamica e sistemi finanziari convenzionali. Tendenze di mercato, profil...
Islamic Finance

