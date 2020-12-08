Tema 4 hidro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA4LADIVERSiDADHÍDRICA DEESPAÑA
RIOS Y AFLUENTES • BIDASOA • NERVIÓN • NALÓN • MISO | SIL • DUERO| ESLA/ PISUERGA/TORMES • TAJO |ALAGÓN/ TIETAR/ALBERCHE /...
1. CUENCAS FLUVIALES Y VERTIENTES HIDROGRÁFICAS
CUENCAS HIDROGRÁFICAS • SON UNIDADES NATURALES QUE ABARCAN EL TERRITORIO QUE EVACUA SUS AGUAS A UN RIO PRINCIPAL. • SE ENC...
CUENCAS FLUVIALES • 1.Cuenca norte • 2.Galicia Costa • 3.Miño-Sil • 4.Duero • 5.Tajo • 6.Guadiana • 7.Guadalquivir • 8. Cu...
•VERTIENTE HIDROGRÁFICA CONJUNTO DE CUENCAS CUYAS AGUAS VIERTEN AL MISMO MAR.
VERTIENTE CANTÁBRICA -cortos -con gran fuerza erosiva por los desniveles que salvan -caudalosos y regulares VERTIENTE ATLÁ...
GESTIÓN DE LAS CUENCAS Para la gestión de los recursos hídricos las cuencas se organizan en confederaciones hidrográficas....
2. CAUDAL Y RÉGIMEN HIDROGRÁFICO
CAUDAL se expresa en valor: puede ser: • ABSOLUTO: VOLUMEN TOTAL DE AGUA EVACUADO EN UN AÑO. • MEDIO: PONE EN RELACION LOS...
EL RIO EBRO DESBORDADO (BURGOS)
Estiaje Ebro
RÉGIMEN • Régimen fluvial es la variación estacional que experimenta el caudal de un río a lo largo de un año. • En funció...
Se nota un aumento claro del caudal del río en los meses de primavera- verano, debido al deshielo de la nieve. Los meses i...
Presenta un caudal máximo en los meses de deshielo y máximos secundarios relacionados con lluvias, en el ejemplo de la izq...
Presenta su caudal máximo en los meses más lluviosos, pero debido al aporte del deshielo el descenso de caudal en los mese...
Los caudales máximos se presentan en invierno y primavera y se aprecia un descenso en verano. Un rasgo importante es que e...
Puede tener su caudal máximo en primavera, otoño o invierno, dependiendo de la zona, y el estiaje del verano es muy marcad...
Masas de agua acumuladas en zonas deprimidas
Una laguna que ocupa el cráter de un antiguo volcán en el Campo de Calatrava (Ciudad Real).
Lago glaciar, Peñaprieta
Lagunas de Ruidera, de orígen cárstico. El conjunto lo componen quince lagunas conectadas entre sí.
Tablas de Daimiel, ejemplo de lago Arreico
Un ejemplo de lagos eólicos son los denominados "closes" del Ampordá. Son pequeñas cuencas excavadas por la tramontana sob...
Son embolsamientos de agua subterránea almacenada en el suelo por la acción de las rocas impermeables. Cuando llegan al má...
Contenidos 2 bach Geografía

Published in: Education
  2. 2. RIOS Y AFLUENTES • BIDASOA • NERVIÓN • NALÓN • MISO | SIL • DUERO| ESLA/ PISUERGA/TORMES • TAJO |ALAGÓN/ TIETAR/ALBERCHE /JARAMA • GUADIANA| MATACHEL/ ZUJAR • GUADALQUIVIR| GENIL • SEGURA • JUCAR • TURIA • EBRO| GALLEGO/JALÓN/ARAGÓN • LLOBREGAT • TER
  3. 3. 1. CUENCAS FLUVIALES Y VERTIENTES HIDROGRÁFICAS
  4. 4. CUENCAS HIDROGRÁFICAS • SON UNIDADES NATURALES QUE ABARCAN EL TERRITORIO QUE EVACUA SUS AGUAS A UN RIO PRINCIPAL. • SE ENCUENTRAN SEPARADAS POR DIVISISORIAS DE AGUAS
  5. 5. CUENCAS FLUVIALES • 1.Cuenca norte • 2.Galicia Costa • 3.Miño-Sil • 4.Duero • 5.Tajo • 6.Guadiana • 7.Guadalquivir • 8. Cuenca mediterránea andaluza • 9. Segura • 10. Jucar-Turia • 11. Ebro • 12. Cuencas interiores de Cataluña
  6. 6. •VERTIENTE HIDROGRÁFICA CONJUNTO DE CUENCAS CUYAS AGUAS VIERTEN AL MISMO MAR.
  7. 7. VERTIENTE CANTÁBRICA -cortos -con gran fuerza erosiva por los desniveles que salvan -caudalosos y regulares VERTIENTE ATLÁNTICA -largos -discurren por llanuras -presentan estiaje en verano (mayor cuanto más al sur) y crecidas en otoño y primavera. VERTIENTE MEDITERRÁNEA (excepto el Ebro) - cortos - de fuerte pendiente - caudal irregular, debido a las deficitarias lluvias. - Predominio de ramblas 69% DE LOS RIOS DESEMBOCAN EN EL ATLÁNTICO
  8. 8. GESTIÓN DE LAS CUENCAS Para la gestión de los recursos hídricos las cuencas se organizan en confederaciones hidrográficas. • Demarcación hidrológica Galicia Costa • Confederación Hidrográfica Norte • Confederación Hidrográfica Duero • Confederación Hidrográfica del Tajo • Confederación Hidrográfica del Guadiana • Confederación Hidrográfica del Guadalquivir • Confederación Hidrográfica del Sur • Confederación hidrográfica de Segura • Confederación Hidrográfica del Jucar • Confederación Hidrográfica del Ebro • Confederación Hidrográfica de las cuencas interiores catalanas
  9. 9. 2. CAUDAL Y RÉGIMEN HIDROGRÁFICO
  10. 10. CAUDAL se expresa en valor: puede ser: • ABSOLUTO: VOLUMEN TOTAL DE AGUA EVACUADO EN UN AÑO. • MEDIO: PONE EN RELACION LOS DATOS DE AL MENOS 30 AÑOS. • RELATIVO: LA RELACIÓN ENTRE EL CAUDAL MEDIO (MÓDULO) Y LA SUPERFICIE DE LA CUENCA FLUVIAL. ELEVADO (>15 m3 /s) ESCASO (<5 m3 /s) REGULAR IRREGULAR: crecidas y estiajes
  11. 11. EL RIO EBRO DESBORDADO (BURGOS)
  12. 12. Estiaje Ebro
  13. 13. RÉGIMEN • Régimen fluvial es la variación estacional que experimenta el caudal de un río a lo largo de un año. • En función de la forma en la que recibe las aportaciones, se puede hablar de régimen nival, nivo pluvial, pluvio nival o pluvial.
  14. 14. Se nota un aumento claro del caudal del río en los meses de primavera- verano, debido al deshielo de la nieve. Los meses invernales, debido a que el agua está congelada, tienen un caudal muy escaso. En España este régimen sólo puede detectarse con claridad en estaciones situadas por encima de los 2.500 mts. de altitud, en el curso alto de ríos que nacen en alta montaña RÉGIMEN NIVAL
  15. 15. Presenta un caudal máximo en los meses de deshielo y máximos secundarios relacionados con lluvias, en el ejemplo de la izquierda en noviembre.
  16. 16. Presenta su caudal máximo en los meses más lluviosos, pero debido al aporte del deshielo el descenso de caudal en los meses próximos al verano no es tan marcado
  17. 17. Los caudales máximos se presentan en invierno y primavera y se aprecia un descenso en verano. Un rasgo importante es que el caudal es bastante regular. En los momentos máximos rara vez se llega a duplicar el caudal medio anual.
  18. 18. Puede tener su caudal máximo en primavera, otoño o invierno, dependiendo de la zona, y el estiaje del verano es muy marcado. Un rasgo importante de este régimen es la gran irregularidad. Los meses de máximo caudal suelen superar el doble del caudal medio anual. Encontramos este régimen en los cursos medios y bajos de todos los ríos de la vertiente mediterránea y en la mayor parte de los ríos de la vertiente atlántica.
  19. 19. Masas de agua acumuladas en zonas deprimidas
  20. 20. Una laguna que ocupa el cráter de un antiguo volcán en el Campo de Calatrava (Ciudad Real).
  21. 21. Lago glaciar, Peñaprieta
  22. 22. Lagunas de Ruidera, de orígen cárstico. El conjunto lo componen quince lagunas conectadas entre sí.
  23. 23. Tablas de Daimiel, ejemplo de lago Arreico
  24. 24. Un ejemplo de lagos eólicos son los denominados "closes" del Ampordá. Son pequeñas cuencas excavadas por la tramontana sobre arenas o arcillas. Aunque están cerca de la costa no tienen nada que ver con las marismas litorales
  25. 25. Son embolsamientos de agua subterránea almacenada en el suelo por la acción de las rocas impermeables. Cuando llegan al máximo nivel de almacenaje (nivel freático) las aguas salen a la superficie a través de ríos, manantiales o directamente al mar. La península ibérica cuenta con muchos acuíferos en las depresiones de los principales ríos, en las llanuras litorales mediterráneas y en las islas Baleares y Canarias . ACUÍFEROS

