Concordância Verbal e Nominal

Concordância Nominal e verbal
Concordância Nominal É a concordância de nomes entre si. A que nos vai interessar é a concordância do adjetivo com o substantivo.
Se eu disser que comprei abacate e melão maduro, estarei certo?  Certo.  Adjetivo modificando dois ou mais substantivos ...
Algumas regras: • Comprei maduro abacate e melão. • Trouxe da feira importada pêra e melão. Se o adjetivo vem antes dos su...
Quer dizer que posso passar dia e noite “fria” na Europa?  Não.  Os substantivos são antônimos. O adjetivo deverá ir obr...
Posso fazer esta concordância: O rapaz e a garota eram “argentina”, isto é, concordando com garota, que é o substantivo ma...
Exercícios para avaliação: Faça a concordância e explique o porquê.  Lurdes sempre foi uma pessoa de amor e ódio passagei...
Continue fazendo a concordância, sempre explicando o porquê.  Era descobert......, assim, a maior mina de petróleo brasil...
Dia desses ouvi uma garota dizer: Eu “mesmo” não sei disso. Acertou?  Não.  Mesmo e próprio variam normalmente, quando p...
Posso fazer horas “extra”?  Não.  Faça horas extras.  Extra é adjetivo e varia normalmente.  Edição extra.  Edições e...
Suas filhas sempre chegam da escola “junto”?  Não.  Elas sempre chegam da escola juntas.  A palavra junto só não varia ...
Suas filhas às vezes ficam “só”?  Não.  Elas nunca ficam sós, ou seja, sozinhas.  Só (= sozinho) varia normalmente.  S...
 Posso dizer que os fatos, por si “só”, já dizem tudo?  Não, porque só aí também varia, de acordo com o número da palavr...
Seguem “anexo” minhas fotos. Ela vai adorar!  Ela vai devolver as suas fotos que seguiram anexas.  Há necessidade de con...
Obrigado pela informação.  Obrigado quem diz é homem.  Mulher, quando agradece, deve dizer obrigada.  Se forem dois hom...
Gente “meia” desconfiada não acredita muito nisso!  Antes de adjetivo só use meio.  Meio desconfiada; meio nervosa; meio...
 Temos de ficar sempre alerta?  Isso mesmo. No singular. Alerta é advérbio, classe de palavra invariável.  Quer dizer q...
O que está custando “cara” é a gasolina, não?  Não.  A gasolina está custando caro.  Quando usado com o verbo custar, c...
 A palavra “menas” não existe, eu já sei. Mas muita gente usa.  Deixe muita gente em seu lugar. Há um ditado que diz: “C...
É “precisa” muita atenção para aprender português, sem dúvida. * Não. É preciso somente alguma atenção.  É preciso, é bom...
É proibido e é permitido  O adjetivo só varia quando o substantivo a ele ligado aparece com o artigo a.  É proibida a en...
Passe para o plural, usando feminino no lugar de masculino. No caso de o substantivo não ter feminino, substitua-o por um ...
Concordância Verbal É a concordância do verbo com seu sujeito, em número e pessoa.
Concordância Verbal com sujeito simples
 1. Se o sujeito estiver no plural, o verbo deverá ir ao plural. Não importa a colocação do verbo na frase.  O pai, brav...
Algumas dúvidas sobre o assunto  1. Vou começar dizendo que o pessoal “gostaram” da explicação inicial. A turma da classe...
É verdade que qualquer nome acompanhado de artigo no plural exige o verbo no plural?  Sim  Os Estados Unidos são uma pot...
Pois é, mas a maioria das pessoas não sabe disso. Aliás, nesse caso, é sabe ou sabem?  As expressões a maioria de, a maio...
Nenhum de nós “votaremos” mais em gente incompetente. Certo?  Erradíssimo!  Nenhum de nós votará mais em gente incompete...
Somos nós quem paga a conta hoje.  Muito bem.  O pronome quem exige o verbo na terceira pessoa do singular.  E se no lu...
Afinal, devo usar “vende-se” casas ou vendem-se casas?  Use sempre Vendem-se casas.  Verbo transitivo direto + pronome s...
“Sou um dos que morre de amores por ela”. Estarei certo?  Completamente errado.  A expressão um dos que exige o verbo ob...
“Fazem” dez anos que estou estudando, e não sabia disso!  Precisa estudar um pouco mais.  1. O verbo fazer não tem sujei...
 3. O verbo haver também não tem sujeito quando significa existir, ou acontecer, ou realizar-se, ou mesmo fazer.  Havia ...
Posso dizer: “Choveram dois dias sem parar em Salvador”?  Não.  Dois dias não é sujeito do verbo chover: trata-se de um ...
 O verbo faltar também é impessoal, ou seja, não tem sujeito?  Não.  O verbo faltar é pessoal.  Faltam dois minutos pa...
Concordância Verbal com sujeito composto
Posso dizer que ela e o namorado “caiu” do cavalo?  Não.  Todo sujeito composto anteposto ao verbo exige o plural.  Ela...
Quer dizer que você e eu também “passarão”?  Não.  Você e eu também passaremos, sem dúvida.  Quando o sujeito é formado...
Posso dizer que festas, piadas, cócegas, nada me “faziam” rir?  Não.  Quando vários sujeitos (festas, piadas, cócegas) t...
Por falar em socos, murros, pontapés, tenho outra pergunta: é boa a concordância “Não só meus amigos, mas também eu apanhe...
 Apanhar e chorar “fazem” bem de vez em quando. Acertei?  Errou.  Sujeito formado por infinitivos exige o verbo no sing...
Concordância dos verbos ser e parecer
 Posso dizer que aquilo “parece” estrelas, mas “é” planetas?  É melhor dizer assim: “Aquilo parecem estrelas, mas são pl...
Posso dizer que o aluno mais inteligente da sala “é” eu?  De jeito nenhum.  O verbo ser concorda sempre com o pronome re...
 Dois dias “são” pouco tempo para aprender português. Certo?  Errado.  Dois dias é pouco para aprender português.  Qua...
Concordância irregular ou figurada
Concordância irregular ou figurada é aquela que se faz com a idéia subentendida, e não com aquilo que está escrito. É conh...
 02. Silepse de número.  O pessoal da minha casa estava inquieto; nunca se viu ali tamanha inquietação; andavam de lá pa...
Concordância Verbal e Nominal

Como escrever e falar melhor, usando a concordância entre verbos e nomes.

Concordância Verbal e Nominal

  1. 1. Concordância Nominal e verbal
  2. 2. Concordância Nominal É a concordância de nomes entre si. A que nos vai interessar é a concordância do adjetivo com o substantivo.
  3. 3. Se eu disser que comprei abacate e melão maduro, estarei certo?  Certo.  Adjetivo modificando dois ou mais substantivos do mesmo número (abacate e melão estão no singular), independentemente do gênero de ambos, pode concordar com o substantivo mais próximo.  Poderia usar no plural?  Sim. Se os gêneros forem diferentes, o masculino prevalece.  Comprei abacate e melão maduros.  Comprei abacate e melancia maduros.  Imagine uma classe onde haja duzentas alunas e apenas um aluno. O professor nunca poderá dizer: “Vocês estão dispensadas”. Deve dizer: “Vocês estão dispensados”. Só por causa do aluno. Prevalece o masculino.
  4. 4. Algumas regras: • Comprei maduro abacate e melão. • Trouxe da feira importada pêra e melão. Se o adjetivo vem antes dos substantivos, a concordância obrigatória é com o substantivo mais próximo. • Luís tinha idéia e pensamento fixo. (“fixos”, jamais) Se os substantivos são sinônimos, ou podem ser considerados sinônimos, o adjetivo só concorda com o mais próximo. • Comprei livros e pêra madura. ( Livros jamais amadurecerão) Se o adjetivo só puder referir-se ao último substantivo, porque o sentido assim exige, só fará concordância com ele.
  5. 5. Quer dizer que posso passar dia e noite “fria” na Europa?  Não.  Os substantivos são antônimos. O adjetivo deverá ir obrigatoriamente para o plural.  Passei dia e noite frios na Europa.  Essa gente é de extremos: tem sempre amor e ódio eternos.
  6. 6. Posso fazer esta concordância: O rapaz e a garota eram “argentina”, isto é, concordando com garota, que é o substantivo mais próximo?  Não.  Não é somente adjetivo, mas adjetivo predicativo.  Com adjetivos predicativos a concordância sempre será normal, qualquer que seja a ordem da oração.  O rapaz e a garota eram argentinos.  Eram argentinos o rapaz e a garota.  Eram argentinos a garota e o rapaz.  Mantenha as mãos e pés sempre limpos.  Mantenha os pés e as mãos sempre limpos.  Mantenha sempre limpos as mãos e os pés.  Mantenha sempre limpos os pés e as mãos. o.d. pred. o.d.
  7. 7. Exercícios para avaliação: Faça a concordância e explique o porquê.  Lurdes sempre foi uma pessoa de amor e ódio passageir..... .  Passamos dia e noite muito fri...... .  Foram salv...... as crianças e o moço.  Mantenho viv...... a esperança e a coragem.  Encontrei Luís e seu pai dispost...... A colaborar.  Julguei desnecessári...... as recomendações e o conselho.  Considero desnecessári...... o conselho e as recomendações.  Todos acham necessári...... a viagem e as férias antecipadas.  Foi iniciad...... com meia hora de atraso a votação no Congresso.  Quando come, Ifigênia fica com as mãos e a boca suj......... . os os os as os os os as a a (as)
  8. 8. Continue fazendo a concordância, sempre explicando o porquê.  Era descobert......, assim, a maior mina de petróleo brasileira.  Comprei sapatos e bolsas pret......... .  Comprei bolsas e sapatos pret......... .  Ganhei pret...... bolsa e sapatos.  Encontramos suj...... a sala e todos os quartos.  Vocês encontrarão pront...... as camas e o banheiro.  Dedicaria a você, Cristina, etern...... amor e dedicação.  Achei muito estranh...... a fisionomia e os trejeitos do rapaz.  Estive em países e ilhas europ................ .  Os quartos e a sala da casa são ampl...... .  Passamos manhã e tarde gostos........... em Maceió.  Como sobremesa, serviram gelatina e café passad...... na hora. a as (os) os a os os o os éias (eus) os as (osa) o
  9. 9. Dia desses ouvi uma garota dizer: Eu “mesmo” não sei disso. Acertou?  Não.  Mesmo e próprio variam normalmente, quando possuem caráter reforçativo.  Como se tratava de pessoa do sexo feminino, deveria dizer: “Eu mesma não sei disso” ou “Eu própria não sei disso”.  Mesmo só não varia quanto for sinônimo de realmente, de fato.  Ela não sabia disso mesmo.  As crianças foram seqüestradas mesmo. realmente de fato
  10. 10. Posso fazer horas “extra”?  Não.  Faça horas extras.  Extra é adjetivo e varia normalmente.  Edição extra.  Edições extras.  Despesas extras.
  11. 11. Suas filhas sempre chegam da escola “junto”?  Não.  Elas sempre chegam da escola juntas.  A palavra junto só não varia quando faz parte de locução prepositiva (junto com, junto de, junto a).  Elisa e Cassilda sempre trabalharam juntas.  Essas moças nunca saíram juntas, mas almoçam sempre juntas.  As crianças viajarão juntas, mas voltarão separadas.  Elisa e Cassilda sempre trabalharam junto ao chefe.  Essas moças nunca saíram junto com o pai.  As crianças voltaram junto com a mãe.  Havia duas mulheres junto de mim.
  12. 12. Suas filhas às vezes ficam “só”?  Não.  Elas nunca ficam sós, ou seja, sozinhas.  Só (= sozinho) varia normalmente.  Só (= somente) é que não varia.  Minhas filhas às vezes ficam sós (sozinhas).  Só (somente) minhas filhas irão à festa.  As crianças não podem ficar sós.  Sós, as crianças não podem ficar.
  13. 13.  Posso dizer que os fatos, por si “só”, já dizem tudo?  Não, porque só aí também varia, de acordo com o número da palavra modificada.  Os fatos, por si sós, já dizem tudo.  Uma fábrica de inseticida fez anúncio pela televisão, certa vez. O apresentador procura chamar a nossa atenção logo de início com esta frase: “Existem coisas que fazem mal por si só”.  De fato...  Quer dizer que essa fábrica não está “quites” com a língua?  Nunca esteve quite com a nossa língua.  Quites é plural. Quite é singular.  Estou quite com as crianças.  Estamos quites com as crianças.
  14. 14. Seguem “anexo” minhas fotos. Ela vai adorar!  Ela vai devolver as suas fotos que seguiram anexas.  Há necessidade de concordar com as fotos.  As fotos seguem anexas.  Hoje muitas pessoas usam em anexo, para fugir à concordância. No entanto essa locução não é boa. Evite-a.  E incluso?  Incluso é um adjetivo que se usa como anexo.  As despesas de registro postal estão inclusas no preço das revistas.
  15. 15. Obrigado pela informação.  Obrigado quem diz é homem.  Mulher, quando agradece, deve dizer obrigada.  Se forem dois homens ou mais que agradecem, devem dizer obrigados.  Se forem mulheres, obrigadas.  Apesar de estranhos estes plurais, não se esqueça de que obrigado equivale a grato.
  16. 16. Gente “meia” desconfiada não acredita muito nisso!  Antes de adjetivo só use meio.  Meio desconfiada; meio nervosa; meio teimosa; meio maluca; meio abestalhada.  Meio só não varia quando significa metade de.  Meia melancia; meio-dia e meia (hora), meias medidas; meias palavras.
  17. 17.  Temos de ficar sempre alerta?  Isso mesmo. No singular. Alerta é advérbio, classe de palavra invariável.  Quer dizer que alerta é um pseudo-adjetivo?  Exatamente.  Por falar em pseudo-, convém saber que se trata de um prefixo, e prefixos não variam. Portanto, use sempre: pseudo- artistas, pseudopsicólogos, pseudo-amigos.  Já vi “bastante” novidades, mas essa eu não sabia.  Saiba mais uma. Bastante, quando adjetivo, varia normalmente. Neste caso, bastante modifica o substantivo novidades. Portanto: bastantes novidades.  Bastante só fica invariável quando é advérbio. Nesse caso, modifica verbo ou adjetivo.  Trabalhamos bastante.  Pessoas bastante curiosas.  Bastante pode ser substituído por muito em qualquer circunstância.  Observe que muito, quando adjetivo, varia normalmente, mas quando advérbio não.  Muitas novidades.  Trabalhamos muito.  Pessoas muito curiosas.
  18. 18. O que está custando “cara” é a gasolina, não?  Não.  A gasolina está custando caro.  Quando usado com o verbo custar, caro é advérbio; portanto, invariável.  Tudo isso serve também para barato.  A alface está custando barato.  Caro e barato podem ainda ser adjetivos; portanto, variáveis. Nestes casos podem ser simples adjetivos ou adjetivos predicativos ( usados com verbos de ligação: ser, estar, ficar, etc.)  Gasolina cara, alface barata, produtos caros, canetas caras.  A gasolina é cara.  A alface está barata.  Os produtos ficaram caros.
  19. 19.  A palavra “menas” não existe, eu já sei. Mas muita gente usa.  Deixe muita gente em seu lugar. Há um ditado que diz: “Cada macaco no seu galho”.  Muita gente também diz “de formas que”, “de modos que”, “de maneiras que”.  São expressões de pessoas que quase não freqüentaram a escola.  Você deve usar as expressões corretas: de forma que, de modo que e de maneira que.
  20. 20. É “precisa” muita atenção para aprender português, sem dúvida. * Não. É preciso somente alguma atenção.  É preciso, é bom,e é necessário são expressões invariáveis quando escondem, após o adjetivo, um verbo.  É preciso (ter) muita atenção. Daí o uso do adjetivo preciso no masculino.  É bom ( beber) água, e não refrigerantes, para matar a sede.  É necessário (fazer) muitos exercícios para aprender isso.
  21. 21. É proibido e é permitido  O adjetivo só varia quando o substantivo a ele ligado aparece com o artigo a.  É proibida a entrada.  É permitida a permanência de veículos neste local..  Não aparecendo o artigo a, o adjetivo fica invariável.  É proibido entrada.  É permitido permanência de veículos neste local.
  22. 22. Passe para o plural, usando feminino no lugar de masculino. No caso de o substantivo não ter feminino, substitua-o por um equivalente feminino.  1. Encontrei-o todo ensangüentado.  2. Ficou meio envergonhado o guri.  3. Houve um bate-papo meio áspero entre eles.  4. Foi o conde mesmo que me atendeu.  5. Vai incluso na carta um retrato meu.  6. O informe pedido segue anexo a esta carta.  7. Ele chegou só e saiu só, mas ninguém o viu só.  8. O gênio vive só; só o fraco vive em bando.  9. O mestre disse “muito obrigado”, mas o aluno saiu sem agradecer.  10. Meu parente está alerta a qualquer movimento no quintal de sua casa. Encontramo-las todo ensangüentadas. Ficaram meio envergonhadas as gurias. Houve umas conversas meio ásperas entre elas. Foram as condessas mesmas que nos atenderam. Vão inclusas nas cartas duas fotos minhas. As informações pedidas seguem anexas a estas cartas. Elas chegaram sós e saíram sós, mas ninguém as viu sós. Os gênios vivem sós; só os fracos vivem em bando. As mestras disseram “muito obrigadas”, mas as alunas saíram sem agradecer (ou agradecerem) Minhas parentas (ou parentes) estão alerta a quaisquer movimentações nos quintais de suas casas.
  23. 23. Concordância Verbal É a concordância do verbo com seu sujeito, em número e pessoa.
  24. 24. Concordância Verbal com sujeito simples
  25. 25.  1. Se o sujeito estiver no plural, o verbo deverá ir ao plural. Não importa a colocação do verbo na frase.  O pai, bravíssimo, apareceu por lá.  Os pais, bravíssimos, apareceram por lá.  Apareceu por lá o pai, bravíssimo.  Apareceram por lá os pais, bravíssimos.  2. Se o sujeito for seguido por adjuntos no plural, mas o núcleo do sujeito estiver no singular, o verbo ficará no singular.  A alta dos preços dos produtos alimentícios irrita a população.  A vida nas grandes cidades brasileiras virou um inferno!  A caixa de melões e mamões importados chegou intacta.  A reclamação dos funcionários e diretores é justa.
  26. 26. Algumas dúvidas sobre o assunto  1. Vou começar dizendo que o pessoal “gostaram” da explicação inicial. A turma da classe “entenderam” tudo.  Se o sujeito é pessoal e está no singular, então o verbo ir não pode ir para o plural.  A mesma coisa para o verbo gostar, que tem como sujeito turma.  O pessoal gostou da explicação inicial.  A turma entendeu tudo.  2. Qualquer núcleo do sujeito coletivo no singular deixa o verbo no singular, mesmo que venha seguido de adjunto no plural.  Um bando de cafajestes depredou as casas da minha rua.  Uma frota de navios norte-americanos se dirige ao mar Mediterrâneo.
  27. 27. É verdade que qualquer nome acompanhado de artigo no plural exige o verbo no plural?  Sim  Os Estados Unidos são uma potência!  Os Andes ficam na América do Sul.  As minhas costas estão doendo.  Se o nome traz o artigo no singular, ou mesmo se não traz artigo algum, o verbo fica n singular.  O amazonas é o maior rio brasileiro.  Campinas está todo enfeitada.  Itens nunca teve acento gráfico.
  28. 28. Pois é, mas a maioria das pessoas não sabe disso. Aliás, nesse caso, é sabe ou sabem?  As expressões a maioria de, a maior parte de, grande número de, grande parte de, metade de, seguidas de nomes no plural, exigem o singular ( concordando com o coletivo) ou o plural ( concordando com o nome no plural).  A maioria das pessoas não sabe isso.  A maioria das pessoas não sabem isso.  Metade das laranjas estava podre.  Metade das laranjas estavam podres.
  29. 29. Nenhum de nós “votaremos” mais em gente incompetente. Certo?  Erradíssimo!  Nenhum de nós votará mais em gente incompetente.  Tome cuidado com as expressões de nós, de vós, de vocês, deles, delas, quando aparecem no sujeito.  1. Se antes de qualquer delas vier um pronome no singular, o verbo concordará com ele, pronome.  Algum de vocês gosta de políticos demagogos?  Cada um de vós receberá um presente.  2. Se vier com pronome no plural, o verbo concordará com o pronome que faz parte da expressão.  Alguns de nós gostamos de políticos demagogos.  Quais de vós me acompanhareis?
  30. 30. Somos nós quem paga a conta hoje.  Muito bem.  O pronome quem exige o verbo na terceira pessoa do singular.  E se no lugar do quem eu usar que?  O verbo concordará com o pronome reto que o antecede.  Somos nós que pagamos a conta.  Foram eles que fizeram isso.  Quanto aos pronomes de tratamento, deve ser usado o verbo sempre na terceira pessoa, certo?  Perfeitamente.  Vossa Excelência está absolutamente certo!  Vossas Excelências estão absolutamente certos!
  31. 31. Afinal, devo usar “vende-se” casas ou vendem-se casas?  Use sempre Vendem-se casas.  Verbo transitivo direto + pronome se formam voz passiva. Portanto o sujeito, neste caso, passa a sofrer a ação. Se estiver no plural, o verbo deve concordar.  Vendem-se casas – Casas são vendidas.  Precisa-se de empregados – ( v. trans. indireto)  Vive-se bem aqui. ( v. intransitivo)  Quando se está com dores, não se está bem. (v. ligação)  Morre-se de amores por ela. (v. intransitivo)
  32. 32. “Sou um dos que morre de amores por ela”. Estarei certo?  Completamente errado.  A expressão um dos que exige o verbo obrigatoriamente no plural.  Sou um dos que morrem de amores por ela.  Sempre fui um dos que morreram de amores por ela.
  33. 33. “Fazem” dez anos que estou estudando, e não sabia disso!  Precisa estudar um pouco mais.  1. O verbo fazer não tem sujeito quando usado em orações que dão idéia de tempo.  Faz dez anos que estou estudando, e não sabia disso!  Ontem fez vinte anos que meu avô morreu.  Amanhã fará trinta séculos que essa máquina foi inventada.  2. Os verbos auxiliares que eventualmente acompanham o verbo fazer também variam.  Vai fazer dez anos que estou estudando.  Ontem deve ter feito vinte anos que meu avô morreu.  Amanhã estará fazendo trinta séculos que essa máquina foi inventada.
  34. 34.  3. O verbo haver também não tem sujeito quando significa existir, ou acontecer, ou realizar-se, ou mesmo fazer.  Havia muitas pessoas no barco que afundou. (= Existiam)  Houve protestos da população. (= Aconteceram)  Haverá eleições este ano. (Realizar-se-ão)  Há tempos não vejo seu irmão. (= Faz)  4. Também nesse caso, os verbos auxiliares ficam só no singular.  Devia haver muitas pessoas no barco que afundou.  Pode haver protestos da população.  Costuma haver eleições em países civilizados.
  35. 35. Posso dizer: “Choveram dois dias sem parar em Salvador”?  Não.  Dois dias não é sujeito do verbo chover: trata-se de um adjunto adverbial de tempo.  O verbo chover é impessoal, ou seja, não tem sujeito. Fica sempre na terceira pessoa do singular.  Choveu dois dias sem parar em Salvador.  Choveu quarenta dias: era o dilúvio!  O verbo chover pode ser usado com sentido figurado. Nesse caso tem sujeito.  Choveram garrafas na cabeça do impostor.  Choveram asneiras nas provas de Português.
  36. 36.  O verbo faltar também é impessoal, ou seja, não tem sujeito?  Não.  O verbo faltar é pessoal.  Faltam dois minutos para bater o sinal.  Faltavam três dias para a viagem.  Também são pessoais os verbos bastar e sobrar.  Bastam dois homens para erguer isso.  Sobraram muitas balas na festa.  E o verbo dar? É impessoal quando indica horas?  Não. É pessoal.  Já deram onze horas, mas ainda não chegaram as crianças.  Estão dando agora nove horas.  Os verbos soar e bater também são pessoais.  Já soaram onze horas.  Estão batendo agora nove horas.
  37. 37. Concordância Verbal com sujeito composto
  38. 38. Posso dizer que ela e o namorado “caiu” do cavalo?  Não.  Todo sujeito composto anteposto ao verbo exige o plural.  Ela e o namorado caíram do cavalo.  Se o sujeito composto vem posposto, o verbo tanto pode concordar com o mais próximo quanto com todos os elementos:  Caiu do cavalo ela e o namorado.  Caíram do cavalo ela e o namorado.
  39. 39. Quer dizer que você e eu também “passarão”?  Não.  Você e eu também passaremos, sem dúvida.  Quando o sujeito é formado por pessoas gramaticais diferentes, exige o verbo na pessoa que tem primazia: a 1ª pessoa prevalece sobre a segunda e assim por diante.  Ela e eu (nós) caímos do cavalo.  Ela e tu (vós) caístes do cavalo.  Tu e ela (vós) caístes do cavalo.  Se o sujeito aparecer posposto, concorda com o mais próximo ou vai para o plural.  Caiu do cavalo ela e eu.  Caímos do cavalo ela e eu (nós)
  40. 40. Posso dizer que festas, piadas, cócegas, nada me “faziam” rir?  Não.  Quando vários sujeitos (festas, piadas, cócegas) terminam num pronome indefinido (nada), o verbo concorda com o pronome.  Festas, piadas, cócegas, nada o fazia rir.  Socos, murros, pontapés, tapas, tudo saiu na festa.
  41. 41. Por falar em socos, murros, pontapés, tenho outra pergunta: é boa a concordância “Não só meus amigos, mas também eu apanhei”?  Não.  Sujeitos ligados por não só... mas também, não... como também, tanto...como, etc. exigem o verbo no plural.  Não só meus amigos, mas também eu apanhamos.  Não só eu, como também meus amigos apanhamos.  Tanto meus amigos como eu apanhamos.  Tanto eu quanto meus amigos apanhamos.
  42. 42.  Apanhar e chorar “fazem” bem de vez em quando. Acertei?  Errou.  Sujeito formado por infinitivos exige o verbo no singular.  Apanhar e chorar faz bem de vez em quando.  Se os infinitivos forem antônimos, ou se vierem com o artigo o, o verbo irá ao plural.  Rir e chorar são próprios do homem.  O comer e o beber demais fazem mal.  Meus amigos, assim como eu, “gostamos” de estudar português. Certo?  Errado.  Quem gosta de estudar português já sabe que as expressões assim como e bem como (ou equivalente) fazem o verbo concordar com o primeiro sujeito.  Meus amigos, assim como eu, gostam de estudar português.  Eu, bem como meus amigos, gosto de estudar português.
  43. 43. Concordância dos verbos ser e parecer
  44. 44.  Posso dizer que aquilo “parece” estrelas, mas “é” planetas?  É melhor dizer assim: “Aquilo parecem estrelas, mas são planetas.  Os verbos parecer e ser concordam de preferência com o predicativo, quando o sujeito for de número singular.  Quando, porém o sujeito é pessoa, o verbo fica obrigatoriamente no singular: Luís era as únicas esperanças da família.  É verdade que hoje são dois de abril?  É verdade.  O verbo ser concorda com o predicativo (dois).  Se você usar dia como predicativo, fica; “hoje é dia dois de abril”.
  45. 45. Posso dizer que o aluno mais inteligente da sala “é” eu?  De jeito nenhum.  O verbo ser concorda sempre com o pronome reto (no caso, eu).  O aluno mais inteligente da sala sou eu.
  46. 46.  Dois dias “são” pouco tempo para aprender português. Certo?  Errado.  Dois dias é pouco para aprender português.  Quando o verbo ser é acompanhado de muito ou pouco, usa-se apenas é, independentemente do número em que estiver o sujeito.  Três reais é pouco por essa fita.  Vinte quilos é muito para uma criança carregar.  Engraçado! Essas frases “parecem” que estão erradas!  Errada está esta última frase.  O verbo parecer nesse caso não concorda com essas frases, que não é sujeito.  O sujeito do verbo parecer é oracional: que estão erradas essas frases.  Ordem direta: Parece que essas frases estão erradas.  As crianças parece que gostaram da brincadeira. (Isto é: Parece que as crianças gostaram da brincadeira.)  Os rapazes parecia que brincavam, mas na verdade brigavam. (Isto é: Parecia que os rapazes brincavam, mas na verdade brigavam.  Antes do infinitivo, o verbo parecer pode variar ou não.  As crianças parecem gostar da brincadeira.  As crianças parece gostarem da brincadeira.
  47. 47. Concordância irregular ou figurada
  48. 48. Concordância irregular ou figurada é aquela que se faz com a idéia subentendida, e não com aquilo que está escrito. É conhecida como silepse.  01. Silepse de gênero.  Vossa Excelência está enganado.  Porto Seguro é linda.  Gramado é frigidíssima no inverno!  No primeiro caso, a idéia que se tem é de que a autoridade é do sexo masculino.  No segundo e terceiro casos, a concordância se faz com a idéia embutida ali, que é a de cidade.
  49. 49.  02. Silepse de número.  O pessoal da minha casa estava inquieto; nunca se viu ali tamanha inquietação; andavam de lá para cá, gesticulavam, parecia que algo grave iria acontecer.  Pessoal é um nome de número singular, mas como dá idéia de muitos seres, pode ir para o plural, desde que distanciado do sujeito.  A maioria dos homens não gostaram da festa.  Fomos muito aplaudido pela crítica.  03. Silepse de pessoa.  Os brasileiros gostamos muito de futebol.  Todos somos filhos de Deus.  A pessoa que fala também participa do processo verbal, daí o verbo na primeira pessoa do plural.  A construção normal das frases acima é:  Os brasileiros gostam muito de futebol.  Todos são filhos de Deus. Silepse de número e pessoa

