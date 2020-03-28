Leccion1 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROFESOR: MGTER. ELIÈCER ESPINOSA UNIHOSANNA ASIGNATURA: PROGRAMACIÓN DE COMPUTADORAS PROGRAMACIÓN DE COMPUTADORAS I
Objetivo didáctico  Representar un algoritmo, considerando las instrucciones algorítmicas básicas, en una herramienta de ...
Conceptos Básicos  PROGRAMACION La programación es el proceso de diseñar, codificar, depurar y mantener el código fuente...
Conceptos Básicos  PROGRAMACION La programación tiene como objetivo el tratamiento de la información correctamente, con l...
 Es un conjunto de partes o elementos organizadas y relacionadas que interactúan entre sí para lograr un objetivo. Los si...
 Es un conjunto de datos significativos y pertinentes que describan sucesos o entidades.  Sistema de símbolos y reglas q...
PROGRAMA. Un programa es una serie de instrucciones que le dice al equipo de computadora las tareas que debe realizar. La ...
 PROGRAMA  PROCESAMIENTO DE DATOS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PROGRAMA: - Debe ser confiable y funcional - Advertir errores de e...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS LENGUAJES DE PROGRAMACIÓN: 1 • Lenguaje Máquina: Son aquellos cuyas instrucciones son directamente en...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS LENGUAJES DE PROGRAMACIÓN: 3 • Lenguaje de Alto Nivel: Los lenguajes de programación de alto nivel so...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS LENGUAJES DE PROGRAMACIÓN: Lenguajes Naturales: Es un lenguaje escrito o hablado usado por una comuni...
TRADUCTORES, INTERPRETES Y PROGRAMAS  TRADUCTOR Es un programa que recibe como entrada código escrito en un cierto lengua...
Tipos de errores de traducción Errores de Compilación: • Errores de léxico y sintaxis. Errores de Ejecución: • Errores sem...
Tipos de errores de traducción • Errores semánticos: Se da cuando un programa funciona pero no devuelve el resultado esper...
Tipos de errores de traducción • Errores de léxico: El análisis léxico constituye la primera fase, aquí se lee el programa...
Tipos de errores de traducción Programación de Computadoras - Prof. Eliécer Espinosa28/03/2020 16
Compilador Es un programa informático que traduce un programa escrito en un lenguaje de programación a otro lenguaje de pr...
Ensamblador: Es un programa que traduce de un lenguaje ensamblador a lenguaje máquina, mientras que un compilador es un pr...
Diferencia entre Ensamblador y Compilador Un ensamblador traduce una instrucción de lenguaje simbólico a otra instrucción ...
INTÉRPRETES Es un programa que traduce un lenguaje de alto nivel al lenguaje de máquina de una computadora. El programa si...
Un intérprete: Traduce y ejecuta una línea del programa a la vez. Si hay error, detiene ejecución del programa. Programas ...
Tipos de programas: • Programa fuente: Programa escrito en un lenguaje de alto nivel (texto ordinario que contiene las sen...
 Algoritmo es una serie de operaciones detalladas a ejecutar paso a paso, que conducen a la resolución de problemas. “Es ...
Criterios que debe satisfacer un algoritmo (características):  Entrada. Son cero o más cantidades las cuales son externam...
Representación gráfica de algoritmos.  Descripción Narrada  Pseudocódigo  Diagramas de Flujo  Diagramas N- S (Nassi-Sc...
Pseudocódigo Pseudo = falso.  Es una técnica para diseño de programas que permite definir las estructuras de datos, las o...
Reglas para crear los pseudocódigos:  Cada instrucción debe ir en una línea  Debe comenzar con la palabra Inicio y termi...
Diagramas de Flujo. Son la representación gráfica de la solución algorítmica de un problema. Simbología básica para diseña...
Diagrama de flujos  Para su elaboración se siguen ciertas reglas:  Se escribe de arriba hacia abajo y de izquierda a der...
Diagrama de flujos. Ejemplo Inicio a,b a<>0 y b<>0 Producto  a*b Media  (a+b)/2 Fin Si No MediaProducto
Ejercicio de Programación Realizar un Algoritmo en pseudo código y diagrama de flujo que permita calcular el área de un t...
 Análisis del problema Objetivo del problema: Obtener o calcular el área del triángulo Datos de entrada: Las medidas de l...
Diseño del Algoritmo PseudoCódigo Triángulo Variables B, h, A Inicio B, h, A: entera; A0; Escribir(“Introduzca la base y...
PseudoCódigo Triangulo Variables B, h, A Inicio B, h, A: entera; A0; Escribir(“Introduzca la base y la altura del triángu...
2.1 Corrida en frío(Prueba de escritorio) B h A 0 Pseudocódigo Triángulo Inicio B, h, A: entera; A0; Escribir(“Introduzca...
Conceptos Básicos…  EXPRESIONES. Son representaciones de un cálculo necesario para la obtención de un resultado. Son un c...
Datos:  Según sus características, los datos pueden ser:
Un Operador:  Es un símbolo o palabra que significa que se ha de realizar cierta acción entre uno o dos valores que son l...
Ejemplo con Operadores Asignación () sintaxis Variable  valor o expresión Ejemplo: X  A+B X  2 X  a^2 +d
Ejemplo con Operadores Residuo (mod) sintaxis Variable  valor mod valor Ejemplo: X  15 mod 2 Esto da como resultado 1, y...
Prioridad de los Operadores Jerarquía de Operadores Paréntesis ( ) ^ Potencia * y / Producto y división Div Division enter...
Ejemplo de Prioridad de Operadores Supongamos: a) X = (2+3) + 4 * 2 + 4^ 2 - 15 div 2 mod 2 5 16 8 7 1 X = 5 + 8 + 16 - 1 ...
3/26/2020 43Prof. Eliécer Espinosa UNIHOSANNA ASIGNATURA: PROGRAMACIÓN DE COMPUTADORAS I PROFESOR: MGTER. ELIÈCER ESPINOSA...
Estructura secuencial  La estructura secuencial es aquella en la que una acción (instrucción) sigue a otra en secuencia. ...
Componentes  Asignación < Variable > <valor o expresión >  Lectura Leer a, b //Donde “a” y “b” son las variables que rec...
 Escritura Escribe “El resultado es:”, R //Donde “El resultado es:” es un mensaje que se desea aparezca y R es una variab...
Ejemplos PrácticosEjercicio 1  Hacer el rastreo manual para: a = 2 a = a + 1 b = a * 2 b = b – 1 c = a + 2 * b Presentar ...
Ejercicio 2 Hacer el algoritmo para escribir un programa que evalúe la expresión x+w / 2*w. Solución: observe que los valo...
PseintAlgoritmo expresionmat Definir Resultado, x, w como real Escribir " ingresar el valor x" Leer x Escribir " ingresar ...
Lenguaje CPrograma #include<stdio.h> main(void) { float resultado,x,w; //se escriben dos valores separados por la barra es...
Ejemplo 3: Escriba un algoritmo que pregunte por dos números y muestre como resultado la suma de estos. Use Pseudocódigo y...
Ejemplo 4: Escriba un algoritmo que permita conocer el área de un triángulo a partir de la base y la altura. Exprese el al...
 La estructura secuencial es aquella en la que una acción (instrucción) sigue a otra en secuencia. Las tareas se suceden ...
Componentes  Asignación < Variable > <valor o expresión >  Lectura Leer a, b //Donde “a” y “b” son las variables que rec...
 Escritura Escribe “El resultado es:”, R //Donde “El resultado es:” es un mensaje que se desea aparezca y R es una variab...
Ejemplos PrácticosEjercicio 1  Hacer el rastreo manual para: a = 2 a = a + 1 b = a * 2 b = b – 1 c = a + 2 * b Presentar ...
Ejercicio 2 Hacer el algoritmo para escribir un programa que evalúe la expresión x+w / 2*w. Solución: observe que los valo...
PseintAlgoritmo expresionmat Definir Resultado, x, w como real Escribir " ingresar el valor x" Leer x Escribir " ingresar ...
Lenguaje CPrograma #include<stdio.h> main(void) { float resultado,x,w; //se escriben dos valores separados por la barra es...
Ejemplo 3: Escriba un algoritmo que pregunte por dos números y muestre como resultado la suma de estos. Use Pseudocódigo y...
Ejemplo 4: Escriba un algoritmo que permita conocer el área de un triángulo a partir de la base y la altura. Exprese el al...
