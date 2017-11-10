Годишен план на СУ "Васил Дечев" за учебна 2017/2018г

2 РАЗДЕЛ І: КРАТЪК ОБЕКТИВЕН АНАЛИЗ И ОЦЕНКА НА ДЕЙСТВИТЕЛНОТО СЪСТОЯНИЕ НА ДЕЙНОСТТА НА УЧИЛИЩЕТО Цялостната дейност на С...
3 Основният проблем е задържането на учениците при завършен VI, VII и VIII клас. За педагогическия колектив продължава да ...
4 С помощта на семейството и училището децата да включат в ценностната си система общочовешки и национални добродетели. Вс...
5 - Обогатяване на материалната база на училището; 2.5. ПРИОРИТЕТИ В ДЕЙНОСТТА НА УЧИЛИЩЕТО: - Повишаване активността на у...
6 2.1 Съгласно чл. 94 от ЗПУО, чл. 14,16,17 на Наредба №4 от 30.11.2015 за учебния план – I, II, V, VI, VIII клас. 2.2Съгл...
7 5. Осъществяване на плавен преход и приемственост между начален и прогимназиален етап. СРОК: 30.06.2018г. ОТГ.: Учителит...
8 стремежи и ценности, изграждащи учениците като личности, способни да вземат решения и да поемат отговорности. В тази нас...
9 8. Задължителни теми в часовете на класа: Съгласно Указание на МОН за работата на класните ръководители. - БЕЗОПАСНОСТ Н...
10 ОТГ. Ем. Дечева, М.Кисьова 09.02.2018г. – Спортен празник Отг. Зам. директор Ш. Ружинова, В. Дишлиев 14.02.2018 год. - ...
11 2. Разработване и участие в проекти за подобряване материалната база на училището Срок:30.06.2018г. ОТГ.: Директор и ко...
12 1. По план за ръководно - контролната дейност на директора и зам. директора, който е предварително обявен на учителите ...
13  Приемане на учениците, които ще получават стипендии през I-ви учебен срок. ОТГ: Кл. ръководители и зам.-директор  Пр...
14 ОТГ: К. Кръстева  Приемане график за контролните и класните работи за ІІ-ри учебен срок. ОТГ: Г. Стринска  Приемане н...
15  Информация за готовността на учениците за провеждане на НВО – 4 и 7 клас и ДЗИ – 12 клас. ОТГ. зам. директор  Разни....
16  Приемане на Правилника за безопасни условия за възпитание, обучение, труд и отдих ОТГ: К. Кръстева  Приемане на годи...
