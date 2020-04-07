Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instancia de la Universidad de Guadalajara dedicada a la promoción y difusión de la cultura.
La pagina web cuenta con la cartelera actualizada de cada uno de los eventos culturales próximos a realizarse, están divid...
Cuenta con sitio web, Facebook, Instagram, twitter, youtube, flickr, lo que brinda mayor posibilidad de éxito debido a que...
Cada uno de los eventos cuenta con fotografía de tipo profesional alusiva al evento, y una reseña acerca del evento. Ademá...
FORTALEZAS Es un espacio exitoso, debido al uso de diversas herramientas como redes sociales, además de mantener actualiza...
DEBILIDADES Considero que la creación de una app, podría ayudar a que los usuarios estuvieran aun más cerca de los eventos...
Cultura Udg, instancia de la universidad dedicada a la promoción y difusión de la cultura, a través de diferentes recintos.

