Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Elektroauto un uzlādes punktu prognozes Eiropā un Latvijā 2020. gada 16. jūnijs, Rīga Edgars Korsaks – Mills Projektu vadī...
Eurelectric vīzija – Transporta elektrifikācija 2 Datu avots: Eurelectric
Politiskie lēmumi transporta dekarbonizācijai 3 Valstu plāni pārtraukt benzīna un dīzeļdegvielas automašīnu tirdzniecību D...
Elektroauto modeļu skaits Eiropas tirgū 4 800 600 350 3000 1200 750 0 1000 2000 3000 2030-205020232018 Veicamais attālums ...
5 Elektroauto baterijas lētākas, vieglākas un ietilpīgākas 5 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 2020 2022 2025 2030 Baterijuizma...
Elektroauto attīstība Latvijā 66 2020.gada 1.aprīlī Latvijā uzskaitē ir 753 elektromobiļi Datu avots: CSDD, 2020 194 218 2...
7 Cik tālu varēšu aizbraukt? Kur un kā uzlādēšu?
Cik km lielu distanci mēs ikdienu veicam ar auto? 8 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 97,7 km Datu avots: AS «Latvenergo» 2...
99 Infrastruktūras attīstību ietekmējošie faktori 9 50 % Mājās 20 % Darbā 25 % Publiskās 5 % Ceļā Rekomendācija viens publ...
Elektroauto uzlādes risinājumi 10 2.3kW 3.7-7.7kW 22 kW AC DC 50 kW 150 kW Attālums uzlādēts 10 minūtēs Laiks 50km uzlādei...
Uzlādes punktu prognozes 1111 • Eiropā • tagad 174’149 publiskie uzlādes punkti • līdz 2025.gadam 1 miljons uzlādes punkti...
Vai Latvijā pietiks jaudas un enerģijas? 121212 * Netiek ņemts vērā, ka 2030.gadā lielākā daļa elektroauto būs aprīkoti ar...
13 Latvenergo pieredze. Uzlādes risinājumi visām dzīves situācijām Elektrum e-veikals Norēķini jūsu stacijai Elektrum publ...
Paldies!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Elektroauto un uzlādes punktu prognozes Eiropā un Latvijā

11 views

Published on

Edgars Korsaks-Mills, AS "Latvenergo" projektu vadītājs

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Elektroauto un uzlādes punktu prognozes Eiropā un Latvijā

  1. 1. Elektroauto un uzlādes punktu prognozes Eiropā un Latvijā 2020. gada 16. jūnijs, Rīga Edgars Korsaks – Mills Projektu vadītājs, AS «Latvenergo» Energoefektivitātes daļa
  2. 2. Eurelectric vīzija – Transporta elektrifikācija 2 Datu avots: Eurelectric
  3. 3. Politiskie lēmumi transporta dekarbonizācijai 3 Valstu plāni pārtraukt benzīna un dīzeļdegvielas automašīnu tirdzniecību Datu avots: European Federation for Transport and Environment, Transport & Environment Sept 2019 3 Parīze 2025, 2030 Madride 2025 Atēnas 2025 Brisele 2030 Amsterdama 2030 Kopenhāgena 2030 Roma 2024, 2030 Datu avoti: Business Insider Janv 2019; Berylls Statements, Maijs 2019; Principles for Responsible Investment, The Inevitable Policy Response: Policy Forecasts, Sept 2019 Aizliegums pilsētā izmantot: dīzeļautomašīnas jebkādas iekšdedzes dzinēja automašīnas Berlīne (daļa) 2019 Oslo 2030 Londona 2030 Štutgarte 2019 Milāna 2030 Varšava 2030 Hamburga 2018
  4. 4. Elektroauto modeļu skaits Eiropas tirgū 4 800 600 350 3000 1200 750 0 1000 2000 3000 2030-205020232018 Veicamais attālums ar pilnu bateriju Uzlādes potenciāls ar ātro uzlādi vienā stundā (iekavās norādīta uzlādes jauda) km(150 kW) (240 kW) (600 kW) Datu avots: Transport & Environment / IHS Markit, 2019 Nobraukuma un uzlādes potenciāla prognozeElektroauto modeļu pieauguma prognoze
  5. 5. 5 Elektroauto baterijas lētākas, vieglākas un ietilpīgākas 5 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 2020 2022 2025 2030 Baterijuizmaksas($/kWh) Ahmed et al., 2018 Anderman, 2017 (cylindrical) Anderman, 2018 (pouch) Berckmans et al., 2017 (graphite) Berckmans et al., 2017 (silicon) UBS, 2017 Volkswagen, 2017 General Motors, 2018 Tesla, 2018 Litija jonu bateriju izmaksas Datu avots: BloombergNEF Datu avots: The International Council on Clean Transportation, Apr 2019 Dati iegūti no tehniskajiem pētījumiem un autoražotāju paziņojumiem Bateriju izmaksas – prognoze
  6. 6. Elektroauto attīstība Latvijā 66 2020.gada 1.aprīlī Latvijā uzskaitē ir 753 elektromobiļi Datu avots: CSDD, 2020 194 218 252 325 455 658 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Elektromobiļu skaita pieaugums uz 1.janvāri 6 000 > 30 000 > 52 000 Elektroauto skaita prognoze 2030.gadam A scenārijs B scenārijs C scenārijs Pakāpenisks pieaugums 20-30% no pārdotajām Pieaugums 2018./2019. gadā [48.8 %]
  7. 7. 7 Cik tālu varēšu aizbraukt? Kur un kā uzlādēšu?
  8. 8. Cik km lielu distanci mēs ikdienu veicam ar auto? 8 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 97,7 km Datu avots: AS «Latvenergo» 2019.gada pilotprojekts «Elektroauto testēšana ikdienas apstākļos», kopējā veiktā distance 14’225 km, testa ilgums: 5 mēneši (janvāris – maijs) Latvenergo 2019.gada ikdienas testēšanas rezultātiRīgas un Pierīgas autovadītāju ikdienas maršruta garums < 100 km < 50 km 93 % 66% 50-200 km Brīvdienās Datu avots: Pētījums «Latvijas autovadītāju viedokli attiecībā uz elektromobiļiem», Audi Latvija, Omnicon Media Group, 2019
  9. 9. 99 Infrastruktūras attīstību ietekmējošie faktori 9 50 % Mājās 20 % Darbā 25 % Publiskās 5 % Ceļā Rekomendācija viens publiskais uzlādes punkts uz 10-15 elektroauto Avots: Spöttle et al. (2018), Research for TRAN Committee – Charging infrastructure for electric road vehicles (European Parliament, Policy Department for Structural and Cohesion Policies, Brussels) Publisko uzlāžu īpatsvars
  10. 10. Elektroauto uzlādes risinājumi 10 2.3kW 3.7-7.7kW 22 kW AC DC 50 kW 150 kW Attālums uzlādēts 10 minūtēs Laiks 50km uzlādei Aprēķini veikti pieņemt ka auto patērē 18kWh/100km. Uzlādes ātrums var būt mazāks, ja baterija silta, gandrīz pilna, vai citi apstākļi 2 km 3-7 km 7-20 km 46 km 139 km ~4 h 1-3h 24-70 min 11 min 4 min Jauda
  11. 11. Uzlādes punktu prognozes 1111 • Eiropā • tagad 174’149 publiskie uzlādes punkti • līdz 2025.gadam 1 miljons uzlādes punkti Avots: European Alternative Fuels Observatory, Eiropas zaļais kurss, Latvenergo Latvijā līdz 2025.gadam būs vismaz 1000 publiskie uzlādes punkti
  12. 12. Vai Latvijā pietiks jaudas un enerģijas? 121212 * Netiek ņemts vērā, ka 2030.gadā lielākā daļa elektroauto būs aprīkoti ar viedajiem akumulatoriem, kas spēj arī atdot elektrību tīklā • 75-80% uzlādēs elektroauto mājās • Jauda 2-11 kW (vidēji 7 kW) • Uzlāde notiek, kad zemāka cena, biežāk – naktīs Jaudas pietiekamība • 20-25% elektroauto uzlādes pa dienu, ārpus mājas, publiskā telpā • Vidējā jauda 22 kW / noslodze 75% uz uzlādes punktu  2030.gadā uzlādes mājās radītu vienlaicīgu jaudas pieprasījuma* pieaugumu līdz 200 MW nakts stundās  2030.gadā dienas laikā jaudas pieprasījums* pieaugtu par ~ 60 MW Enerģijas pietiekamība Atbilstoši prognozēm uz 2030.gadu Latvijā: • 36 500 elektroauto • Patērēs ~0.1 TWh elektroenerģijas gadā Viss autoparks balstīts uz elektrību: • Patēriņš ~3 TWh > 10 tWh 7,3 TWh ? TWh Kopējais patēriņš gadā 1989.gads 2019.gads 2049.gads
  13. 13. 13 Latvenergo pieredze. Uzlādes risinājumi visām dzīves situācijām Elektrum e-veikals Norēķini jūsu stacijai Elektrum publiskās uzlādes
  14. 14. Paldies!

×