Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
#KWR#
AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor FOR ANY DEVICE - DETAIL BOO...
ABOUT THE BOOK AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor FOR ANY DEVI...
more book information, please click on the next page
click the link below to download and join us
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor FOR ANY DEVICE -

27 views

Published on

Overview^ Of Book Titles Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor
Language: English
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1 in Audible Audiobooks
Seller information : Masaji Tajiri (10)
Description : Autonomous maintenance is an especially important pillar of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) because it enlists the intelligence and skills of the people who are most familiar with factory machines-- equipment operators. Operators learn the maintenance skills they need to know through a seven-step autonomous maintenance program. Most companies in the West stop after implementing the first few steps and never realize the full benefits of autonomous maintenance. This book contains comprehensive coverage of all seven steps--not just the first three or four.It includes: An overview of autonomous maintenance features and checklists for step audits to certify team achievement at each AM step.TPM basics such as the six big losses, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), causes of losses, and six major TPM activities.An implementation plan for TPM and five countermeasures for achieving zero breakdowns.Useful guidelines and case studies in applying AM to manual work such as assembly, inspection, and material handling.Integrates examples from Toyota, Asai Glass, Bridgestone, Hitachi, and other top companies.By treating machines as partners and taking responsibility for them, you get machines that you can rely on and help maintain an energized and responsive workplace. For companies that are serious about taking autonomous maintenance beyond mere cleaning programs, this is an essential sourcebook and implementation support.

#stories,
#book,
#reading,
#story,
#fanfic,
#twitter,
#writing,
#dream,
#writers,
#link,
#novel,
#work,
#writer,

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor FOR ANY DEVICE -

  1. 1. #KWR#
  2. 2. AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor FOR ANY DEVICE - DETAIL BOOK Author : Masaji Tajiriq Pages : 328 pagesq Publisher : Productivity Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1563272199q ISBN-13 : 9781563272196q
  3. 3. ABOUT THE BOOK AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Autonomous Maintenance in Seven Steps: Implement- Ing TPM on the Shop Floor FOR ANY DEVICE - click the next page to download and enjoy the many conveniences of Read now...
  4. 4. more book information, please click on the next page
  5. 5. click the link below to download and join us

×