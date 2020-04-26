Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Un cos geomètric és una figura geomètrica tridimensional, és a dir, té tres dimensions: LLARG, AMPLE I ALT. Un cos geomètric té CARES, ARESTES, VÈRTEX I ANGLES. Els cossos geomètrics estan formats per figures geomètriques
  2. 2. El POLIEDRE és la zona de l’espai limitada per polígons. ELS POLIEDRES són els cossos geomètrics que tenen totes les cares planes. UN COS GEOMÈTRIC TÉ……
  3. 3. Un cos geomètric té :
  4. 4. LES CARES són les figures que limiten el cos. Hi ha: - Les cares de la base (a dalt i a baix) i - Les cares laterals (als costats)
  5. 5. LES ARESTES són els segments que es formen quan s’uneixen dues cares.
  6. 6. UN PRISMA és un poliedre amb dos polígons iguals i diverses cares laterals que són paral·lelograms
  7. 7. UNA PIRÀMIDE és un poliedre que només TÉ UNA BASE (que és un polígon) i que les seues CARES LATERALS SÓN TRIANGLES.
  8. 8. UN CUB és un poliedre, prisma quadrangular molt especial: Totes les seues cares són quadrats exactame nt iguals.
  9. 9. UN POLIEDRE REGULAR té tots els seus angles díedres i tots els seus angles poliedres iguals i les seues cares són polígons regular s iguals. Només hi ha 5 poliedres regulars TETRÀEDRE HEXAEDRE O CUB OCTAEDRE DODECÀEDRE ICOSÀEDRE
  10. 10. COSSOS RODONS: ELS COSSOS amb alguna superficie corba s’anomenen COSSOS RODONS. ELS COSSOS DE REVOLUCIÓ són cossos rOdons que s’origine quan una figura plan gira al voltant d’un eix.
  11. 11. EL VOLUM d’ ún cos és la quantitat d’espai que ocupa. La unitat principal és el metre cúbic I la capacitat és el que cap dins d'un recipient.

