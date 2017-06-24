Elaine C. da S. Almeida elaynechrys@gmail.com
A ORIGEM DO HOMEM
Onde meus talentos e paixões encontram as necessidades do mundo, aí está meu caminho.
O que é aquilo que você já fez e que te brilha os olhos toda vez que lembra o que fez? O que você gosta de fazer? O que vo...
O que você sabe fazer bem? O que seu curso e suas experiências te ensinaram além das teorias e práticas? Se perguntasse pr...
Paixão O que você é bom fazendo O que você gosta de fazer
Quais são as possibilidades de atuação?
Pense nas áreas que você tem interesse em atuar. Quais são os principais problemas dessa área? O que te incomoda que você ...
Profissão O que o mundo precisa O que você pode ser pago pra fazer
QUANDO O “PROPÓSITO” É FORTE O SUFICIENTE, O “COMO” VOCÊ APRENDE!
Os princípios são: pássaro na mão, perda acessível, manta de retalhos, limonada e piloto do avião.
• VÁ FUNDO: Mergulhe em você profundamente. • PERSISTA: É preciso continuidade e persistência. • PACIÊNCIA: Respeite o tem...
OBRIGADA!!
Propósito

Propósito - Módulo inserido no Programa de Protagonismo Juvenil, projeto piloto na cidade de Gurjão-PB.

Autoria: Elaine Almeida

Propósito

  1. 1. Elaine C. da S. Almeida elaynechrys@gmail.com
  2. 2. A ORIGEM DO HOMEM
  3. 3. Onde meus talentos e paixões encontram as necessidades do mundo, aí está meu caminho.
  4. 4. O que é aquilo que você já fez e que te brilha os olhos toda vez que lembra o que fez? O que você gosta de fazer? O que você está fazendo que te motiva em fazer?
  5. 5. O que você sabe fazer bem? O que seu curso e suas experiências te ensinaram além das teorias e práticas? Se perguntasse pros amigos, o que eles diriam que você sabe fazer de melhor? Em que atividades você teve mais resultado?
  6. 6. Paixão O que você é bom fazendo O que você gosta de fazer
  7. 7. Quais são as possibilidades de atuação?
  8. 8. Pense nas áreas que você tem interesse em atuar. Quais são os principais problemas dessa área? O que te incomoda que você gostaria de solucionar? Quais são os problemas na sua área? O que te incomoda?
  9. 9. Profissão O que o mundo precisa O que você pode ser pago pra fazer
  10. 10. QUANDO O “PROPÓSITO” É FORTE O SUFICIENTE, O “COMO” VOCÊ APRENDE!
  11. 11. Os princípios são: pássaro na mão, perda acessível, manta de retalhos, limonada e piloto do avião.
  12. 12. • VÁ FUNDO: Mergulhe em você profundamente. • PERSISTA: É preciso continuidade e persistência. • PACIÊNCIA: Respeite o tempo do seu processo. • PLANEJE: Organize o seu tempo para poder se dedicar. • PERMITA-SE: Ouse e abra-se para a nova vida. • PEÇA A JUDA: Fale que precisa de ajuda e aceite receber. DICAS DE OURO
  13. 13. OBRIGADA!!

