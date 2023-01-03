Successfully reported this slideshow.
تصميم ميدان في الاسماعيلية.pptx

Jan. 03, 2023
تصميم ميدان في الاسماعيلية.pptx

Jan. 03, 2023
Engineering

urban design
square redesign
اعادة تصميم ميدان احمد الجويلي في مدينة الاسماعيلية

urban design
square redesign
اعادة تصميم ميدان احمد الجويلي في مدينة الاسماعيلية

Engineering
تصميم ميدان في الاسماعيلية.pptx

  1. 1. The Land mark, 3D.(H= 6m.) ‫اإلسماعيل‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الجويلي‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫ية‬ .......  ‫التصميمية‬ ‫الفكرة‬ ..... ‫االسماعيلية‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفرنسي‬ ‫للطراز‬ ‫إحياء‬ ( ‫الصغري‬ ‫باريس‬ )  LAYOUT OF THE SQUARE……… SCALE 1:200  ‫اإلسماعيلية‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫في‬ ‫تماثل‬ ‫وجود‬ ( ‫كامل‬ ‫مصطفي‬ ‫وميدان‬ ‫شامبليون‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫في‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫تظهر‬ )  ‫التمساح‬ ‫بحيرة‬ ‫وظهور‬ ‫المتوسط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫األحمر‬ ‫البحر‬ ‫إنفصال‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المدينة‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫يرجع‬ .  HARD SCAPE ELEMENTS LAND MARK TRAIRS STYLE: LIGHT ELEMENTS STYLE: WALK WAY STYLE: PRESENTED TO : DR/ TAHANY AHMED. & DR/ SARA ATWA. PRESENTED BY : ELZHRAA SAID MAHMOUD .  SOFT SCAPE ELEMENTS H= 4-6 m. R= 4 m.

