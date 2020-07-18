5 enkle oppgraderinger pa bilen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Helt supert. Kjempegod service og rask levering, helt topp. Mange gode tilbud og rabatter. Er strålende fornøyd med ekstralys.no.

Published in: Automotive
  1. 1. 5 enkle oppgraderinger på bilen Oppgraderinger på bilen som du kan gjøre selv i sommer Veldig mange skal tilbringe sommeren hjemme i Norge i år eller på bilferie med familien i vårt langstrakte land. Å ha gode lys på bilen er viktig uansett og vi på Ekstralys har vi samlet noen gode tips til enkle oppgraderinger på bilen du kan gjøre helt selv for å holde deg opptatt i noen timer – og ikke minst gi deg en god unnskyldning for å rømme ut i garasjen. Oppgradere fra halogen til xenon og få tre ganger mer lys Å oppgradere til xenon er den beste løsningen vi har om du har halogen originalt. Det vil gi deg 3–4 ganger mer lys og et fantastisk resultat. Det er også svært enkelt å montere og noe du kan gjøre selv hjemme i garasjen. Se alle våre xenonsett her. Oppgradere tåkelysene på bilen din til LED
  2. 2. Ved å bytte ut de gamle og gule halogenpærene dine med LED-pærer får du ikke bare et hvitere og mer moderne lys, men også en kraftig oppgradering av lysstyrken. Dette vil se utrolig flott ut sammen med andre LED- eller xenonprodukter som du måtte ha på bilen din fra før. Lumen LED ProSystem er en bestselger, men vi har mange flere tåkelysprodukter. Bytt til pærer med bedre effekt Halogen er den mest brukte pæretypen på kjøretøy i verden, men har ikke alltid så god lysstyrke. Osram og Philips tilbyr halogen pærer som gir opptil 150% mer lys enn de originale. Bytt til markedets kanskje kraftigste godkjente halogenpærer. Vi har mange pærer fra Osram og Philips. Bytt til LED skiltlys
  3. 3. Her vil du få et hvitere lys og mye bedre effekt i skiltlysene. Vi har både LED-pærer og komplette skiltlys sett hvor du bytter ut de originale som sitter i bilen. Uansett er dette en veldig enkel og god oppgradering som vil gi et mer moderne utseende på bilen din og matche andre LED eller xenonprodukter. Se alle våre skiltlysprodukter her. Oppgrader småpærene i bilen din Bytt ut parklys, interiørlys og ryggelys til LED. Med et enkelt pærebytte får du en fin oppgradering av lysene dine med et hvitt lys som gir bilen et mer moderne utseende. Matcher også andre xenon- eller LED-produkter du måtte ha på bilen fra før. Vi har en rekke småpærer for at du skal få et fint resultat på din bil. Kundene elsker oss, og over 800 personer som har handlet hos oss har gitt oss full score.
  4. 4. Om du bestiller feil vare, ingen problem. De ordnet opp veldig kjapt og uten noe ekstra styr. Har kjøpt flere varer i ettertid. Veldig fornøyd. Helt topp. Kjempekjapp levering. Hentet pakken 25 timer etter bestilling. Helt supert. Kjempegod service og rask levering, helt topp. Mange gode tilbud og rabatter. Er strålende fornøyd med ekstralys.no. KONTAKT OSS Telefon: 9777 8000 Epost: ekstralys@ekstralys.no Skriv til oss (kontaktskjema) ÅPNINGSTIDER KUNDESERVICE Mandag–fredag: 08.00–16.00 Lørdag og søndag: Stengt POST- OG BESØKSADRESSE Ekstralys AS Gare Næringspark 4 4521 Lindesnes

