Konsep Ekonomi Moneter, Kebijakan Moneter, Dan Inflasi ALLPPT.com _ Free PowerPoint Templates, Diagrams and Charts
Analisis mengenai faktor-faktor apa yang mempengaruhi perminataan akan uang dan faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi penawaran ...
B. Kebijakan Moneter kebijakan moneter adalah tindakan yang dilakukan oleh penguasa moneter (biasanya bank sentral) untuk ...
Tujuan Ekonomi Moneter Dalam Proses Pengambilan Kebijakan Suatu Negara 1. Menjaga stabilitas ekonomi 2. Menjaga stabilitas...
C. Instrumen Kebijakan Moneter Instrumen Kebijakan Moneter Kebijakan Moneter Kuantitatif Kebijakan Pasar Terbuka (Open Mar...
kebijakan moneter kualitatif Kebijakan Pasar Terbuka (Open Market Policy) Kebijakan Diskonto (Discount Policy)
Lanjutan! Kebijakan Cadangan Kas (Cash Ratio Policy)
Kebijakan Kredit Selektif dan Kredit Longgar Kebijakan Moneter Kualitatif Himbauan Moral (Moral Persuasion)
Jenis-jenis Kebijakan Moneter Kebijakan Moneter Ekspansif/Monetary Expansive Policy Politik Diskonto (Menurunkan tingkat s...
Jenis-jenis Kebijakan Moneter Politik Diskonto (Menaikkan tingkat suku bunga pada bank umum) Giro Wajib Minimum/GWM (Menai...
Inflasi Kenaikan Harga Bersifat umum Berlangsung terus-menerus
Teori Inflasi KeynessKuantitas Teori kuantitas menyoro ti proses inflasi dari se gi peranan jumlah uang yang beredar dan p...
Penyebab Timbulnya Inflasi Kenaikan biaya produksi (cost push inflation) Kenaikan permintaan melebihi penawaran atau di at...
Tingkat keparahan Inflasi Inflasi Ringan (Creeping Inflasion) <10%, setahun Inflasi Sedang 10-30%, setahun Inflasi Berat 3...
Penyebab Awal Terjadinya Inflasi Demand Pull Inflation Cost Push Inflation 1 2 Inflasi permintaan dan pen awaran 3
-END-
ekonomi moneter

Published in: Economy & Finance
Kb 1 ekonomi moneter, kebijakan moneter (1)

  1. 1. Konsep Ekonomi Moneter, Kebijakan Moneter, Dan Inflasi ALLPPT.com _ Free PowerPoint Templates, Diagrams and Charts
  2. 2. Analisis mengenai faktor-faktor apa yang mempengaruhi perminataan akan uang dan faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi penawaran akan uang (Natsir: 2014). Dapat dikatakan bahwa ekonomi moneter merupakan cabang ilmu yang membahas bagaimana sifat, fungsi dan pengaruh uang terhadap perekonomian. A. Pengertian Ekonomi Moneter Teori Moneter
  3. 3. B. Kebijakan Moneter kebijakan moneter adalah tindakan yang dilakukan oleh penguasa moneter (biasanya bank sentral) untuk mempengaruhi jumlah uang yang beredar dan kredit yang pada gilirannya akan mempengaruhi kegiatan ekonomi masyarakat. Nopirin (1992) Sadono sukirno (2012) langkah-langkah pemerintah yang dilaksanakan oleh bank sentral (di Indonesia Bank sentral adalah Bank Indonesia) untuk mempengaruhi (mengubah) jumlah penawaran uang dalam perekonomian atau mengubah suku bunga, dengan maksud untuk mempengaruhi pengeluaran agregat
  4. 4. Tujuan Ekonomi Moneter Dalam Proses Pengambilan Kebijakan Suatu Negara 1. Menjaga stabilitas ekonomi 2. Menjaga stabilitas harga 3. Meningkatkan kesempatan kerja 4. Memperbaiki posisi neraca perdagangan dan neraca pembayaran 5. Mempertahankan iklim investasi 6. Menjaga kestabilan nilai kurs mata uang 7. Menurunkan laju inflasi
  5. 5. C. Instrumen Kebijakan Moneter Instrumen Kebijakan Moneter Kebijakan Moneter Kuantitatif Kebijakan Pasar Terbuka (Open Market Policy) Kebijakan Diskonto (Discount Policy) Kebijakan Cadangan Kas (Cash Ratio Policy) Kebijakan Moneter Kualitatif Kebijakan Pasar Terbuka (Open Market Policy) Kebijakan Diskonto (Discount Policy)
  6. 6. kebijakan moneter kualitatif Kebijakan Pasar Terbuka (Open Market Policy) Kebijakan Diskonto (Discount Policy)
  7. 7. Lanjutan! Kebijakan Cadangan Kas (Cash Ratio Policy)
  8. 8. Kebijakan Kredit Selektif dan Kredit Longgar Kebijakan Moneter Kualitatif Himbauan Moral (Moral Persuasion)
  9. 9. Jenis-jenis Kebijakan Moneter Kebijakan Moneter Ekspansif/Monetary Expansive Policy Politik Diskonto (Menurunkan tingkat suku bunga pada bank umum) 1 Giro Wajib Minimum/GWM (Menurunkan giro wajib minimum pada bank umum) 2 Operasi Pasar Terbuka (Open Market Oper ation/membeli SBI dan SBPU) 3 Politik Kredit Longgar (Pemberian Kredit Longgar) 4
  10. 10. Jenis-jenis Kebijakan Moneter Politik Diskonto (Menaikkan tingkat suku bunga pada bank umum) Giro Wajib Minimum/GWM (Menaikkan giro wajib minimum pada bank umum) Operasi Pasar Terbuka (Open Market Operation/ menjual SBI dan SBPU) Politik Kredit Selektif (Pengetatan Pemberian Kredit)
  11. 11. Inflasi Kenaikan Harga Bersifat umum Berlangsung terus-menerus
  12. 12. Teori Inflasi KeynessKuantitas Teori kuantitas menyoro ti proses inflasi dari se gi peranan jumlah uang yang beredar dan psikologi (harapan/ expectation) masyarakat tentang kenaikan harga di masa yang akan datang. Klasik Inflasi terjadi karena suat u masyarakat ingin hidup di luar batas kemampuan ekonominya dan terjadi pere butan rezeki di antara kelom pok-kelompok sosial di dala m masyarakat. Keadaan sepe rti ini ditandai dengan permi ntaan masyarakat akan baran g-barang melebihi jumlah bar ang- barang yang tersedia, se hingga menimbulkan inflatio nary gap. Tingkat harga terutama dite ntukan oleh jumlah uang be redar hal ini terlihat karena h ubungan antara jumlah uang beredar dan nilai uang. Bila j umlah uang bertambah, harga – harga akan naik. Ini berarti nilai uang menurun karena da ya beli menjadi rendah. Strukturalis Teori inflasi jangka panjang karena menyoroti sebab-seb ab inflasi yang berasal dari kekakuan (ketidakelastisan ) struktur ekonomi suatu nega ra.
  13. 13. Penyebab Timbulnya Inflasi Kenaikan biaya produksi (cost push inflation) Kenaikan permintaan melebihi penawaran atau di atas kemampuan berproduksi (demand pull inflation) Meningkatnya jumlah uang yang beredar dalam masyarakat Adanya pencetakan uang baru oleh pemerintah sehingga menambah jumlah uang beredar Berkurangnya jumlah barang di pasaran Adanya desakan dari golongan tertentu untuk memperoleh kredit murah Adanya fluktuasi dari sektor luar negeri (ekspor/impor) Inflasi dari luar negeri (imported inflation) Inflasi dari dalam negeri (domestic inflation)
  14. 14. Tingkat keparahan Inflasi Inflasi Ringan (Creeping Inflasion) <10%, setahun Inflasi Sedang 10-30%, setahun Inflasi Berat 30-100%, setahun InflasiSangat Berat (Hiper Inflasi) >100%
  15. 15. Penyebab Awal Terjadinya Inflasi Demand Pull Inflation Cost Push Inflation 1 2 Inflasi permintaan dan pen awaran 3
  16. 16. -END-

