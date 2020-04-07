Successfully reported this slideshow.
State Address on COVID 19 Response

Text of the State Address on COVID 19 Response by His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, CON, Governor, Ekiti State, Nigeria on Updates on the COVID 19 Ekiti State Response

  1. 1. Text of the State Address on COVID 19 Response (4) His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi, CON Governor, Ekiti State, Nigeria on Updates on the COVID 19 Ekiti State Response Ado-Ekiti – Monday, April 6, 2020. 1. Ekiti Kete, 2. I bring you warm greetings and I hope this meets you all hale and hearty. It is my pleasure to address you again at this point to give you an update on the fight against the COVID 19-Pandemic. You would recall that in the exercise of provisions of extant laws and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended), I recently announced the very difficult decision to impose restrictions on movement within the state for an initial period of fourteen days – that is, from March 30 – April 13, 2020. This was part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 virus in our dear state. We are now halfway through this and I am checking in to provide some updates and words of encouragement to us all. 3. I must start by reiterating that the pandemic remains active, it is scourging across jurisdictions around the world and causing governments at different levels to take collaborative and sometimes desperate actions to stem its spread and limit its impact on the lives of the people. Now and more than ever before, the words of Martin Luther King ring true, when he says humanity is “caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.” We are all in this crisis together, and Ekiti state is not left out.
  2. 2. Page 2 of 6 4. While it may seem to be all discouraging news about the virus, I am pleased to inform you that there is a good cause to be optimistic as medical scientists around the world including Nigeria, are making appreciable progress in containing the virus. Many countries have been able to get ahead of the curve and are beginning to see the number of confirmed positive cases reduce, while more and more affected people are making full recovery. This has been our experience in Ekiti State as the first index case we had has now made full recovery and has been discharged. 5. We however currently have another confirmed case who is receiving treatment at the state Isolation Centre. We are looking forward to his quick recovery and discharge too. In collaboration with Federal Government entities, the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as well as counterpart state governments, we are working hard to sustain the positive momentum and repeat victory as we have done in the past. 6. I must however warn that as things stand today, there is still no cure for the ailment and we must not let our guards down. Strict social distancing measures, aggressive contact tracing, targeted testing, and mass enlightenment on the need for improved hygiene and frequent hand- washing remain our best arsenals in this war. I am optimistic and prayerful that someday soon, the world would be rid of this crisis, and in Ekiti State, we would have our testimonies. 7. I assure you that in the coming days when all this is over, we would convene as a State to offer thanksgiving to God, and to honour the many heroes that are on the frontline of the state’s COVID 19 response. We will celebrate our selfless doctors, nurses, support medical staff, government officials, volunteers, donors, among others, who are working day and night at great personal risk to protect us in the state. I salute your courage and labour of love – we will win together. 8. For now, we must not lose focus. I recognise that the restriction of movement has caused a great deal of inconveniences to everyone, and I can only plead for your understanding as we try to get things back to normal as quick possible. I must however gently intimate you that as we study
  3. 3. Page 3 of 6 developments, we are already seeing the possibility of the need to extend the restriction of movement in the state beyond April 13, 2020. We cannot take chances and should not let our guards down at this time. I plead for your understanding if this has to be the case, and I assure you that we are taking necessary steps to allow people restock on essentials in a safe and orderly manner. 9. To this end, I have directed that the restriction of human and vehicular movement be relaxed between 6 am and 2 pm for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and for 6am to 2 pm on Thursday, April 9, 2020 to enable citizens to restock essential items in preparation for the Easter festivities and Ramadan period. However, movement between towns and local governments is still prohibited. In other words, the restriction on human and vehicular movement during the day will resume after 2pm on the specified days. Meanwhile night curfew remains in force for all days while the initial regulation lasts. 10. For the avoidance of doubt, the Ekiti State Coronavirus Disease (Prevention of Infection) Regulations, 2020 remains fully in force. The temporary lifting of restriction of movement for eight hours on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, is not a complete reversal of the existing measures, as restriction on human and vehicular movement will resume fully once the break hours have lapsed. 11. I need to also reiterate that during the relaxation of movement restrictions, all existing regulations about social distancing and transportation should be strictly observed. No overloading, close contact and long distance travels shall be entertained. All businesses and other entities shall remain closed save for the business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply, or provision of an essential goods and services. 12. The Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed. Retail shops and shopping malls must be closed, except where essential goods are sold. In facilities where essential goods are sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of the public to COVID-19 must be strictly adhered to.
  4. 4. Page 4 of 6 13. As a responsible and responsive government, we are conscious of the hardship the shutdown must have brought on our people, especially the poor and most vulnerable citizens among us. I did promise then that the government would intervene in the best way possible to ease the effects of the hardship on our people. It was in the fulfilment of this promise that I earlier today flagged-off the distribution of palliative food supplies to the vulnerable segment of our state. 14. The relief materials, which are in the form of food packs, are to be distributed to only identified vulnerable households, most of whom are extracted from the social register of our vulnerable people’s Support Programme, domiciled with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning that covers the sixteen (16) Local Government Areas of Ekiti State. 15. Similarly, in order to get the necessary resources needed to support our people and to further ameliorate the sufferings of the weak among us during this trying times, I have set up the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account to receive donations from Ekiti Kete at home and abroad, and friends of the state, to support efforts aimed at curtailing the pandemic in the state, and to provide palliatives for vulnerable persons. The resource mobilisation drive is being championed by a 47-member high-level committee, with Aare Afe Babalola as the Grand Patron, and our three former governors as patrons. This Committee of eminent Ekiti citizens is ably chaired by Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi. A task which they have all enthusiastically accepted to do. This is a clarion call on all that love Ekiti – we need you now more than ever before and at a time like this, we must present a united front to the world. 16. Ekiti Kete, these are difficult times and I empathise with you. I have personally gone through a rollercoaster of emotions since this all started, including a period of anxiety when I had to be tested for the virus because of my past exposure to some confirmed cases. In all my years, I have never experienced anything like this and it has caused me to reflect deeply on all the things we take for granted in our daily lives. The warmth of a handshake, the beauty of a hug, or simply the ability to go about daily activities without hindrance. By the time we come through this crisis, humanity would be
  5. 5. Page 5 of 6 bearing a few scars, but we all would have learnt a lesson or two, and the love that binds humanity together should be stronger. 17. In this season, we must make all necessary efforts to safeguard our mental health by remaining positive and avoid getting into depression. We must look out for vulnerable people amongst us by calling in often, and sharing with the needy. This is the most tasking of all known virtues of humanity but we must rise to the occasion. We must also ensure we keep our hearts and minds sane by avoiding obnoxious conspiracy theories going around these days, especially on social media. 18. Do not let your heart be troubled. As much as possible, eat well, rest well, and do regular exercises to remain healthy and build up your immune system. We should also take advantage of our natural herbs and fruits that have been known to build immunity. However, you must not consume any drugs or substances based on unverified tales of protection or cure from the virus. We all need to be strong and healthy in mind and body to come through this together. 19. My heart goes out to our students at all levels of schooling whose education have also been put on hold. We have taken some steps to commence School- on-Air programme for both primary and secondary school students. Our children must take full advantage of this stop-gap programme. Please take the time to study and keep your minds active. This is a good time for reflection and self-discovery as I trust our God to give you inspiration of great things you can achieve in life. 20. It is on record that when the great plague of London ravaged the ancient city in 1665, Isaac Newton was in isolation on his family farm in Woolsthorpe Manor, far away from the horrific disease. It was in this season that the young man then aged 23, made revolutionary inventions and discoveries in calculus, motion, optics and gravitation, which led to the period being named his Annus Mirabilis – that is, the “year of wonders”. He was only able to leapfrog in his scientific career and work on many of his theories because of the closure of Cambridge University due to the plague. I encourage you all not to let this crisis go to waste.
  6. 6. Page 6 of 6 21. In closing, Ekiti Kete please stay safe and stay strong. Please note the emergency numbers to call should you or anybody around you develop symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, high temperature, and difficulty breathing. I assure you that as the Lord promised in the bible in the book of Number 31:49, “Your servants have taken a count of the men of war who are under our command, and not a man of us is missing.”, by the grace of the Almighty God, at the end of this crisis we shall take a count of all Ekiti sons and daughters, and none shall be missing. You shall not be missing, I shall not be missing. 22. I love you all, as you are always in my daily prayers. May God heal our world and keep us safe. His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi, CON Governor, Ekiti State, Nigeria Ado, Ekiti – Monday, April 6, 2020

