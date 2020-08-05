Governor Kayode Fayemi’s address on the COVID-19 Ekiti State Response.

Ekiti kete, it is my delight to address you, yet again on the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Let me first and foremost thank you for your prayers, solidarity, calls, messages and goodwill

during the period of my isolation and treatment for COVID-19. I thank God that I am now certified free of the virus after 10 days of isolation and treatment during which I took two separate

tests which eventually came back negative. I deeply appreciate your concerns and prayers during this trying time.