Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫ة‬ ‫اخ‬ ‫اسماء‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ويطلق‬ ‫التقنيات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫رى‬ ‫...
‫به‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫االحتيال‬ ‫عقوبة‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬ ‫او‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫اموال‬ ‫على‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫والبيانات‬ ‫اا...
‫التحرش‬ ‫لمج‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ضي‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مرغوبة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫إجراءات‬ ‫على‬ ‫يشتمل‬ ‫مستمر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫منظم‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫موعة‬ ‫ذل...
‫التحرش‬ ‫عقوبة‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫بإستخدام‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫االمتناع‬ ‫او‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫على‬ ‫لحمله‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫هدد‬ ‫او‬ ‫ابتز‬ ‫اذا‬...
‫اإلبتزاز‬ ‫ض‬ ‫إلحاق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مكاسب‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مبررة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫تهديدات‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫فعل‬ ‫هو‬ ‫رر‬ ‫الجاني‬ ‫مطالب‬ ‫ب...
‫اإلبتزاز‬ ‫عقوبة‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫بإستخدام‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫االمتناع‬ ‫او‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫على‬ ‫لحمله‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫هدد‬ ‫او‬ ‫ابتز‬ ‫اذ...
‫البرمجيات‬ ‫قرصنة‬ ‫بتثب‬ ‫األحيان‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموظفون‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫غال‬...
Dr. Alla'a Azeez Kareem
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
43 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Dr. Alla'a Azeez Kareem

ورشة عمل افتراضية اقيمت برعاية قسم السياحة الدينية في جامعة كربلاء قدمها الدكتور علاء عزيز كريم

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dr. Alla'a Azeez Kareem

  1. 1. ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫ة‬ ‫اخ‬ ‫اسماء‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ويطلق‬ ‫التقنيات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫رى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫كجرائم‬ .e-crime ‫المعلوم‬ ‫سرقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االحتيال‬ ‫جرائم‬ ‫ارتكاب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫إلخافة‬ ‫تستخدم‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫ات‬ ‫الهامة‬ . ‫ومنها‬ : ‫واإلختالس‬ ‫األموال‬ ‫غسيل‬ ،‫السرقة‬ ،‫التزييف‬ ،‫االبتزاز‬ .
  2. 2. ‫به‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫االحتيال‬ ‫عقوبة‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬ ‫او‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫اموال‬ ‫على‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫والبيانات‬ ‫االرقام‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫قام‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫غير‬ ‫قانوني‬ 1 - ‫اشهر‬ ‫ستة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫الحبس‬ 2 - ‫درهم‬ ‫الف‬ ‫ثالثمائة‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫وال‬ ‫درهم‬ ‫الف‬ ‫مائة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الغرامة‬ ‫للغير‬ ‫مملوك‬ ‫مال‬ ‫على‬ ‫لغيره‬ ‫او‬ ‫لنفسه‬ ‫باالستيالء‬ ‫قام‬ ‫اذا‬ 1 - ‫سنة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫الحبس‬ 2 - ‫درهم‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫وال‬ ‫درهم‬ ‫الف‬ ‫مائتي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الغرامة‬
  3. 3. ‫التحرش‬ ‫لمج‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ضي‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مرغوبة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫إجراءات‬ ‫على‬ ‫يشتمل‬ ‫مستمر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫منظم‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫موعة‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫بما‬ ‫لطرف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫والمطالبات‬ ‫التهديدات‬ ‫التحرش‬ ‫دوافع‬ ‫ومن‬ : 1 - ‫الشخصي‬ ‫التحيز‬ 2 - ‫الشخصية‬ ‫الكراهية‬ 3 - ‫وظيفة‬ ‫لترك‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫محاولة‬
  4. 4. ‫التحرش‬ ‫عقوبة‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫بإستخدام‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫االمتناع‬ ‫او‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫على‬ ‫لحمله‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫هدد‬ ‫او‬ ‫ابتز‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫او‬ ‫معلوماتية‬ - ‫سنتين‬ ‫على‬ ‫تزيد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫الحبس‬ - ‫درهم‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫خمسمائة‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫زال‬ ‫درهم‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫وخمسون‬ ‫مائتين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الغرامة‬ ‫اإلعتبار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للشرف‬ ‫خادشة‬ ‫أمور‬ ‫بإسناد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫جناية‬ ‫بإرتكاب‬ ‫التهديد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ - ‫سنوات‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫على‬ ‫تزيد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫السجن‬
  5. 5. ‫اإلبتزاز‬ ‫ض‬ ‫إلحاق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مكاسب‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مبررة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫تهديدات‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫فعل‬ ‫هو‬ ‫رر‬ ‫الجاني‬ ‫مطالب‬ ‫بتنفيذ‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫حال‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بضحية‬ . ‫هنا‬ ‫اضغط‬ ‫الفيدي‬ ‫لمشاهدة‬ ‫و‬
  6. 6. ‫اإلبتزاز‬ ‫عقوبة‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫بإستخدام‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫االمتناع‬ ‫او‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫على‬ ‫لحمله‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫هدد‬ ‫او‬ ‫ابتز‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫او‬ ‫معلوماتية‬ - ‫سنتين‬ ‫على‬ ‫تزيد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫الحبس‬ - ‫درهم‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫خمسمائة‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫زال‬ ‫درهم‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫وخمسون‬ ‫مائتين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الغرامة‬ ‫اإلعتبار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للشرف‬ ‫خادشة‬ ‫أمور‬ ‫بإسناد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫جناية‬ ‫بإرتكاب‬ ‫التهديد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ - ‫سنوات‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫على‬ ‫تزيد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫السجن‬
  7. 7. ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫قرصنة‬ ‫بتثب‬ ‫األحيان‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموظفون‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫غال‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫يت‬ ‫الواحدة‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أجهزة‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫على‬ .

×