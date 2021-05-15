Communication Platform Lulu Hypermarket

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM LULU HYPERMARKET Nama Anggota Kelompok : 1. Eka Susi Utami 2. Isti Ngaema 3. Atinia Kartini 4. Lar...
1. SITUATION ANALYSIS Eceran atau disebut pula ritel (bahasa Inggris: retail) A. The Industry Divisi ritel LuLu Group Inte...
B. Trends 1. Lebih banyak konsumen yang berkomunikasi dengan bot facebook DAN instagram untuk mengecek dan membeli produk ...
C. Primary & Secondary Competitor Primary Secondary UAE Indonesia UAE Indonesia
D. Sales & Share-of-market Pertumbuhan bisnis Department store tidak sepesat bisnis ritel lainnya seperti hypermarket dan ...
lanjutan........  Penjualan / jam .: Ini diukur dengan mengukur penjualan satu orang untuk jam yang berbeda di siang hari...
E. Communication Spending Penelitian menunjukkan bahwa rata-rata pengecer menghabiskan 3% dari penjualan bersih untuk ikla...
2. SWOT ANALYSIS SWOT 1.Salah satu toko ritel GCC yang tumbuh paling cepat dengan berbagai format dan menjual makanan, pak...
3. TARGET AUDIENCE Lulu hypermarket merupakan perusahaan jasa distributor eceran yang menyediakan kebutuhan pokok dan seha...
4. OBJECTIVE ANNOUNCEMENT : 1. Memberikan informasi mengenai lowongan kerja yang tersedia 2. Memberikan informasi mengenai...
5. COMMUNICATION PROBLEM 1. Kurangnya promosi atau iklan - iklan yang berdampak langsung terhadap masyarakat. 2. Persainga...
6. CREATIVE STRATEGY 1. Positioning Swalayan berbasis syariah. Startegi positioning Head to head atau Red Ocean. Karena pa...
7. Media Campaign Design 1. Attention Membuat iklan yang mampu menyita perhatian calon konsumen. Perkenalan iklan ini bisa...
3. Search Sebelum mengambil keputusan untuk membeli konsumen berusaha untuk mencari informasi sebanyak-banyaknya karena un...
8. Creative Execution Attention Brochure
Interest Display Produk Dengan Rak Pajang FOOD NON FOOD
Search Website dan social media
Action PR/ Pramuniaga
Share Testimony Customers
THANK YOU............. KELOMPOK I
