TAKSONOMI BLOOM Taksonomi Bloom itu merupakan penggolongan (klasifikasi) tujuan pendidikan (ada yang menyebutnya sebagai p...
TAKSONOMI BLOOM SEBELUM DAN SESUDAH REVISI TAKSONO MI BLOOM C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 SEBELUM REVISI Pengetahuan Pemahaman Aplikas...
Taksonomi Bloom Sebelum Revisi Taksonomi bloom dikemukakan oleh B.S Bloom, Bloom membagi atas 3 Ranah Pengetahuan : 1. Ran...
Taksonomi Bloom Setelah Direvisi Taksonomi Bloom setelah dilakukan revisi oleh Aderson dan Kratwohl (2001), terdapat perbe...
RANAH PENGETAHUAN MENURUT MARZANO Taksonomi baru yang dikembangkan Marzano dibuat dari tiga sistem dan Domain Pengetahuan,...
Sistem Diri Keyakinan tentang pentingnya pengetahuan Keyakinan tentang keefektifan Emosi yang berhubungan dengan pengetahu...
Domain Pengetahuan Informasi Beragam prosedur mental Beragam prosedur fisik
PERBEDAAN TAKSONOMI MARZANO DENGAN TAKSONOMI BLOOM a. Secara umum Marzano membagi urutan taksonomi pada ranah kognitif seb...
b. Bloom membagi urutan taksonomi pada ranah kognitif sebagai berikut : • Remembering ( mengingat ) • Understanding ( mema...
  1. 1. TAKSONOMI BLOOM Taksonomi Bloom itu merupakan penggolongan (klasifikasi) tujuan pendidikan (ada yang menyebutnya sebagai perilaku intelektual “intellectual behavior”) yang dalam garis besar terbagi menjadi tiga ranah atau kawasan (“domain”), yaitu ranah kognitif (berkaitan dengan kognisi atau penalaran/pemikiran–dalam bahasa pendidikan Indonesia disebut “cipta”), ranah afektif (berkaitan dengan afeksi atau “rasa”), dan ranah psikomotor (berkaitan dengan psikomotor atau gerak jasmani-jiwani, gerak-gerik jasmani yang terkait dengan jiwa).
  2. 2. TAKSONOMI BLOOM SEBELUM DAN SESUDAH REVISI TAKSONO MI BLOOM C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 SEBELUM REVISI Pengetahuan Pemahaman Aplikasi Analisis Sintesis Evaluasi SESUDAH REVISI Mengingat Memahami Mengaplikasikan Menganalisis Mengevaluasi Mencipta
  3. 3. Taksonomi Bloom Sebelum Revisi Taksonomi bloom dikemukakan oleh B.S Bloom, Bloom membagi atas 3 Ranah Pengetahuan : 1. Ranah kognitif 2. Ranah afektif 3. Ranah psikomotorik
  4. 4. Taksonomi Bloom Setelah Direvisi Taksonomi Bloom setelah dilakukan revisi oleh Aderson dan Kratwohl (2001), terdapat perbedaan yang tidak banyak pada dimensi Kognitif. Pada Revisi Taksonomi Bloom ini, dibagi atas dua dimensi yaitu: 1. Struktur dari dimensi proses kognitif 2. Struktur dari dimensi Isi/Jenis/Pengetahuan
  5. 5. RANAH PENGETAHUAN MENURUT MARZANO Taksonomi baru yang dikembangkan Marzano dibuat dari tiga sistem dan Domain Pengetahuan, yang kesemuanya penting untuk berpikir dan belajar. Ketiga sistem tersebut adalah : 1. Sistem-Diri (Self-System) 2. Sistem Metakognitif 3. Sistem Kognitif 4. Domain pengetahuan
  6. 6. Sistem Diri Keyakinan tentang pentingnya pengetahuan Keyakinan tentang keefektifan Emosi yang berhubungan dengan pengetahuan Sistem Metakognisi Penetuan berbagai tujuan belajar Pemantauan dari eksekusi pengetahuan Pemantauan kejelasan Pemantauan ketepatan Sistem Kognitif Penarikan kembali Pemahaman Analisis Pemanfaatan pengetahuan Mengingat kembali Sintesa Kecocokan Pengambilan keputusan Eksekusi Keterwakilan Pengklasifikasian Pemecahan masalah Analisis kesalahan Pertanyaan percobaaan Generalisasi Penyelidikan Spesifikasi
  7. 7. Domain Pengetahuan Informasi Beragam prosedur mental Beragam prosedur fisik
  8. 8. PERBEDAAN TAKSONOMI MARZANO DENGAN TAKSONOMI BLOOM a. Secara umum Marzano membagi urutan taksonomi pada ranah kognitif sebagai berikut : • Penarikan Kembali : mengingat kembali eksekusi • Pemahaman : sintesa keterwakilan • Analisis : kecocokan pengklasifikasian, analisis kesalahan, generalisasi, spesifikasi • Pemanfaatan Pengetahuan : pengambilan keputusan, pemecahan masalah, pertanyaan percobaan, penyelidikan
  9. 9. b. Bloom membagi urutan taksonomi pada ranah kognitif sebagai berikut : • Remembering ( mengingat ) • Understanding ( memahami ) • Applying ( mengaplikasikan ) • Analyzing ( menganalisis ) • Evaluating ( mengevaluasi ) • Creating ( menghasilkan )

