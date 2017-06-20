APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 64 La poesía del Barroco El Barroco es un período conflictivo de...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 65 de Fray Luis de León fue sustituida por la rebuscada artifici...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 66 poetas hicieron hincapié en el desprecio de la Corte (menospr...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 67 También los poetas aragoneses Lupercio Leonardo de Argensola ...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 68 Esto veré: mas en mi ardor deshecho, ausente de mi pecho tu h...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 69 Vuelan los ligeros años, y con presurosas alas nos roban, com...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 70 se pinta la ocasión calva. 60 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 71 tascando10 haga el freno de oro, cano, del caballo andaluz la...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 72 En Soledades lo ornamental cubre casi por completo el element...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 73 Pedro Soto de Rojas (1585-1658), el madrileño Gabriel Bocánge...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 74 Alonso de Ledesma (1562-1623) y Alonso de Bonilla (1570-1642)...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 75 más se muestran destrozo a las batallas de las edades que Bla...
APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 76 La poesía lírica tradicional, en forma de canciones, romances...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

el barroco español

28 views

Published on

analysis poesia

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

el barroco español

  1. 1. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 64 La poesía del Barroco El Barroco es un período conflictivo de la cultura europea del siglo XVII, que afectó tanto la forma como el contenido en todas las expresiones de la creatividad.1 Se caracteriza por:  la total desvalorización de la vida presente y de la naturaleza humana, (contrariamente a lo que sucedía en el Renacimiento), y  la aparición de criterios estéticos –como la artificiosidad, la desmesura y el recargamiento– opuestos a los existentes anteriormente, tanto en las formas como en los contenidos, a pesar de que se mantuvo la admiración por los clásicos grecolatinos, aunque la mitología antigua muchas veces fue usada para satirizar. El Barroco español presenta características propias, puesto que fue un período profundamente nacional, en que se manifestaron libremente las tendencias típicas del espíritu español. Determinadas causas históricas, religiosas, sociales y psicológicas lo enmarcaron. Derrotas en el extranjero y miseria social son el panorama histórico predominante durante los reinados de Felipe III (1598-1621), Felipe IV (1621-1665) y Carlos II (1665-1700), quienes prefirieron dejar el gobierno en manos de sus validos (como el duque de Lerma y el conde-duque de Olivares) para entregarse a una vida de lujo fastuoso. La Corte de los Austrias o Habsburgos menores prefirió enfrentar la desazón, por la pérdida de la hegemonía política de la Corona española, embriagándose en los placeres de la vida frívola o refugiándose en un mundo falso de ilusiones y fantasías novelescas, cerrando así los ojos ante la realidad. La indiferencia, por otra parte, se generalizó también entre el pueblo. Las luchas religiosas en Europa contribuyeron al desengaño y al ansia de goces mundanos. Las ideas de la Contrarreforma arraigaron en España trayendo nuevamente la noción cristiana del pecado original (paradoja propia de la época), por lo que se dejó de lado la bella ilusión humanística de la bondad natural del ser humano para caer en el desengaño y retornar al desprecio de la vida, fuente de todo sufrimiento. El pesimismo sustituye, pues, al optimismo del siglo anterior, convirtiéndose en el marco del pensamiento moral de la literatura del siglo XVII. La apariencia engañosa de las cosas y el predominio de la idea de fugacidad de lo terreno hace que se compare la vida humana a un sueño, a una breve representación teatral, a una efímera rosa. El desengaño, la desilusión, la desorientación y la melancolía condujeron, pues, a un descenso del nivel moral y a un desenfrenado goce de los placeres sensoriales. La violencia y la tensión de la época llevaron a la pérdida del sentido de mesura, característico del Renacimiento. El tradicional dualismo realista-idealista es llevado a sus máximos extremos, creando repulsivas caricaturas o las estilizaciones más exquisitas. En la producción literaria de Quevedo y Góngora existe un incesante vaivén entre severas sentencias y cínicas bufonadas, entre reflexiones profundas y complacientes halagos sensoriales. Las contradicciones estaban al orden del día. El cambio psico-cultural creó la necesidad de nuevas formas y asuntos; por lo que los artistas y literatos buscaron asombrar retorciendo y exagerando las formas, con el fin de presentar al público los asuntos más inesperados. Así pues, uno de los principales recursos del arte y de la literatura de la época fue lo nuevo, lo original, lo sorprendente. La elegante naturalidad de la forma expresiva de Garcilaso de la Vega y 1 El término proviene del francés baroque, que significa extravagante.
  2. 2. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 65 de Fray Luis de León fue sustituida por la rebuscada artificiosidad de Luis de Góngora y de Francisco de Quevedo. La necesidad de nuevos asuntos llevó a que el autor se inspire tanto en lo insignificante como en lo grandioso. Por eso Quevedo poetizó la ruina del Imperio o el bostezo de una dama y Lope de Vega se ocupó de la conquista de Jerusalén o de la riña de unos gatos. Se procuró huir de lo habitual, de los límites de la normalidad, para llegar a lo monumental o a lo ínfimo. En la literatura barroca de España se distinguen dos tendencias siendo en realidad la primera no más que un aspecto de la segunda: la culterana y la conceptista. El culteranismo pretendió crear un mundo de absoluta belleza basado en valores sensoriales. Hizo abundante uso de atrevidas metáforas y retorció la sintaxis a través de exagerados hipérbatos. Su lenguaje poético fue esencialmente culto, con neologismos provenientes del latín; por lo que el estilo barroco fue conscientemente artificioso y sumamente complicado. La mitología grecolatina sirvió para crear un mundo de belleza irreal. El estilo culterano se manifestó principalmente en poesía y fue un fenómeno literario de minorías, que a comienzos del siglo XVII causó violentas protestas. El poeta culterano cultivó la belleza sensorial a través de una exuberante fronda ornamental de color, luz y sonido; para ello creó un exquisito lenguaje poético, que renovó la poesía, pero el contenido pasó a un plano al que solo podía llegar un número reducido de iniciados. El poema quedó así reducido a una brillante sucesión de imágenes. El mayor exponente de la tendencia culterana es Luis de Góngora, por lo que también es llamada gongorismo. El conceptismo, por su parte, tenía como base la asociación ingeniosa de ideas o palabras (“conceptos”). Se interesó principalmente por la agudeza del pensar y la sutileza del decir; por eso se manifestó principalmente en prosa, aunque no faltan ejemplos en poesía y teatro. El conceptista retorció artificiosamente el lenguaje mediante neologismos y significados arbitrarios, así como la sintaxis a través del hipérbaton. En la mayoría de los casos, el conceptismo se reduce a meros juegos verbales de antítesis, oxímoros, paradojas, contrastes, paralelismos, rebuscados chistes e ingeniosidades de toda especie, que crean un tono muy afectado. A esto se unió el ritmo cortado y zigzagueante del laconismo y de la frase corta, concisa y de pensamiento condensado, que dificultó su entendimiento. Los temas mitológicos fueron utilizados por los conceptistas solo con fines paródicos, como en el caso de Quevedo. El conceptismo fue aceptado desde un principio por encontrarse dentro de las tendencias típicas del espíritu español; es decir, su gusto por la sutileza y la frase ingeniosa. Tanto culteranos como conceptistas siguieron usando las formas métricas del siglo anterior. Se continúa cultivando la silva y el terceto encadenado, pero predomina el soneto. Asimismo, se utilizan formas tradicionales para la creación de romances y canciones con estribillo, en versos de arte menor. El tema preferido continuó siendo el amor, visto como un anhelo insatisfecho según la visión petrarquista, pero ahora dramatizado por la psicología de la época, como en Quevedo, Villamediana y Lope de Vega; pero también el amor como sentimiento religioso unido al desengaño, como en Lope de Vega. Poetas como Quevedo y Fernández de Andrada trataron de rescatar como la moral en sus creaciones, pero también se ocuparon de la sátira amarga, sarcástica y sin compasión, como en el caso de Góngora y Quevedo. A causa de la realidad vivida asimismo se hicieron presentes los tópicos del menosprecio del mundo (contemptus mundi), que llevó a preguntarse por todo aquello que era considerado indestructible o de valor y que ya no estaba (ubi sunt), en un imperio que se desmoronaba; por lo que algunos
  3. 3. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 66 poetas hicieron hincapié en el desprecio de la Corte (menosprecio de corte y alabanza de aldea) y ensalzaron al que se apartaba de la ilusión (beatus ille); no obstante, otros poetas, al comprobar la fugacidad de la vida, proponen gozar del presente (carpe diem). La creación poética del siglo XVII, al igual que en el siglo anterior, se produjo dentro de determinadas escuelas, corrientes y tendencias poéticas, teniendo cada una de ellas sus propias características. La escuela sevillana, seguidora de la artificiosidad culta y el brillo decorativo de la poesía de Fernando de Herrera, sin llegar a la excesiva complejidad del culteranismo, tuvo sus continuadores en el siglo XVII. Dentro de sus representantes se encuentran Francisco de Rioja (1583-1659), Rodrigo Caro (1573-1647), Juan de Arguijo (1560-1623) y Andrés Fernández de Andrada (1575-1648). El capitán del ejército Fernández de Andrada, en su poema “Epístola moral a Fabio”, combina el ideal estoico con la moral cristiana para hacer frente al desengaño de la Corte y elogiar la vida retirada, mediante una expresión sobria. Fabio2 , las esperanzas cortesanas prisiones son do el ambicioso muere y donde al más activo nacen canas. El que no las limare o las rompiere ni el nombre de varón ha merecido, 5 ni subir al honor que pretendiere. El ánimo plebeyo y abatido procura, en sus intentos temeroso, antes estar en suspenso que caído; que el corazón entero y generoso 10 al caso adverso inclinará la frente antes que la rodilla al poderoso. Más coronas, más triunfos dio al prudente que supo retirarse, la fortuna, que al que esperó obstinada y locamente. 15 Esta invasión terrible e importuna de contrarios sucesos nos espera desde el primer sollozo de la cuna. […] Ya, dulce amigo, huyo y me retiro de cuanto simple amé: rompí los lazos: ven y sabrás al grande fin que aspiro, antes que el tiempo muera en nuestros brazos. 205 2 Nombre dado en el poema al corregidor en México Alonso Tello de Guzmán, a quién está dedicada la epístola. Andrés Fernández de Andrada murió en el Virreinato de Nueva España, pobre y abandonado.
  4. 4. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 67 También los poetas aragoneses Lupercio Leonardo de Argensola (1559-1613), su hermano menor Bartolomé Leonardo de Argensola (1562-1631) y Esteban Manuel de Villegas (1589-1669) prefirieron mantenerse dentro de los límites de una relativa sobriedad de expresión de tipo clásico. No obstante, los temas tratados fueron los propios del Barroco, como el desengaño, el desprecio del mundo, el beatus ille y el carpe diem, presentes en el siguiente soneto del secretario del conde de Lemos, Lupercio Leonardo de Argensola: Dentro quiero vivir de mi fortuna, y huir los grandes nombres que derrama con estatuas y títulos la fama por el cóncavo cerco de la luna. Si con ellos no tengo cosa alguna 5 común de las que el vulgo sigue y ama, básteme ver común la postrer cama, como lo fue también la primer cuna. Y entre estos dos umbrales de la vida, distantes un espacio tan estrecho 10 que en la entrada comienza la salida, ¿qué más aplauso quiero o más provecho, que ver mi fe de Filis admitida, y estar yo de la suya satisfecho? La escuela antequerano-granadina conforman poetas que fueron reunidos en la antología poética Flores de poetas ilustres de España, publicada en 1605 por el poeta Pedro de Espinosa (1578-1650). Sus características son la metáfora luminosa y la descripción fina y elegante del paisaje, pero hecha con exuberancia y color. Por su parte, el cordobés Luis Carrillo y Sotomayor (c.1585-1610) cultivó el cultismo en sus poemas y fue partidario de una poesía solo para “plumas muy doctas”, como manifestó en su Libro de erudición poética. Su siguiente soneto hace mención a la mudanza del tiempo, a través de una sintaxis complicada que torna más oscuro el sentido del poema: Aún no exceder su madre el cuello exento miré de aqueste chopo levantado; sin brazos le vi y sombra, aún no buscado por ella el caminante o por aliento. En su niñez le vi; ya el blando viento 5 resuena entre sus galas abrazado; galán está, mas dellas despojado; a Enero ha de sufrir rigor violento. Más veces lo veré, si el alma dura al desusado ardor que ciñe el pecho, 10 pues su muerte su exceso le asegura.
  5. 5. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 68 Esto veré: mas en mi ardor deshecho, ausente de mi pecho tu hermosura, no: tal milagro en mí tu rostro ha hecho. El carácter tan particular de los andaluces, con su propio “duende”, como diría Federico García Lorca, se manifestó pues en el manierismo de Fernando de Herrera y su escuela sevillana, en la escuela antequerano-granadina y en el cultismo de Carrillo y Sotomayor, por lo que prepararon el camino para el culteranismo de otro gran andaluz, Luis de Góngora y Argote. Con Luis de Góngora y Argote (1561-1627) comienza realmente el Barroco en la lírica española, es decir, el culteranismo o gongorismo. Góngora nació en la ciudad de Córdoba en 1561, en el seno de una familia de la baja nobleza. Estudió en Salamanca pero sintió más afición por los toros, la poesía y el juego. Tomó órdenes menores en 1575 y fue canónigo beneficiado de la catedral cordobesa. En 1585 sucedió a su tío materno, Francisco de Góngora, en el cargo eclesiástico de racionero de la catedral de Córdoba, lo cual le permitió viajar por España y conectarse con la Corte en Madrid. En 1609 regresó a Córdoba, donde compuso sus mayores obras entre 1610 y 1614. Su poesía y su carácter le granjearon la enemistad con Lope de Vega y Francisco de Quevedo. Alcanzó tal fama que en 1617 Felipe III lo nombró su capellán de honor pero desilusionado de la Corte y acosado por las deudas, dado que se arruinó tratando de conseguir cargos y prebendas para sus familiares, regresó definitivamente a Córdoba en 1627, donde falleció. Poseyó un carácter huraño y malhumorado, el cual supo captar el gran Velázquez en el retrato que le hizo en Madrid en 1622, así como un ingenio mordaz, los cuales quedaron registrados en sus poemas. Su móvil fue la belleza, por lo que el amor y la naturaleza fueron simples pretextos para la creación poética. Su producción poética presenta una doble orientación, una popular y otra culta, atendiendo a la forma, y una noble y otra burlesca, en cuanto al contenido. En metros populares compuso hermosos romances, de los llamados nuevos o artísticos, en los que destaca la sonoridad, la brillantez de color y la perfección formal. En ellos trató diferentes asuntos: el morisco (“Entre los sueltos caballos”), el de cautivos (“Amarrado al duro banco”), el amoroso (“En un pastoral albergue”) y el burlesco (“Aunque entiendo poco griego”, que trata acerca del mito de Hero y Leandro). En el romance “En la pedregosa orilla”, Góngora pone en entredicho los tópicos propios del romancero pastoril y en el romance con estribillo “Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas”, el tema del carpe diem adquiere matices grotescos. ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas, que se nos va la Pascua! Mozuelas las de mi barrio, loquillas y confiadas, mirad no os engañe el tiempo, 5 la edad y la confianza. No os dejéis lisonjear de la juventud lozana, porque de caducas flores teje el tiempo sus guirnaldas. 10 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas, que se nos va la Pascua!
  6. 6. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 69 Vuelan los ligeros años, y con presurosas alas nos roban, como harpías, 15 nuestras sabrosas viandas. La flor de la maravilla esta verdad nos declara, porque le hurta la tarde lo que le dio la mañana. 20 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas, que se nos va la Pascua! Mirad que cuando pensáis que hacen la señal del alba las campanas de la vida, 25 es la queda, y os desarman de vuestro color y lustre, de vuestro donaire y gracia, y quedáis todas perdidas por mayores de la marca. 30 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas, que se nos va la Pascua! Yo sé de una buena vieja que fue un tiempo rubia y zarca3 , y que al presente le cuesta 35 harto caro el ver su cara porque su bruñida frente y sus mejillas se hallan más que roquete4 de obispo encogidas y arrugadas. 40 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas, que se nos va la Pascua! Y sé de otra buena vieja, que un diente que le quedaba se lo dejó este otro día 45 sepultado en unas natas, y con lágrimas le dice: «Diente mío de mi alma, yo sé cuándo fuistes perla, aunque ahora no sois caña.» 50 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas, que se nos va la Pascua! Por eso, mozuelas locas, antes que la edad avara el rubio cabello de oro 55 convierta en luciente plata, quered cuando sois queridas, amad cuando sois amadas, mirad, bobas, que detrás 3 zarca = de ojos claros (azules). 4 roquete = especie de sobrepelliz cerrada y con mangas.
  7. 7. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 70 se pinta la ocasión calva. 60 ¡Que se nos va la Pascua, mozas que se nos va la Pascua! Sus letrillas son graciosas y vivaces y tratan asuntos sentimentales con noble fineza (“La más bella niña/ de nuestro lugar”), asuntos sacros (“Caído se le ha un clavel”) y satíricos (“Ándeme yo caliente/ y ríase la gente” o “Cuando pitos flautas/ cuando flautas pitos”). A pesar de que los motivos y los recursos en estos poemas son los propios de la lírica popular, Góngora los estiliza y los acerca al estilo barroco haciendo uso de la antítesis, la metáfora y el hipérbaton. En metros cultos, compuso elegantes sonetos de perfecta construcción. Los motivos burlescos son aplicados a la sátira literaria o personal, como en el soneto “A la Arcadia de Lope de Vega” o en el dirigido a Quevedo, en “Anacreonte español, no hay quien os tope”. Más interesantes resultan sus evocaciones de edificios y ciudades, como el soneto dedicado a El Escorial (“Sacros, altos dorados chapiteles”), o los elogios a personas ilustres como El Greco. En endecasílabos también compuso canciones, entre las que destaca “A la toma de Larache”. El estilo culterano se revela en todo su esplendor en dos poemas largos: Fábula de Polifemo y Galatea (1612) y Soledades (1613), así como en el Panegírico al duque de Lerma (1617). La Fábula de Polifemo y Galatea retoma el tema mitológico ovidiano de los celos del cíclope Polifemo por los amores del pastor Acis y la ninfa Galatea. El gigante de un solo ojo se venga arrojando un peñasco al pastor, que se convierte en río. A la belleza poética del mito, Góngora añade lujosas imágenes en que abundan las metáforas y hace uso de un lenguaje culto, exquisito y pomposo, en que predominan los neologismos y el hipérbaton, logrando hermosos efectos de sonido y color. A lo terrible, con que expresa la furia del gigante, suma lo delicado, en la descripción de la belleza de la ninfa. Fábula de Polifemo y Galatea Estas que me dictó rimas sonoras, culta sí, aunque bucólica, Talía —¡oh excelso conde5 !—, en las purpúreas horas que es rosas la alba y rosicler6 el día ahora que de luz tu Niebla doras, 5 escucha, al son de la zampoña7 mía, si ya los muros no te ven, de Huelva, peinar el viento, fatigar la selva. Templado, pula8 en la maestra mano el generoso pájaro su pluma, 10 o tan mudo en la alcándara9 , que en vano aun desmentir al cascabel presuma; 5 Se refiere al conde de Niebla, futuro duque de Medina Sidonia, grande de España. 6 rosicler = color rosado, claro y suave de la aurora. 7 zampoña = instrumento rústico, a modo de flauta, o compuesto de muchas flautas. 8 pulir = perfeccionar. 9 alcándara = percha o varal donde se ponían las aves de cetrería.
  8. 8. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 71 tascando10 haga el freno de oro, cano, del caballo andaluz la ociosa espuma; gima el lebrel11 en el cordón de seda. 15 Y al cuerno, al fin, la cítara suceda. Treguas al ejercicio sean robusto, ocio atento, silencio dulce, en cuanto debajo escuchas de dosel12 augusto, del músico jayán13 el fiero canto. 20 Alterna con las Musas hoy el gusto; que si la mía puede ofrecer tanto clarín (y de la Fama no segundo), tu nombre oirán los términos del mundo. Donde espumoso el mar sicilïano 25 el pie argenta de plata al Lilibeo (bóveda o de las fraguas de Vulcano, o tumba de los huesos de Tifeo), pálidas señas cenizoso un llano —cuando no del sacrílego deseo— 30 del duro oficio da. Allí una alta roca mordaza es a una gruta, de su boca. Guarnición tosca de este escollo duro troncos robustos son, a cuya greña14 menos luz debe, menos aire puro 35 la caverna profunda, que a la peña; caliginoso15 lecho, el seno obscuro ser de la negra noche nos lo enseña infame turba de nocturnas aves, gimiendo tristes y volando graves. 40 De este, pues, formidable de la tierra bostezo, el melancólico vacío a Polifemo, horror de aquella sierra, bárbara choza es, albergue umbrío y redil16 espacioso donde encierra 45 cuanto las cumbres ásperas cabrío17 , de los montes, esconde: copia bella que un silbo18 junta y un peñasco sella. […] 10 tascar = atascar, poner obstáculo, detener, impedir. 11 lebrel = perro lebrel, apto para la caza de la liebre. 12 dosel = tapiz. 13 jayán = persona de gran estatura, robusta y de muchas fuerzas. 14 greña = lo que está enredado y entretejido con otra cosa, y no puede desenlazarse fácilmente. 15 caliginoso = denso, oscuro, nebuloso. 16 redil = aprisco, paraje donde los pastores recogen el ganado para resguardarlo de la intemperie. 17 cabrío = perteneciente a las cabras. 18 silvo = selvoso.
  9. 9. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 72 En Soledades lo ornamental cubre casi por completo el elemento narrativo, que pasa a segundo plano, y en el que trata el tema de menosprecio de corte y alabanza de aldea. Soledad I Era del año la estación florida en que el mentido robador de Europa (media luna las armas de su frente, y el Sol todos los rayos de su pelo), luciente honor del cielo, 5 en campos de zafiro pace estrellas, cuando el que ministrar podía la copa a Júpiter mejor que el garzón de Ida, náufrago, y desdeñado sobre ausente, lagrimosas de amor dulces querellas 10 da al mar, que condolido, fue a las ondas, fue al viento el mísero gemido, segundo de Arión dulce instrumento. Del siempre en la montaña opuesto pino 15 al enemigo Noto, piadoso miembro roto, breve tabla Delfín no fue pequeño al inconsiderado peregrino, que a una Libia de ondas su camino 20 fió, y su vida a un leño. Del Océano pues antes sorbido, y luego vomitado no lejos de un escollo coronado de secos juncos, de calientes plumas, 25 alga todo y espumas, halló hospitalidad donde halló nido de Júpiter el ave. Besa la arena, y de la rota nave aquella parte poca 30 que le expuso en la playa dio a la roca; que aun se dejan las peñas lisonjear de agradecidas señas. La poesía culterana de Góngora no es fácil. Ya en su época la dio a conocer solo a un reducido grupo de humanistas y poetas, y provocó grandes polémicas por su “oscuridad”, pero logró crear escuela, la escuela del gongorismo, puesto que pretendió crear un mundo de belleza absoluta que influyó beneficiosamente ofreciendo un nuevo lenguaje poético a los creadores de la época. Fue admirado por los poetas modernistas y los de la Generación del 27 e incluso glosado por poetas- críticos, como Dámaso Alonso. Los principales representantes de la tendencia culterana fueron el lisboeta Juan de Tassis y Peralta II conde de Villamediana (1582-1622), el sevillano Juan de Jáuregui (1583-1641), Fray Hortensio Félix Paravicino (1580-1633), el granadino
  10. 10. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 73 Pedro Soto de Rojas (1585-1658), el madrileño Gabriel Bocángel (¿1608-1658?), Francisco Trillo y Figueroa y el murciano Jacinto Polo de Medina (1603-1676)19 . El asunto trivial de una dama que se peina da motivo a Villamediana para tratar en un soneto el tema del amor, a través de imágenes plásticas y bellas metáforas que mezclan cabellos y peines de plata con mares y naves. En ondas de los mares no surcados, navecilla de plata dividía; una cándida mano la regía con viento de suspiros y cuidados. Los hilos que, de frutos separados, 5 el abundancia pródiga esparcía, de ellos avaro, Amor los recogía, dulce prisión forzando a sus forzados. Por este mismo proceloso20 Egeo con naufragio feliz va navegando 10 mi corazón, cuyo peligro adoro. Y las velas al viento desplegando, rico en la tempestad halla el deseo escollo de diamante en golfos de oro. Por su parte, Gabriel Bocángel le canta a un viejo que se teñía el cabello, a pesar de que tenía el rostro muy arrugado, en un sarcástico soneto. ¿Hasta cuándo esa tinta, dime, Fabio, pondrá tu engaño sobre tu cabeza? Quien hace la traición naturaleza tema del tiempo el alevoso agravio. Mas ya que con discurso poco sabio 5 ultrajas de los años la pureza, tíñete las arrugas, que es bajeza que parezcan de dos mejilla y labio. La mentira en la voz es caso feo, y, siendo sin pretexto y sin disculpa, 10 es un delito en el honor nefando21 . ¡Oh, Fabio, cuánto más pecar te veo, pues tomas tan de asiento aquesta culpa que ya te sales con mentir callando! 19 La monja mexicana sor Juana Inés de la Cruz (1651- 1695) también perteneció a la escuela gongorista. 20 proceloso = borrascoso, tormentoso, tempestuoso. 21 nefando = indigno.
  11. 11. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 74 Alonso de Ledesma (1562-1623) y Alonso de Bonilla (1570-1642) son considerados los precursores de la orientación conceptista de la poesía barroca, en poemas de asunto religioso, pero el gran poeta conceptista fue Francisco de Quevedo, principalmente en sus poemas de asunto burlesco. Francisco de Quevedo y Villegas fue una persona de vastísima cultura, que logró modelar la lengua castellana a su antojo y cuya medida fue la desmesura, tanto en su obra como en su vida personal. Nació en Madrid, en 1580, de padres hidalgos –cristianos viejos–, que ocupaban cargos en la Corte. Estudió en el Colegio Imperial de los Jesuitas y en la Universidad de Alcalá de Henares, donde adquirió una extensa cultura humanística. Cuando la Corte se trasladó a Valladolid (1601-1606) estudió teología en la Universidad de esta ciudad. Sirvió al Duque de Osuna en Italia, donde realizó varias misiones peligrosas. Combinó su actividad política con la literaria. Al morir Felipe III regresó a la Corte, de donde había sido desterrado por ser hombre de confianza de Osuna. Se casó a los 54 años con la viuda Esperanza de Mendoza y a los dos años se separó legalmente. Apoyó y luego combatió al Conde Duque de Olivares, privado del rey Felipe IV. Estuvo encarcelado en varias oportunidades, la última durante cuatro años (1639- 1643) acusado de haber compuesto y colocado debajo de la servilleta del monarca el poema "Católica, Sacra, Real Majestad", en que se denunciaba la corrupción económica. Murió a los dos años de haber sido puesto en libertad (1645). Quevedo defendió los valores espirituales y los ideales de la España imperial, pero sin ilusión, puesto que era consciente del fracaso de su patria. El desengaño, propio de la época, lo llevó a hacer una crítica despiadada de las mezquindades humanas. Su obra literaria presenta una desconcertante dualidad; por un lado es grave y profunda, cuando trata acerca de lo eterno y de las virtudes cristianas, pero por otro es bufonesca, cuando revela agria y sarcásticamente las ruindades y bajezas de la sociedad en que vivía. No obstante, su sensibilidad moral siempre está presente y es expresada con violenta pasión, a pesar de que llevó una vida desordenada de solterón frecuentador de tabernas y lunanares. La agudeza de su pensamiento y la sutileza de su expresión se manifestaron en la riqueza de sus “conceptos”, que oscilaron, pues, desde la angustia existencial hasta la burla grosera y desde la belleza e intenso sentimiento de sus poemas amorosos hasta la chacota y lenguaje burdo de las jácaras. La obra poética de Francisco de Quevedo fue reunida después de su muerte en dos libros: El Parnaso español (1648) y Las tres Musas últimas castellanas (1670), que agrupan sus poemas según los nombres y las características de las Musas. En los poemas de tono grave y severa intención doctrinal Quevedo trató temas ascéticos, como el desprecio de las vanidades, la fugacidad de lo terreno, la caducidad de los bienes de Fortuna, el desengaño, y la muerte (que es vista como única verdad indiscutible). Ejemplo de la temática ascética es el poema “A Roma sepultada en sus Ruinas”. Buscas en Roma a Roma, ¡oh peregrino!, y en Roma misma a Roma no la hallas: cadáver son las que ostentó murallas, y Tumba de sí propio el Aventino. Yace donde Reinaba el Palatino, 5 y limadas del tiempo las medallas,
  12. 12. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 75 más se muestran destrozo a las batallas de las edades que Blasón Latino. Sólo el Tibre quedó, cuya corriente, si Ciudad la regó, ya sepultura 10 la llora con funesto son doliente. ¡Oh Roma, en tu grandeza, en tu hermosura huyó lo que era firme, y solamente lo fugitivo permanece y dura! El mismo tono guardan los poemas de tema político, que tratan acerca de la decadencia material y espiritual de España, como en “Miré los muros de la Patria mía” y “Memoria inmortal de don Pedro Girón”. Entre los poemas concebidos como mero juego literario están aquellos de tema amoroso, como “Amor me ocupa el seso y los sentidos” y “Torcido, desigual, blando y sonoro”, así como los que tratan temas satírico-burlescos, como “A un hombre de gran nariz”. Érase un hombre a una nariz pegado, érase una nariz superlativa, érase una alquitara22 medio viva, érase un peje23 espada mal barbado; era un reloj de sol mal encarado, 5 érase un elefante boca arriba, érase una nariz sayón y escriba un Ovidio Nasón24 mal narigado. Érase el espolón de una galera, érase una pirámide de Egito, 10 las doce tribus de narices era; érase un naricísimo infinito, frisón25 archinariz, caratulera, sabañón garrafal26 morado y frito. Quevedo hizo uso tanto de la métrica tradicional, en sus romances y letrillas populares, como de la culta, en sus sonetos, tercetos encadenados y liras. El estilo de Quevedo es característico del conceptismo, con frases lacónicas, abundancia de antítesis y contrastes y una formidable fuerza expresiva. Quevedo hace uso del lenguaje habitual pero lo deforma al darle caprichosos significados personales. Asimismo, incluye atrevidos chistes y juegos de palabras, que evita en las composiciones ascéticas y políticas. 22 alquitara = alambique, recipiente usado en química para destilar líquidos, el cual posee un conducto más o menos largo. 23 peje = 1. pez, 2. hombre astuto, sagaz e industrioso. 24 Publio Ovidio Nasón (43 a.C.-28 d.C.) escribió las Metamorfosis. 25 frisón = grande y corpulento. 26 garrafal = enorme.
  13. 13. APUNTES PARA POESÍA ESPAÑOLA Carlos Alberto Crida Álvarez 76 La poesía lírica tradicional, en forma de canciones, romances y letrillas, fue nuevamente cultivada por los poetas barrocos, entre ellos Góngora, Quevedo y Lope Félix de Vega Carpio (1562-1635). Este último fue un inspirado poeta que supo captar el espíritu del pueblo y verterlo en sus creaciones. En metros populares Lope de Vega compuso romances pastoriles y moriscos, pero expresó su más hondo lirismo a través de canciones, como seguidillas y villancicos. En metros cultos creó unos tres mil sonetos, contenidos en sus comedias y varios libros de poesía, entre los que destacan Rimas Humanas (1602), Rimas Sacras (1614) y Rimas humanas y divinas de Tomé de Burguillos (1634). También escribió epístolas, églogas y elegías. Algunos versos de sor Marcela de San Félix (1605-1687), monja trinitaria descalza del convento de San Ildefonso en Madrid, alcanzaron la grandeza de los de su padre Lope de Vega.27 En la primera mitad del siglo XVII alcanza un gran desarrollo en España la épica culta, orientada hacia cuatro direcciones fundamentales: la fantástica, la religiosa, la burlesca y la histórica. La mayoría de esta producción está relacionada a América. Cabe recordar a José de Villaviciosa, que compuso el poema épico- burlesco La Mosquea (1615), que relata las luchas entre hormigas y moscas, y a Lope de Vega que cultivó las cuatro direcciones de la épica, destacándose sus poemas históricos La Dragontea (1598) –sobre el pirata Drake– y La Corona trágica (1627) – sobre la muerte de María Estuardo–, así como su poema épico-burlesco La Gatomaquia (1634) escrito en su vejez. 27 Marcela del Carpio, nombre mundano de la monja, era hija ilegítima del gran poeta y dramaturgo y de la actriz Micaela de Luján.

×