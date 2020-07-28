デザイン思考オンライン・コース（online）

Successfully reported this slideshow.
【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 3
【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 8
【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 11
【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 14
【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 22
【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 25
【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 36
【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 46
モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 62 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 65 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 68 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 73 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 79 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 85 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 91
【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 97
【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 101
【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 117
【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 121
モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 125 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 133 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 140 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 144 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 146 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 15 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 15 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 15 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
  2. 2. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 デザイン思考マスター・コース 柏野 尊徳 デザイン思考研究所 アイリーニ・マネジメント・スクール 2
  3. 3. 【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 3
  4. 4. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1. コース概要 ● イノベーション機会の設定 ● 発見 ：顧客理解 ● 詳細化：機会の発見 ● 探索 ：アイデア創造 ● 実験 ：プロトタイプとテスト ● 展開 ：ストーリー・テリング/ ビジネスモデル ● プロジェクト・サマリー 4
  5. 5. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. プロジェクト・ワークの概要 ● グループ単位で取り組む ● 新規事業/新製品開発など、 イノベーション活動に必要な 考え方・知識・スキルを修得 ● ニーズとコンセプト ● ワーク結果のサマリーを作成 5
  6. 6. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3. コース全体の流れ：4段階 イノベーションの機会を設定 グループで活動しながら、 機会に関する調査を実施 コンセプト/プロトタイプを開発 3つの視点でアイデアを評価 6
  7. 7. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 4. ３つの視点で評価 持続性 有用性 実現性 役に立つか？ 形にできるか？ 事業になるか？ 7
  8. 8. 【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 8
  9. 9. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 実現 可能性 人材 技術 資金 持続 可能性 市場環境 競争優位性 ビジネスモデル 有用性 社員価値 顧客価値 社会価値 1. 人間中心のアプローチ：有用性を起点とする 9 イノベーション スタート
  10. 10. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 3つの視点における重要な質問 · (満たされていない)ニーズは何か？ · どんな解決策がニーズを満たすか？ · 解決策は顧客の日常をどう変えるか？ · 何が技術的に実現可能か？ · どんな解決策なら効率的か？ · 品質向上のカギとなる要因は何か？ · 妥当な価格帯はどのあたりか？ · どのようなコスト構造になるか？ · 継続的なビジネスモデルは何か？ 有用性 体験/観察/対話/描写 実現性 実装/計算/実験/管理 持続性 分析/予測/戦略/ROI 10
  11. 11. 【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 11
  12. 12. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1. デザイン思考が有効な場面 ● 人が深く関わっている ● 不確実性が高く、過去が当てにならない ● データが無いか、整理されていない ● 何が最も重要な課題/問題なのか不明 ● 課題がいくつもあって問題が複雑 12 Source: Schmiedgen, J., Rhinow, H., Köppen, E., & Meinel, C. (2015). Parts Without a Whole? – The Current State of Design Thinking Practice in Organizations (Study Report No. 97) (p. 144). Retrieved from https://thisisdesignthinking.net/why-this-site/the-study/
  13. 13. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. デザイン思考が有効な場面 ● 製品/サービスの開発や事業創造 ● 新しい市場づくり ● 組織づくり/組織変革 ○オペレーション・フローの改善 ○人事システムの改善 ○マーケティング・プロセスの改善 13
  14. 14. 【1】コース概要 【2】人間中心のアプローチ 【3】デザイン思考が有効な場面 【4】イノベーションとチーム モジュール 1： イノベーション機会の設定 14
  15. 15. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 イノベ＝スポーツ！ イノベーションはチーム・スポーツ 15
  16. 16. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 低 メンバーの多様性 高 イノベーションの鍵はチームの多様性 16 高 経 済 的 価 値 低 参照：Fleming, Lee, Perfecting Cross-Pollination. Harvard Business Review, 00178012, Sep2004, Vol. 82, issue 9 を一部編集
  17. 17. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 多様性を活かすには？：サクセス・コアセオリー 17 関係の質 思考の質結果の質 行動の質 成功の強化エンジン Source：Kim, D. H. (2001). Organizing for learning: Strategies for knowledge creation and enduring change. Pegasus Communications.
  18. 18. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 関係性の質を高める「馬鹿げた質問」 18
  19. 19. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。19 「馬鹿げた質問」から イノベーションが生まれる Reference: Michael J. Marquardt (2004) “Optimizing the Power of Action Learning”
  20. 20. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 馬鹿げた質問をしよう！ 20 • 馬鹿げた質問 • 真面目な質問 • 普通の質問 • デザイン思考と関係ない質問 • 何でもOK
  21. 21. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 まとめ：イノベーションは馬鹿げた質問から 1. イノベーションは、得意分野を活かし合う チーム・スポーツ 2. お互いの言動に敬意を払い、 関係性の質を高めることが最初の一歩 21 3. 馬鹿げた質問を受け入れ、チームの 心理的安全性を担保する
  22. 22. 【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 22
  23. 23. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 有用性： 顧客「今すぐ欲しい」 実現性： 自社「これならできる」 持続性： 競合「これには負けた」 発想 <企画化> 実装 <製品/サービス化> 普及 <商品/事業化> 23 顧客創造と市場独占による、社会行動の変革実現 イノベーション・プロセス
  24. 24. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 デザイン・プロセス 24 Source : The Process of Design Squiggle by Damien Newman, Central Office of Design
  25. 25. 【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 25
  26. 26. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 デザイン思考のフレームワーク： d.seedモデル 26
  27. 27. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 デザイン思考の土台 27 -> 専門家の働き方 デザイナーの働き方
  28. 28. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 専門家の働き方：一連のプロセス 28
  29. 29. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 デザイン思考プロセス：d.seed モデル 29 問 題 発 見 具体的活動 抽象的活動 問 題 解 決
  30. 30. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ 顧客/ユーザーへの深い共感により、 新しいストーリーを見出す 30 発見フェーズ：Discover
  31. 31. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ 顧客調査の結果を踏まえて、 新しい機会を見出す 31 詳細化フェーズ：Specify
  32. 32. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ 数多くのアイデアを生み出し、 プロジェクトの可能性を広げる 32 探索フェーズ：Explore
  33. 33. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 発見 Discover＜目的＞ アイデアを低コストで検証し、 プロジェクトの有用性を定める 33 実験フェーズ：Experiment
  34. 34. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 展開フェーズ：Develop 34 ＜目的＞ 分析力と創造力を活用し、 プロジェクトの実現性を高める
  35. 35. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 デザイン思考プロセス：d.seed モデル 35 問 題 発 見 具体的活動 抽象的活動 問 題 解 決
  36. 36. 【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 36
  37. 37. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ 顧客/ユーザーへの深い共感により、 新しいストーリーを見出す 37 1. 発見フェーズとは？
  38. 38. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 発見フェーズの重要性とポイント 1. これまで知らなかったり、見落としていた 顧客のストーリーや社会動態を知るために行 う 1. よくある間違い：仮説検証のスタンスで 既に知っていること（既知）を再確認する 2. 正しいスタンス：知らないこと（未知）を顧 客に教えてもらい、仮説探索の材料にする 38
  39. 39. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ケース：GE Adventure Series™ Source : Stanford d.school 39
  40. 40. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3. 共感について：アダム・スミス 40 “By the imagination we place ourselves in his situation, we conceive ourselves enduring all the same torments” 「想像の中で相手の状況に身をおき、 同じ苦しみを感じること」 Theory of Moral Sentiments, I.i.1.2 by Adam Smith
  41. 41. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3. 共感について：2つの共感 41 ● シンクロ ● 実体験から ● 受動的 Sympathize 同情・同感 ● 中に入り込む ● 想像から ● 能動的 Empathize 共感
  42. 42. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 4. エクストリーム・ユーザー：Fordの事例 42
  43. 43. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 4. エクストリーム・ユーザー：Fordの事例 43 Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/flightlog/
  44. 44. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。44 (+)EX パイロット 多くのボタンを操作 (-)EX 機械が苦手 アベレージ カーナビ利用者 4. エクストリーム・ユーザー
  45. 45. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 4. エクストリーム・ユーザー：理論的背景 1. 代表事例：最も目立っている◯◯の例 2. 先端事例：将来の常識になるかもしれない◯◯の例 3. 逸脱事例：非常識な◯◯の例 4. 原型事例：歴史上初めて◯◯を行った例 田村正紀 (2006)『リサーチ・デザイン―経営知識創造の基本技術』白桃書房を参考に編集・追記 45
  46. 46. 【1】イノベーションのプロセス 【2】デザイン思考のフレームワーク：d.seedモデル 【3】発見フェーズの概要 【4】共感トライアンギュレーション モジュール 2＆3 発見：顧客理解 46
  47. 47. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ②観察 ①体験 主観発言 理性 共感 ③インタビュ ー 発見の方法論：共感トライアンギュレーション 47 4 7 客観行動 感性
  48. 48. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ケース：Airbnb ● 世界191カ国以上でサービス提供する宿泊/民 泊プラットフォーム。2009年創業 ● 米国サンフランシスコ本社で、宿泊施設を提 供する登録ホストは65万人以上 創業メンバーの行動：2009年 ● 体験：片道5時間、NYホストに会って宿泊 ● 観察やインタビュー： 1. 価格設定にホストが困っている 2. サイトの物件写真が低クオリティ 48
  49. 49. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ②観察 ①体験 主観発言 理性 共感 ③インタビュ ー 発見の方法論：共感トライアンギュレーション 49 4 9 客観行動 感性
  50. 50. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ①体験：現場に身を置く 50 1. イノベーション機会に関連する現場 に足を運ぶ 2. 顧客が行っていることと、全く同じ ことをやる 3. 体験後に、感じたことを整理する
  51. 51. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 参照：疑似体験セット まなび体 高齢者用 No.3030/M ①体験事例：高齢者体験 51
  52. 52. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ②観察 ①体験 主観発言 理性 共感 ③インタビュ ー 発見の方法論：共感トライアンギュレーション 52 5 2 客観行動 感性
  53. 53. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ②観察：顧客の発言と行動を把握する 1. 何をしているか 2. どうやっているか 3. 誰とやっているか ● 上記1〜3について、 仮説を立てる (≠思い込み) 53 Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/beigephotos/329699908/
  54. 54. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 引用：http://www.syunsoku.jp/about/function/asymmetry/ ②観察事例：瞬足 54 通常：年間150万足で大ヒット 瞬足：600万足/年
  55. 55. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ②観察 ①体験 主観発言 理性 共感 ③インタビュ ー 発見の方法論：共感トライアンギュレーション 56 5 6 客観行動 感性
  56. 56. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③インタビュー：深い共感を通じた理解 1. 今まで知らなかった、顧客の ストーリーを見出す 2. 顧客の言動の背景にある理由 について共感する 3. 答え合わせでなく、事前に予 測できなった話を引き出す 57 Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/beigephotos/329699908/
  57. 57. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③インタビュー事例：NTTデータセキスイシステムズ 58
  58. 58. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③インタビュー事例：NTTデータセキスイシステムズ 1. 厚生局への提出用紙を、自動で作成する機能 2. 相性の悪い人は外し、いい人は一緒にする機能 インタビュー前：1,000万未満/年 インタビュー後：2億円以上/年 59
  59. 59. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 Photo：http://long-john.minus.com/i/Hzp69KGTaAAA 言動：発言・行動 態度：考え・気持ち 価値観：信念・信条 60
  60. 60. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ②観察 ①体験 主観発言 理性 共感 ③インタビュー 発見の方法論：共感トライアンギュレーション 61 6 1 客観行動 感性
  61. 61. モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 62 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
  62. 62. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ 顧客調査の結果を踏まえて、 新しい機会を見出す 63 1. 詳細化フェーズとは？
  63. 63. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 詳細化フェーズの重要性とポイント 1. 調査結果に推察を加え、満たされていない ニーズや新しい機会を明らかにする 1. よくある間違い：業界や企業の視点で、 調査結果を整理する 2. 正しいスタンス：顧客の視点で調査結果を整 理し、業界の非常識™を見出す 64
  64. 64. モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 65 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
  65. 65. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3.「業界の非常識™」を探す 66 顧客の常識 （当たり前） 業界の非常識 業界/企業の常識 （当たり前）
  66. 66. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ケース：香りつづくトップ by Lion 67 参照：http://top.lion.co.jp/products/kaori/ | http://www.lion.co.jp/ja/company/press/ | 野中郁次郎&勝見明 (2009)「イノベーションの作法」日本経済新聞出版 発売8ヶ月で1,400万個 販売（≒42億円） 顧客/ユーザー：柔軟剤を2倍入れるAさん ニーズ ：洗濯物に香りを残したい インサイト ：香りが綺麗かどうかの指標になる
  67. 67. モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 68 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
  68. 68. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出す3つのステップ 69 ペルソナで 方向性を設定 共感マップで 顧客を理解 着眼点で 機会を設定
  69. 69. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出す3つのステップ 70 ペルソナで 方向性を設定 共感マップで 顧客を理解 着眼点で 機会を設定
  70. 70. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 発言：Say 考え：Think ・・・ 71 (1) 共感マップ
  71. 71. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 発言：Say 考え：Think ・・・ 72 (1) 共感マップ 1.事実 2.推測
  72. 72. モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 73 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
  73. 73. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出す3つのステップ 74 ペルソナで 方向性を設定 共感マップで 顧客を理解 着眼点で 機会を設定
  74. 74. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出す3つのステップ 75 ペルソナで 方向性を設定 共感マップで 顧客を理解 着眼点で 機会を設定
  75. 75. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (2) 統合ペルソナ 76
  76. 76. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。77 共通点 C 発言： 「1人が好き」 共通点 D 考え： もっと安く見たい 共通点 A 発言： 「映画は息抜き」 共通点 B 行動： 1人で見ない ①相反 ②補完
  77. 77. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (2) 統合ペルソナ 78
  78. 78. モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 79 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
  79. 79. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出す3つのステップ 80 ペルソナで 方向性を設定 共感マップで 顧客を理解 着眼点で 機会を設定
  80. 80. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出す3つのステップ 81 ペルソナで 方向性を設定 共感マップで 顧客を理解 着眼点で 機会を設定
  81. 81. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) 着眼点 私が出会った ①特徴/顧客の名前 は、 ②機会に関連する重要な事実 を経験した。 彼/彼女には ③ニーズ する方法が必要だった。 (なぜなら/でも) ④インサイト 。 82
  82. 82. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) 着眼点：GEのケース ①顧客/ユーザー 検査を受ける5歳の子供 ②重要な事実 検査が怖く、不安な気持ちになって泣きだした ③ニーズ 遊びたい。自分は普通の子供だと思いたい ④インサイト 冒険ができると分かった、積極的に参加する 83
  83. 83. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) 着眼点：悪い例 ①顧客/ユーザー 子ども ②重要な事実 病気でMRIの検査を受けていた ③ーズ ニーズ 痛い注射を避けたい ④インサイト 子供は痛い注射が嫌い 84 特定の顧客に関係なく、 ほぼ誰にでも当てはまる 特徴のないニーズ 今までの視点から 新しい視点へ切り替わらない ユーザーの特徴が不明 確 ニーズやインサイトと 関連性が薄い
  84. 84. モジュール 4 詳細化：新しい事業機会 85 【1】詳細化フェーズの概要 【2】業界の非常識™ 【3】共感マップ 【4】統合ペルソナ 【5】着眼点 【6】インサイトチェッカー
  85. 85. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 インサイト・チェッカー™ 86 1. 顧客が持つ「独自のパターンやルール」を表現している か ＜ヒント：顧客の制約がパターンやルールの源泉になる＞ • 心理的：本当はAなのにBだと感じる／考える • 物理的：環境が理由で、1人の力ではCという行動が難しい • 社会的：その集団ではDよりもEが重視される • 経済的：気持ちはFでも、合理的にはGを選ばざるを得ない 2. 業界関係者が見落としていた重要な事実を含んでいるか？ 3. 2を土台にして、業界/社会のルールを変えられるか？
  86. 86. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) 着眼点：香りつづくトップのケース 87 参照：http://top.lion.co.jp/products/kaori/ | http://www.lion.co.jp/ja/company/press/ | 野中郁次郎&勝見明 (2009)「イノベーションの作法」日本経済新聞出版 ①顧客/ユーザー 洗濯にこだわりをもっている30代のAさん ②重要な事実 洗濯機をまわす前に、柔軟剤を2倍入れる ③ニーズ 洗濯物に香りを残したい ④インサイト 香りが綺麗かどうかの指標になる
  87. 87. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) 着眼点：エンブレイスのケース ①顧客/ユーザー 自宅で4人目の子供を出産したネパール女性 ②重要な事実 既に3人の子供がいるため、生活に余裕はない ③ニーズ 家庭で生まれた未熟児の体温を暖かく保ちたい ④インサイト 遠くの病院までバスに乗っていくお金はない 88
  88. 88. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) 着眼点：ある高校生のケース ①顧客/ユーザー 人付き合いが好きだけど人見知りな高1女子 ②重要な事実 地元の友達が1人もいない高校に入学 ③ニーズ 共通の話題を持ちながら友達の輪に入りたい ④インサイト 健康的リスクより社会的リスクの方に配慮 89
  89. 89. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 新しい機会を見出すことの難しさ 参照：T. ブラウン(2010)『デザイン思考が世界を変える』千葉敏生訳、早川書房 ＋ ー 希望 自信 90
  90. 90. 【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 91
  91. 91. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ 数多くのアイデアを生み出し、 プロジェクトの可能性を広げる 92 1. 探索フェーズ：Explore
  92. 92. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 探索フェーズの重要性とポイント 1. 顧客のニーズを満たす解決策を見出すため、 発散と収束を繰り返してコンセプトを作る 2. よくある間違い：実現性/収益性などの企業 視点を優先し、顧客視点である有用性を軽視 3. 正しいスタンス：事業性などの評価は後回し にして、有用性を基軸に解決策を考える 93
  93. 93. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3. コンセプトの定義 顧客に提供する価値を、刺激的かつ排他的に 表現したもの 1. 刺激的とは？：主観的 a. 顧客のためにチャレンジする価値がある b. 製品/サービスの開発意欲が高まる 2. 排他的とは？：客観的 a. 業界の非常識が含まれる b. 何をやらないかが明確 94
  94. 94. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3.1 コンセプトの成功例 他人の部屋を予約できる ● 刺激的：世界中で安く泊まれる ● 排他的：自社物件ゼロ 95 お母さんに嫌われない ● 刺激的：家族のためのゲーム ● 排他的：ゲーマーを無視 参照：Gallagher, 2017 “The Airbnb Story” / 玉樹 真一郎, 2013『コンセプトのつくりかた』
  95. 95. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3.2 コンセプトの失敗例 96 参照：J. シュナイダー＆J. ホール(2011)「新製品が失敗する5つの理由」 従来品のカロリー半分 カロリー・ゼロ
  96. 96. 【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 97
  97. 97. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 アイデアからコンセプト創造まで：Airbnbのケース 98 発見した問題 創造した解決策 その1 その2 その3 ホテルの宿泊費が高い 地域イベント時に満室 宿泊体験が均質 アイデア3 アイデア2 アイデア1 民泊で安く あらゆる家を宿泊先に 各地域で異なる体験 コンセプト 他人の部屋を 予約できる
  98. 98. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 アイデア：アイデアとは？ 参照：J. ヤング(1988)『アイデアのつくり方』 「それぞれ違ったものの 組み合わせ」 ジェームズ・ヤング 99
  99. 99. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 アイデア：良いアイデアは「量」から 100 「良いアイデアを得るベストの 方法は、たくさんのアイデアを 得ること」 ノーベル化学賞&平和賞受賞 ライナス・ポーリング
  100. 100. 【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 101
  101. 101. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③コンセプト開発 探索の３ステップ：発散と収束の繰り返し 102 ① ② ③ ①機会探索文の設 定 ②ブレインストーミン グ ② ③
  102. 102. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③コンセプト開発 探索の３ステップ：発散と収束の繰り返し 103 ① ② ③ ①機会探索文の設 定 ②ブレインストーミン グ ② ③
  103. 103. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (1)機会探索文：作成 着眼点を踏まえて 「どうすれば（DSB）◯◯できるか？」という 機会探索文を設定する 1. プラスの側面に着目する 2. マイナス要因を減らす 3. 形容詞を使う 4. 前提を疑う 5. 違う環境から類推する 104 DSB ◯◯ できるか？
  104. 104. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (1) 機会探索文：整理と選択 高 中 低 105 1. 抽象度で分類 2. 以下の基準でいくつか選択 ・人間中心の視点か？ ・アイデアが多く出そうか？
  105. 105. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③コンセプト開発 探索の３ステップ：発散と収束の繰り返し 106 ① ② ③ ①機会探索文の設 定 ②ブレインストーミン グ ② ③
  106. 106. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③コンセプト開発 探索の３ステップ：発散と収束の繰り返し 107 ① ② ③ ①機会探索文の設 定 ②ブレインストーミン グ ② ③
  107. 107. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 事前準備 • 1回につき1つのトピック／テーマ 3つのポイント 1. 質より量：評価・判断しない／思いつきの発言OK 2. 簡潔に ：視覚化／新聞の見出しを意識 3. 共同作業：他人の発言に乗っかる (2) ブレインストーミング：発散 108
  108. 108. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 顧客価値を高める制約の例 • 原価100円以下／原価1億以上 • 24時間以内に発売／リリースできる • 同業者から批判・嫌がらせの嵐を受ける • ローテク（古い技術）でできる (2)ブレインストーミング：制約付き 109
  109. 109. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 分類名 (2) ブレインストーミング：収束 110
  110. 110. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 顧客が喜ぶ：有用性 形になる：実現性 前代未聞：革新性 ⇒ それぞれの視点で上位に位置するアイデアを選ぶ (2) ブレインストーミング：選択 111
  111. 111. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③コンセプト開発 探索の３ステップ：発散と収束の繰り返し 112 ① ② ③ ①機会探索文の設 定 ②ブレインストーミン グ ② ③
  112. 112. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ③コンセプト開発 探索の３ステップ：発散と収束の繰り返し 113 ① ② ③ ①機会探索文の設 定 ②ブレインストーミン グ ② ③
  113. 113. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3) コンセプト・マップ 114 1. 「顧客への影響」と任意の基準 （例：チームの興味）で2軸を設定 2. 出てきたアイデアを2軸で整理 3. いくつかのアイデアを組み合わせて、 コンセプトの要素をつくる 4. コンセプト名をつける
  114. 114. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3)コンセプト・マップ 115 メ ン バ | の 興 味 強 弱 1/9 7/10 3/7 9/8 2/3 4/6 10/1 5/4 8/5 6/2 小 大 顧客への影響力
  115. 115. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 (3)コンセプト・マップ 116 メ ン バ | の 興 味 強 弱 1/9 7/10 3/7 9/8 2/3 4/6 10/1 5/4 8/5 6/2 小 大 顧客への影響力
  116. 116. 【1】探索フェーズの概要 【2】アイデアからコンセプト創造まで 【3】探索の3ステップ 【4】アイデア選択の際の注意点 モジュール 5&6 探索：アイデア創造 117
  117. 117. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 普通の結果 市場規模や 実現性で評価 重要：よくある普通の選択プロセス 118 - 反対者ゼロ - 論理的に正しい - 他社にもできる 創造的・刺激的・ 面白いアイデア
  118. 118. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 創造的・刺激的・ 面白いアイデア 実現可能性を テスト 可能性で選ぶ 重要：可能性のあるアイデアを選択する 119 実験フェーズ
  119. 119. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 様々な選択基準を利用し、 イノベーションの可能性を維持する 安全 大胆 意義 （実現性） （革新性） （有用性） 重要：多様な視点が含まれるアイデアを残す 120
  120. 120. 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 121
  121. 121. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ＜目的＞ アイデアを低コストで検証し、 プロジェクトの有用性を明らかにする 122 1. 実験フェーズ：Experiment
  122. 122. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 実験フェーズの重要性とポイント 1. 開発したコンセプトの有用性を検証するため、 プロトタイプ作成と改善を繰り返す 2. よくある間違い：失敗しない前提で、大量の お金や時間を一度に投下する 3. 正しいスタンス：何度も失敗が繰り返される 前提で、低コストで実験する 123
  123. 123. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 参照：Fleming, Lee, Perfecting Cross-Pollination. Harvard Business Review, 00178012, Sep2004, Vol. 82, issue 9 を一部編集 3. 失敗とイノベーションの関係 124 低 メンバーの多様性 高 高 経 済 的 価 値 低 失敗の… 1. 数を減らす 2. コストを下げる
  124. 124. モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 125 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
  125. 125. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 プロトタイプ：Elmo's Monster Makerのケース 126 Video: :youtube.com/watch?v=9jMfaEvkNTg / youtube.com/watch?v=-SOeMA3DUEs
  126. 126. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1. プロトタイプとは？：概念 その場で製品/サービスの一部を体験できるように、 アイデアを紙に書いたり、簡単な模型にしたもの ※ラフスケッチや、洗濯バサミ＋マーカー等、何でもOK 127 Source：Stanford d.school
  127. 127. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. プロトタイプの例：Dysonのケース 128 Sourve：http://fab.cba.mit.edu/classes/863.12/people/pip/WK2/wk2.html / http://www.wired.com/business/2011/04/in-praise-of-failure/ 5,127回
  128. 128. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1) 見た目 製品 2) 機能 3) 使い方/プロセス サービス 3.プロトタイプの種類 129 Photo：Stanford d.school / http://fab.cba.mit.edu/classes/863.12/people/pip/WK2/wk2.html /
  129. 129. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 Source：<https://www.fastcompany.com/3063846/why-these-tech-companies-keep-running-thousands-of-failed> Photo：<https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/02/09/world/crime-legal-world/amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-options-wants-gawker-national-enquirer/> 4. プロトタイプの意味：低コストで大量実験 130 「アマゾンの成功は、毎年/毎月/毎週/毎 日の繰り返しの実験からきている」 「どれだけうまく設計しても多くは失敗 するが、コスト減らすことで何度も実験 ができる」 「もし実験を100回から1,000回に増や せたなら、イノベーションの数を劇的に 増やせる」 ジェフ・ベゾス Amazon 創業者/CEO
  130. 130. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 プロジェクトの時間軸 5. プロトタイプの重要性：理論的側面 131 トータル コスト リリース予定 もはや 手遅れ 失敗からの学習と 軌道修正が可能
  131. 131. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。132
  132. 132. モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 133 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
  133. 133. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 プロトタイプ作成 4つの作法 1. 再現性ではなく、有用性にフォーカス 2. 有り合わせのもので、雑に素早く作る 3. まず作り、そして考える（☓考え抜いて作る） 4. 顧客に新しい体験を提供する 134
  134. 134. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1.有用性にフォーカス 135 参照：R. Martin(2009) The design of business 再現性 機能：正しさ 有用性 共感：ワクワク
  135. 135. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 雑に素早くつくる 136 Source：stanford.edu
  136. 136. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 雑に素早くつくる：Embraceのケース 137 Source：stanford.edu 製品版v 0.01 v 1.0
  137. 137. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 Source：Kurt Hanks & Larry Belliston(2006) ”Rapid Viz”, Thomson Course Technology PTR. 3. 作ってから考える 138
  138. 138. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 4. 顧客へ新しい体験を提供する 139
  139. 139. モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 140 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
  140. 140. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1. プロトタイプのテスト 目的： 顧客にプロトタイプを体験してもらい、 率直なフィードバックを得る →フィードバックを踏まえて、 アイデア/コンセプトを改善する 141
  141. 141. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. テスト 4つの作法 1.アイデアを体験してもらう 2.「正しい使い方」を押し付けない 3.羅針盤としてプロトタイプを使う 4.顧客の声を受け止める（×否定/反論） 142
  142. 142. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3. テストと改善の例：Pulseのケース 143 ● “Wonderful” by Steve Jobs ● Apple Design Award 2011
  143. 143. モジュール 7&8 実験：プロトタイプとテスト 144 【1】実験フェーズの概要 【2】プロトタイプについて 【3】プロトタイプ作成4つの作法 【4】プロトタイプのテストについて 【5】MVPについて
  144. 144. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 MVP（Minimum Viable Product）について 145 ROI 高 低 リスク/労力 高低 最低収益率 (Hurdle Rate) MVP
  145. 145. モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 146 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
  146. 146. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 1. 展開フェーズ：Develop 147 ＜目的＞ 関係者に事業ストーリーを提示し、 プロジェクトの実現性を高める
  147. 147. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. 展開フェーズの重要性とポイント 1. 3つの視点：有用性/実現性/持続性を含む、 新しい事業ストーリーを提示する 2. よくある間違い：企業視点（実現性/持続 性）に偏った、都合のいいストーリーを想定 3. 正しいスタンス：人間中心の発想を土台に、 顧客視点が第一のストーリーを提示する 148
  148. 148. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ビジネス・モデル 3. イノベーションにおける3つの視点 1. 有用性：顧客視点 ○ 顧客の日常はどう変わるのか？ 1. 実現性：企業視点 ○ 無理なく提供できるか？ 1. 持続性：企業視点 ○ 事業として成り立つか？ 149 持続性 有用性 実現性 ストーリー・テリン グ
  149. 149. モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 15 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
  150. 150. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。151 定義： - 共感を生むコミュニケーション・スタイル 効果： 1. チーム：意欲を高め、方向性を再確認 2. 社内関係者：公式/非公式の支援者を作る 3. 社外関係者：広報やファンを獲得 1. ストーリー・テリングについて
  151. 151. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. ストーリーテリングの例：Googleのケース 152 引用： https://www.asus.com/jp/Tablets/Nexus_7/specifications/ OS Android™ 4.1 ディスプレイ 7型ワイド TFTカラータッチスクリーン IPS液晶 (LEDバックライト) 解像度 800×1,280ドット (WXGA) グラフィックス機能 NVIDIA® GeForce® ULP※3 GPU 記録装置 eMMC ※4 16GB ※5 サウンド機能 サウンドチップ REALTEK製チップ (ALC5642-CGT QFN-48) スピーカー内蔵 デジタルマイク内蔵 webカメラ 120万画素Webカメラ内蔵 (インカメラ) 搭載センサ GPS、電子コンパス、光センサ、加速度 センサ、ジャイロスコープ、NFC、磁気 センサ 通信機能 無線LAN IEEE802.11b/g/n Bluetooth機能 Bluetooth 3.0 + EDR 入力機能 ポインティングデバイス マルチタッチ・スクリーン (10点マルチタッチ対応) インターフェース オーディオ ヘッドホンジャック×1 USBポート microUSB×1 電源 USB ACアダプターまたはリチウムポリマーバ ッテリー バッテリー駆動時間 ※6 約9.5時間 バッテリー充電時間 約4時間 消費電力※６ 約1.54W ※3 Ultra Low Powerの略称です。 ※4 eMMCの増設や交換は不可能です。予めご 了承ください。 ※5 システム領域が存在するので、上記の容量 すべてがユーザー使用可能領域とはなりませ ん。 ※6 輝度100nits（100cd/m 2 ）、720Pの動画 を連続再生した場合の自社調べです。ただし、 使用環境や設定などによって記載時間と異な る 場合があります。 ※7 USB ACアダプター セットには、電源プラグ、USBチャージャー、 ドッキングコネクターUSBケーブルが含まれ ています サイズ 幅198.5mm×奥行き120mm×高さ10.45mm 重量 約340g 本体カラー ブラウン 保証期間 タブレット／USB AC アダプターセット ※7： 購入日より12ヶ月間の日本国内保証 主な付属品 USB ACアダプターセット※7、ユーザーマニ ュアル、製品保証書 動作周波数 1.3GHｚ（グアッドコア稼働時最 大1,2GHｚ） 対応メモリ 搭載容量：１GB／仕様：DDR3L ※1 利用可能な新しいプラットフォームへのア ップデートがある場合、ホーム画面上に更新 通知メッセージが表示されます。メッセージ の指示に従いアップデートを実行する事で、 プラットフォームのバージョンを最新にする 事が出来ます。 製品の生産時期により、 記載されているプラットフォームより新しい バージョンが搭載されている場合があります。 ※2 メモリの増設や交換は不可能です。予めご 了承ください。
  152. 152. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 2. ストーリーテリングの例：Googleのケース 153
  153. 153. モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 15 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス
  154. 154. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 ストーリーテリング事実のみ 1. ストーリーテリングが有効な理由 155 イラスト：Free downroad web http://free-illustrations-o01.gatag.net/images/cgi01a201408301500.jpg 参考：Neulon coupling and Storytelling with Lanny Geffen
  155. 155. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。156 1.登場人物の詳細を捉える 2.説明するのではなく、表現する 3.感情の起伏を丁寧に伝える 2. ストーリーテリング 3つの作法
  156. 156. 本資料を許可なくコピー/配布/修正/公開展示/公開上演することは著作権の侵害となります。侵害の自覚有無に関わらず、弊社は民法709条に基づき損害賠償を請求できます。 また、損害賠償金の支払いとは別に、著作権法第119条に基づく告訴によって、違反者には最大で10年の懲役刑または1,000万円の罰金刑が課されます。お気をつけください。 3. ストーリー・ボード 157 顧客の 普段の行動は？ 顧客が抱える 葛藤や矛盾は？ 顧客の日常は どう変わるか？ 解決策はどう 機能するか？
  157. 157. モジュール 9 展開：新事業の実現 15 【1】展開フェーズの概要 【2】ストーリーテリングの概要と事例 【3】ストーリーテリングの効果と作成法 【4】ビジネスモデルについて 【5】ビジネスモデル・キャンバス

×