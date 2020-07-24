Successfully reported this slideshow.
Geometric morphometrics in studies of late Pleistocene Chilina Gray, 1828 (Gastropoda: Hygrophila: Chilinidae) Eimi Font1,...
Introduction  Taxonomic assignation of the shells from Salina del Bebedero (San Luis, Argentina), has been object of deba...
Materials and Methods  We collected 53 adult shells of Chilina sp. (Gastropoda, Hygrophila, Chiliniidae) from the sites “...
Results  PCA analysis shows a a considerable homogenity of shape between sites.  In order to enhance the variation of sh...
Discussion  Pleistocene gastropods have been taken as extant species based on shell characters (conquiology) only, since ...
Geometric morphometrics in studies of late Pleistocene Chilina Gray, 1828 (Gastropoda: Hygrophila: Chilinidae)

Geometric morphometrics in studies of late
Pleistocene Chilina Gray, 1828 (Gastropoda:
Hygrophila: Chilinidae) from San Luis, Argentina.

Geometric morphometrics in studies of late Pleistocene Chilina Gray, 1828 (Gastropoda: Hygrophila: Chilinidae)

  1. 1. Geometric morphometrics in studies of late Pleistocene Chilina Gray, 1828 (Gastropoda: Hygrophila: Chilinidae) Eimi Font1, 2 ; Barbara Espeche2,3 ¹Universidad Nacional de los Comechingones, Merlo, San Luis, Argentina. ²Área de Zoología, Departamento de Biología, Facultad de Química, Bioquímica y Farmacia. Universidad Nacional de San Luis, Argentina. 3 Unidad de Herpetología, Facultad de Química, Bioquímica y Farmacia. Universidad Nacional de San Luis, Argentina. eimifont@gmail.com
  2. 2. Introduction  Taxonomic assignation of the shells from Salina del Bebedero (San Luis, Argentina), has been object of debate. They have been described as Chilina doeringi, then reasigned to a particular form of Chilina parchappii by several authors and to Chilina mendozana from Bebedero by others.  Preliminary studies (Font and Espeche, 2019) had found a relationship between the extant species Chilina parchappii and fossils from south and Chilina mendozana with fossils from north of Salina del Bebedero. But more sampling is needed to be concluding.  Geometric Morphometrics analyses were perfomed on Chilina sp. fossils (Late Pleistocene) from the ancient paleolake of Bebedero (nowadays a brine) in order to:  Explore the variation in shape between the shells from three fossil sites, two from the north inlet and one from the south inlet of the paleolake.  Found exclusive characters from one species or another in the deformation grids. Fig 1. Regional context and Hidrogeographic map with a detail of the emplacement of the Salina del Bebedero.
  3. 3. Materials and Methods  We collected 53 adult shells of Chilina sp. (Gastropoda, Hygrophila, Chiliniidae) from the sites “LD” (n:20), “PCE” (n:22) at north and “PB” (n:11) at south of Salina del Bebedero (for details on the study site, see Chiesa et al. 2015).  A Nikon D-3000 camera (Nikon Corp., Tokyo, Japan) equipped with an AF Nikkor 18–55mm ﬁxed on a stand was used to photograph each specimen at the same scale.  A total of 11 landmarks (type 1 and 2) were selected followig Schilthuizen y Haase (2010). Then images were transformed into tps format and lanmarks were digitalized using the TPS series programs (Util, Dig 2).  Then the tps files were managed with MorphoJ 1.06 program and perfomed the analyses of Procrustes, outliers test, a regression to test the effects of allometry. A PCA, CVA and Mahalanorbis distances were aplied in order to identify the variations in shape. Fig. 2. Left, landmarks type I and II. Upper right: a. morphotype C. mendozana, b. morphotype C. parchappii scale: 2 mm. Bottom right extant shells of C. mendozana and C. parchappii scale: 1mm.
  4. 4. Results  PCA analysis shows a a considerable homogenity of shape between sites.  In order to enhance the variation of shape between sites a CVA analysis was perfomed, then the extreme deformation grids were obtained.  Cv 1 deformation grids shows a tendency from more globose shells in the negative values to more laterally compressed ones at the positives. In this sense also the apertural opening tends to be more esferoidal to thiker and elipsoidal.  By the other side, in Cv 2 deformation grids shows a variation in the position of the total maximum width, for the negative values going upwards on the contrary for the positive values varying downwards and the apertural opening showing a depression corresponding with landmark 7.  Mahalanorbis distances indicates that there are 3 morphotypes distributed in all the sites (PCE, LD and PB).
  5. 5. Discussion  Pleistocene gastropods have been taken as extant species based on shell characters (conquiology) only, since is the unique remain that preserves. Althought they show some evident variations in shape. Previous analysis (Font and Espeche, 2019) have shown similiarities with the two species considered and a distribution pattern (North-south) but further sampling is needed to assing these fossils shells to the extant species.  CVA shows a considerable overlap between sites but the Mahalanorbis distances shows that exists significant variations. These can be explained by the variation between 3 morphotypes in the fossils and probably the diferent sources of water from the southern and northen inlet to the paleolake.  Deformation grids allowed to observe diagnostic characters coincident wether with the descriptios of C. parchappii and C. mendozana. What is more, Cv2 shows a predominance of C. parchappii morphotype at south of the paleolake and C. mendozana morphotype at north.  Furthermore, different collections are being visited and pictures of Chilina parchappii and Chilina mendozana taken with the objective of record intraspecific variability in extant species and fossils in order to determine the identification at the species level and possible distribution patterns.

