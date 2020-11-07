Successfully reported this slideshow.
BI導入診断 With Power BI 2020/11/7
自己紹介  帥 暎琦（Sui Eiki）  勤務先：Gordon Brothers Japan（資産評価・在庫換価の専門会社）  職業：在庫評価アナリスト（データ・アナリスト）  Power BI歴： 3年弱（Power Query /...
BI導入診断とは 特徴解説 3 特徴  企業がBI導入に適し ているかどうかの診 断  4つの項目を基に診断  リアルタイムの診断 結果  診断結果に対する フィードバックを自 動付与  業界別比較  シンプルな操作感
BI導入診断の制作背景 Power BIをより多くの企業へ 4  200ファイル（500MB） 機械設備評価 在庫評価 ETL データ 一次加工 ETL データ 二次加工  ステージングクエリ 分析・評価 換価モデル データモデル Powe...
BI導入診断 質問回答方式による診断 5  4項目、計16個の質問に回答  回答結果でDXやBI導入に対する可能性を見出すことができる
BI導入診断 診断結果の可視化 6  BI導入診断の目的  DXやBI導入の可能性を可視化し、経営陣を納得させるための資料 総合スコア 50点以上が1つの目安 Sample
BI導入診断 診断結果事例① 7  回答例（弊社） データ運用が 厳しい現状
BI導入診断 診断結果事例② 8  回答例（他社A） Power BI Premium 導入済企業
BI導入診断 診断結果事例③ 9  回答例（他社B） テク・リーダーの 育成が急務
BI導入診断 診断結果事例④ 10  回答例（他社C）  役員 vs 現場の認識のズレ データ運用成熟度が低い 認識は一致 現場の負担をマネジメント が理解していない可能性
BI導入診断 まとめ 11  メリット  「BI導入診断」は顧客と自社の双方にメリットをもたらす  診断結果が増えるほど、“データがより正確な情報に変わる”  アイデア  何事も「ひらめき💡」が大事  「ひらめき💡」の具現化はもっと...
最後に ご協力ください 12 https://bit.ly/3p7BI8b BI導入診断 診断結果集計（Forms） https://bit.ly/34XKnlo *esui@gordonbrothers.co.jp 診断結果 をぜひご 教示く...
BI導入診断

×