デジタルコンテンツ部⾨ ⼩南英司 福岡メディアコンソーシアム 朝⽇放送グループにおける 番組配信/ライブ配信事例および 視聴者参加型コンテンツのご紹介
2 ⾃⼰紹介 ⼩南 英司（こみなみ えいじ） 株式会社デジアサ チーフエンジニア サーバサイドの構築 から アプリの実装 まで l プリキュア応援アプリの開発/実装 l ⾼校野球速報アプリの開発/実装 l ライブ動画配信⽤制作システムの構築 ....
本⽇お話しすること 番組制作/ライブ動画配信に関する取組み - モバイル回線の活⽤と年々増加するライブ配信案件 – 視聴者参加型コンテンツとその処理基盤 - M-1グランプリなど参加型コンテンツの事例のご紹介 - 3
番組制作/ライブ動画配信に関する取り組み 4
5 番組制作におけるモバイル回線の利⽤ 素材の伝送 l LiveU等のモバイル中継装置の活⽤ ファイル伝送 l コンテンツ管理システムを⽤いた報道素材のファイル伝送 引用： メディアエッジ様 Webサイト
6 ライブ動画配信の事例① ⾼校野球中継（朝⽇新聞社等との協業） l 1990年代からトライアルを実施しており20年以上の歴史 l 4つの映像を同時に配信するマルチアングル配信を実施 • 中継映像, バッターカメラ, ピッチャーカメラ, 俯瞰 ...
7 ライブ動画配信の事例② 4Kコンテンツの配信 l Hybridcastを⽤いた⾼校野球中継の4K映像配信 l 4KコンテンツのIPマルチキャスト伝送実験（在阪5局共同で実施） 新たなコンテンツの配信トライアル l eスポーツ⼤会のライブ配信...
エリアの拡⼤と帯域保証（ネットワークスライシング） l 「どこでも使える」が実現して初めて主回線として利⽤できる l 放送分野での利⽤には安定した通信品質が不可⽋ 放送分野における業務効率化への寄与 l コストダウン • 有線や専⽤回線を⽤いて...
IP/リモートプロダクションの潮流を⾒越した新たな設備の構築 1. 現場ですぐにクラウド編集 2. 字幕制作などの社内業務もリモートから可能に 9 5Gに期待すること② 放送局 配信設備 TV PC Mobile 送信所 中継局 Interne...
IP/リモートプロダクションの潮流を⾒越した新たな設備の構築 3. 各カメラから直接5G経由で素材を伝送できる可能性 4. 番組制作設備のIP化/リモート化 10 5Gに期待すること② 放送局 配信設備 TV PC Mobile 送信所 中継局...
視聴者参加型コンテンツとその処理基盤 11
12 接触率低下に対する強い危機感 かんさい放送と技術フォーラム2013 登壇資料「放送と通信の連動サービスを可能とするし視聴者アンケートシステムの開発」（朝⽇放送）より
13 視聴者参加型コンテンツ処理基盤 ⾼い安定性が求められる l 番組本編への影響 ➡ ⼀発勝負, ミスできない l バーストトラフィックの発⽣ ➡ 負荷対策 M-1グランプリ敗者復活戦の事例 l 敗者復活戦出場コンビの運命を決める投票企画, ...
14 システム構成図 Amazon CloudFront Amazon API Gateway Amazon Kinesis Data Streams Amazon DynamoDB DynamoDB Streams Amazon CloudF...
15 視聴者参加型コンテンツ処理基盤の特徴 サーバレスアーキテクチャのみ で実装 l API Gateway, Kinesis, Lambda, DynamoDB, S3, CloudFront ... l EC2インスタンス(仮想サーバ)なし...
16 5Gに期待すること③ 新たな体験をユーザに提供できるチャンス l バックエンドとの低遅延接続（Multi-access Edge Computing） • 番組や試合を⾒ながら関連コンテンツを楽しむ • AR/VRコンテンツ等の普及や制作...
朝日放送グループにおける番組配信/ライブ配信事例および視聴者参加型コンテンツのご紹介

朝日放送グループでこれまでに実施した視聴者参加型コンテンツとこれらの企画を裏側で支える処理基盤、そしてライブ動画配信の取り組みについてご紹介します。

