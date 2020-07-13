Successfully reported this slideshow.
Características, ventajas y desventajas de los tipos de Web 1.0, 2.0 y 3.0.

Tipos de Web

  1. 1. Eiilen Daniela Vargas Calder�n 11-3 WEB 1.0, 2.0 Y 3.0
  2. 2. TIPOS DE WEB WEB 1.0 WEB 2.0 WEB 3.0 CARACTERISTICAS o Es la mas b�sica de todas ya que solamente incluyen navegadores de solo texto. o Despu�s de la aparici�n de HTML se hizo un poco mas agradable a la vista dando paso a un nuevo navegador visual es decir ya no textual. o solo estaba limitado a lo que el WEBMASTER sube o publica en dicha p�gina web. o Se empleaban botones GIF, casi siempre en una resoluci�n de 88x31 p�xeles. o Es la Interactividad en todas sus variantes, tanto bidireccional como multidireccional, apoy�ndose para ello en herramientas s�ncronas y as�ncronas. o nos facilita directamente las herramientas para compartir informaci�n sin necesidad de instalarlas. o Est� en continua evoluci�n, desde su creaci�n se sigue avanzando para ir dando cada vez un paso m�s. o Sus herramientas pueden cambiar en cualquier momento, por lo tanto hay que evolucionar y evolucionar con ella. o pretende crear un m�todo para clasificar las p�ginas un sistema de etiquetado que no solo permita a los buscadores encontrar la informaci�n en la red, sino entenderla. o Los computadores personales se van volviendo obsoletos debido a la multifuncionalidad de los tel�fonos m�viles y otros dispositivos port�tiles. o El software libre, los est�ndares y las licencias Cretive Commons, se han convertido en habituales en internet.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE WEB WEB 1.0 WEB 2.0 WEB 3.0 VENTAJAS o Exposici�n al mundo entero a trav�s de Internet. o El presentador de la informaci�n tiene total control y autoridad de lo publicado. o Software legal o Disponibles desde cualquier lugar. o Multiplataforma o Siempre actualizado. o Menor requerimiento de hardware o Se necesita tener la capacidad de selecci�n de informaci�n. o Los buscadores encuentran informaci�n relevante m�s f�cilmente. o Es mucho m�s sencillo hacer modificaciones al dise�o o compartir informaci�n. o No se depende de un solo servicio para obtener informaci�n, sino que �sta puede estar distribuida en varios sitios y juntarla en un tercero.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE WEB WEB 1.0 WEB 2.0 WEB 3.0 DESVENTAJAS o Su tecnolog�a est� asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0 o La comunicaci�n es pasiva o No se permite retroalimentaci�n perdiendo la oportunidad de tener acceso a informaci�n relevante. o No se conoce inmediatamente la reacci�n del p�blico en relaci�n a la informaci�n compartida. o Generalmente no se sabe en manos de qui�n caen los datos ni que uso se va a hacer de ellos. o Puede que el servicio sea gratis hoy y ma�ana no. o Si bien es posible que tengan mejores copias de los datos nuestros, nadie lo garantiza. o No se depende de un solo servicio para obtener informaci�n, sino que �sta puede estar distribuida en varios sitios y juntarla en un tercero. o La complejidad de la codificaci�n sem�ntica, es necesario unificar los est�ndares sem�nticos, otro laborioso proceso.

