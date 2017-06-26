GingerEX Office365

Produktivitätssoftware GingerEX Office 365 - für Desktop Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität noch heute GEBRÜDER EGGERZ UG & C...
  1. 1. Produktivitätssoftware GingerEX Office 365 - für Desktop Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität noch heute GEBRÜDER EGGERZ UG & CO KG WWW.EGGERZKG.EU
  2. 2. GingerEx Office 365 Reports & Admin ist ein einfaches, aber effizientes Tool, um zahlreiche Einstellungen Ihrer Office 365 Umgebung zu verwalten und Berichte zu erstellen. Das Softwaretool für Ihre Produktivität GingerEX Office 365 - für Desktop vereinfacht die Office 365 Verwaltung
  3. 3. Ausführliche Informationen finden Sie unter https://www.eggerzkg.eu/services/software/gingerex-office-365.html Die wichtigsten Features des Outlook Add-Ins und wie es Ihnen hilft in der Übersicht: MANAGEMENT VON OFFICE 365 • Alle Office 365 Admin Funktionen bequem vom Desktop für alle oder individuelle Nutzer festlegen UMFANGREICHE BERICHTE ZU OFFICE 365 • Office 365 Licensing • SharePoint Online • Exchange Online • Office 365 Groups
  4. 4. Office365 erfreut sich als Plattform immer größerer Beliebtheit. Neben den Lizenzkosten sind aber auch die Verwaltungskosten zu beachten. Diese können recht schnell den gleichen Betrag ausmachen.* GingerEx Office 365 Reports & Admin ist ein einfaches, aber effizientes Tool, um die folgenden Einstellungen Ihrer Office 365 Umgebung zu verwalten. Es umfasst die Funktionen Bereiche und Management. Mit GingerEX Office 365 können Sie diverse Einstellungen Ihrer Office 365 Umgebung verwalten, und damit Ihre Produktivität erhöhen. *vgl. Studie von MessageOps (https://www.messageops.com/true-price-of-office-365/)
  5. 5. Weitere Informationen oder direkt testen DIE FUNKTIONEN IN DER ÜBERSICHT Auf den folgenden Seiten Auf den folgenden Folien werden die einzelnen Funktionen der Software beschrieben. Auf unser Webseite JETZT TESTEN UND BESTELLEN Hier geht es zu Software – 14 Tage Testzeitraum mit Geld zurück Garantie https://www.eggerzkg.eu/services/software/gi ngerex-office-365.html Fragen Telefon: +49 8131 260224 E-Mail: info@eggerzkg.eu
  6. 6. Einstellung/Update von Benutzerdaten und Eigenschaften  Sehen sie alle Benutzer Eigenschaften auf einen Blick und daten sie diese ab  Das Benutzerprofil  Die Rolle des Nutzer in Office 365 (Fortsetzung nächste Folie) Einzelne Funktionen
  7. 7. Stellen Sie automatische Antworten/Out of Office Nachrichten ein Legen Sie interne/externe automatische Nachrichten an und ordnen Sie dem Nutzer zu Option zur Terminplanung von automatischen Antworten. Lizenzmanagement Erhalten Sie eine Zusammenfassung aller Lizenzen und Abos für Ihre Firma Erzeugen Sie detailliere Berichte über einem Nutzer zugeordnete Lizenzen Betrachten Sie aktive Nutzer über alle Service (Exchange, Sharepoint, Skype, PowerBi usw.) Mit der Hilfe dieser Funktion können Sie die Lizenzausgaben optimieren. Erteilen/Löschen Sie Benutzern Lizenzen en block Einstellung/Update von Benutzerdaten und Eigenschaften Daten Sie den UPN des Benutzers ab • Löschung oder Bereinigung eines Nutzers • Wiederherstellung gelöschter Benutzer • Zulassen oder Blockieren des Zugangs • Aktivieren oder Deaktivieren Sie den Litigation hold • Aktivieren oder Deaktivieren Sie das Auditieren von Postfächern • Auswahl einer Liste von Benutzern und Zurücksetzung der Passwörter en block
  8. 8. Administration von Exchange Online (unterstützt hybride Umgebungen) Verwaltung von Mailboxeigenschaften - Legen Sie verschiedene Details von Mailboxquoten fest - Ergänzen Sie Emailadressen - Ergänzen Sie ganz einfach Forward Emailaddressen Verwaltung von Mailbox Berechtigungen: - Sehen Sie und editieren Sie die folgenden Postfachberechtigungen für einzelen oder viele Nutzer auf einmal Zugriffsrecht (voll) - Senden als - Senden im Auftrag von
  9. 9. Mailboxmanagement allgemein - Aktivierung von Remote-Postfächern - Festlegung von OWA Postfachregeln für Benutzer - Festlegung von Adressbuchregeln für Benutzer - Editierung bestehender OWA Postfachregeln - Entfernung von Mobilgeräten die einem Nutzer zugeordnet sind - Legen Sie ein eigenes Aktionspaket an, indem Sie diverse Aktionen miteinander kombinieren und laufen lassen
  10. 10. Verwaltung von Postfächern von ehemaligen Mitarbeitern - Umwandlung von Einzelbenutzer Postfächern in Gruppenpostfächer und andersherum - Aktivierung/Deaktivierung des Beweissicherungsverfahrens Verwaltung von Verteilerlisten - Anzeigen vorhandener Verteilergruppen - Hinzufügen/Entfernen von Mitgliedern dieser Gruppe Office 365 Gruppenmanagement - Auflistung und Ansicht aller Office 365 Gruppen - Hinzufügen/Entfernen von Mitgliedern dieser Gruppe - Umwandlung von Verteilerlisten in Office 365 Gruppen - Deaktivierung der Standarderlaubnis für Benutzer Office 365 Gruppen zu erstellen
  11. 11. Lizentypen und Versionen Es gibt eine Jahreslizenz inkl. Updates und Support. Die Preise staffeln sich in Abhängigkeit der zu verwaltenden Nutzer: - 100 Benutzer - 500 Benutzer - unbegrenzte Benutzeranzahl - 5 Administratoren Updates und Support sind in der Jahreslizenz enthalten. Nach dem Kauf erhalten Sie eine E-Mail mit allen Anweisungen für die Freischaltung.
  12. 12. „GingerEx Office 365 hilft uns hervorragend beim Reporting und Management.“ „Wir haben das Produkt selbst im Einsatz.“ Arnbjörn Eggerz Geschäftsführer
  13. 13. Erik EggerzArnbjörn Eggerz Über uns Die Gebrüder Eggerz UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co.KG ist ein junges Familienunternehmen. Das Unternehmen bündelt das Know How verschiedener Fachbereiche und Berufserfahrungen der Gebrüder Eggerz. Herausforderung Digitalisierung Ein wichtiges Themengebiet ist dabei die Digitalisierung von Prozessen. Die Kernthese ist dabei, dass speziell kleine und mittlere Unternehmen in Deutschland viel gewinnen können. Für den Erfolg ist es aber wichtig, auf standarisierte Lösungen von guten Anbieter setzten zu können, um den Migrations- und Betreuungsaufwand möglichst gering zu halten. Unser Softwareangebot Deswegen vertreiben wir Softwareprodukte, die diesen Anforderungen entsprechen und KMUs helfen, durch Digitalisierung produktiver zu werden. Wir freuen uns über eine gute Zusammenarbeit mit JiJi Technologies und haben den Vertrieb in Deutschland übernommen.
  14. 14. Jetzt herunterladen und testen GEBRÜDER EGGERZ UG & CO KG Kontakt: Telefon: +49 8131 260224 Telefax: +49 8131 260224 E-Mail: info@eggerzkg.eu Anschrift: Gottfried-Keller-Weg 6 85757 Karlsfeld JETZT HERUNTERLADEN UND TESTEN Bestellen Sie günstig und bequem von zu Hause aus, besuchen Sie unseren Online-Shop: https://www.eggerzkg.eu/services/software/pl anner-manager-apps4-pro.html Sicheres Einkaufen, schnelle Lieferung! Fragen Telefon: +49 8131 260224 E-Mail: info@eggerzkg.eu

